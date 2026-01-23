Trump Withdraws Canada’s Invitation to Join ‘Board of Peace’

US President Donald Trump has abruptly withdrawn Canada’s invitation to join his newly formed Board of Peace, deepening an already tense diplomatic standoff between Washington and Ottawa. The move follows sharp exchanges between Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney after high-profile speeches at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Donald Trump announced that the invitation extended to Canada was no longer valid, offering no explicit explanation for the reversal. Canada had earlier signalled it would participate in principle but would not pay the proposed $1 billion membership fee attached to permanent seats on the board.

What Is Trump’s Board of Peace?

The Trump Board of Peace is being promoted by the White House as a new international body designed to resolve global conflicts, with a particular early focus on the war in Gaza. However, critics note that its draft charter omits any direct reference to Gaza and instead appears structured to supplant key functions of the United Nations.

Under the proposal, Trump would serve as chairman for life, wielding broad decision-making powers. Around 60 countries have reportedly been invited, with roughly 35 agreeing to join so far, including Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Egypt, Pakistan and Hungary.

Notably absent are other permanent members of the UN Security Council, including the UK, France, China and Russia.

Canada, Fees and a Growing Rift

Prime Minister Mark Carney had indicated Canada would accept the Board of Peace invitation “on principle,” but Ottawa later clarified it would not contribute financially to the board. That position may have contributed to Trump’s decision, though the president did not directly cite the fee dispute.

The withdrawal came shortly after Mark Carney delivered a widely praised speech in Davos, warning of a potential “rupture” in the US-led global order and urging middle powers to unite against economic coercion by larger states. Trump responded sharply, accusing Canada of benefiting excessively from its relationship with the US.

“Canada lives because of the United States,” Trump said at Davos, directly addressing Carney. The Canadian leader later fired back on home soil, declaring: “Canada doesn’t live because of the United States. Canada thrives because we are Canadians.”

Europe Expresses Doubts

European leaders have also voiced concerns about the Board of Peace. European Council President Antonio Costa said the EU has “serious doubts” about the board’s scope, governance and compatibility with the UN Charter, though he added Europe remains open to cooperating with the US on Gaza-related efforts.

Spain has already declined to join, while France has described the board’s charter as incompatible with its international obligations.

Trump’s decision to withdraw Canada’s invitation underscores the fragile state of US alliances under his foreign policy approach. With questions mounting over legitimacy, funding and global buy-in, the Board of Peace is shaping up to be one of the most controversial diplomatic experiments of Trump’s presidency.

Whether it becomes a genuine alternative to existing international institutions—or further fractures Western unity—remains to be seen.