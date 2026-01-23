Elon Musk Mocks Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’ at Davos

Connect with us

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Elon Musk delivered one of the most talked-about moments of the World Economic Forum in Davos after publicly mocking Donald Trump’s newly announced “Board of Peace.” Appearing on stage in Switzerland, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO took aim at the initiative’s name and its perceived contradictions, joking that it sounded less like diplomacy and more like territorial ambition.

“I heard about the formation of the peace summit,” Elon Musk said with a grin. “I was like, is that P-I-E-C-E?” The billionaire then added, “You know, a little piece of Greenland, a little piece of Venezuela. All we want is piece,” prompting laughter from the audience.

A Joke That Hit a Diplomatic Nerve

Elon Musk’s remarks landed amid growing international unease over Donald Trump’s foreign policy rhetoric, particularly his recent comments about taking “control” of Greenland, a semi-autonomous Danish territory and NATO partner. While the US president has since softened his stance and backed away from tariff threats against European allies, the controversy has loomed large over the Davos summit.

The timing of Elon Musk’s joke made it all the sharper. Donald Trump formally ratified the Board of Peace on the sidelines of Davos, pitching it as a potential alternative to the United Nations. Several countries agreed to join, but many close US allies declined, citing concerns over the body’s scope, credibility, and potential involvement of controversial actors.

Trump’s Peace Plan Faces Global Skepticism

Originally framed as a small group overseeing a ceasefire in Gaza, Donald Trump’s Board of Peace has rapidly expanded into a broader global project. Trump claimed that dozens of nations were backing the initiative, though far fewer heads of state were physically present for its launch.

The plan has also been overshadowed by Trump’s recent military actions and diplomatic shocks, including a dramatic confrontation with Venezuela that unsettled international partners just weeks before Davos. Against this backdrop, Elon Musk’s wordplay captured a wider sentiment of skepticism among political observers and diplomats alike.

Musk’s Surprise Debut at Davos

Elon Musk’s appearance marked his first-ever attendance at the World Economic Forum, a surprising move given his long-standing criticism of the gathering. In the past, he has described Davos as “boring” and derided the WEF as an “unelected world government that the people never asked for.”

Once a close adviser to Trump and head of the now-defunct Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Musk resigned last year following public disagreements with the president. Though the two have since publicly mended ties, Musk has not returned to any formal role within the administration.

A Viral Moment With Political Impact

The quip quickly spread across social media, with clips of Musk’s comments racking up millions of views. For supporters, it was classic Elon Musk—irreverent, unscripted, and provocative. For critics, it underscored the contradictions in Trump’s peace rhetoric.

Either way, Musk’s Davos debut ensured that Trump’s Board of Peace will be remembered not just for its ambition, but for a single joke that cut straight to the heart of the controversy.

