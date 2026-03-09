Connect with us
The Plunge Daily

The Plunge Daily

TCS Launches Gemini Experience Center in the US to Power AI-Driven Manufacturing

TCS Launches Gemini Experience Center in the US to Power AI-Driven Manufacturing Troy Michigan Humanoid Google Cloud

Artificial Intelligence

TCS Launches Gemini Experience Center in the US to Power AI-Driven Manufacturing

Tech Plunge

By

Published on

Global IT services giant Tata Consultancy Services has launched its seventh Gemini Experience Center (GEC) at its innovation hub in Troy, Michigan. The new center aims to accelerate AI-powered manufacturing by combining advanced artificial intelligence technologies with industrial expertise.

Developed in partnership with Google Cloud, the facility focuses on creating Physical AI solutions for the manufacturing industry, enabling companies to explore new ways of improving safety, efficiency, and operational performance.

The launch marks a key milestone in TCS’s strategy to expand its global AI innovation ecosystem and help enterprises transition from experimental AI projects to large-scale transformation.

What Is Physical AI in Manufacturing?

Physical AI represents the next stage of industrial automation, where artificial intelligence operates directly within physical environments such as factories, warehouses, and production facilities.

The new center integrates advanced technologies including AI-powered robotics, edge computing, advanced sensors, and cloud orchestration. Using these tools, manufacturers can monitor operations in real time and automate complex processes across factory floors.

The Gemini Experience Center in Michigan showcases use cases such as autonomous surveillance robots, environmental anomaly detection, predictive equipment monitoring, intelligent quality inspection, and monitoring compliance with personal protective equipment (PPE) standards.

According to TCS leaders, the goal is to create industrial environments that are safer, more adaptive, and increasingly autonomous.

TCS and Google Cloud Strengthen Strategic Partnership

The initiative also highlights the expanding collaboration between TCS and Google Cloud. The Gemini Experience Centers are designed to help businesses adopt advanced AI technologies powered by Google’s Gemini models, enabling more intelligent and data-driven industrial operations.

Executives from both organizations say the partnership will help manufacturers unlock new levels of operational intelligence while enabling companies to scale AI initiatives more efficiently.

The Troy center will also host demonstrations and scenario-based workshops where global manufacturers can test new AI-powered applications and develop customized solutions for their operations.

A Global Network of Innovation Centers

The Michigan facility becomes the seventh Gemini Experience Center launched by TCS worldwide. Other centers are located in major innovation hubs, including Bengaluru, New York City, Chennai, Riyadh, Singapore, and São Paulo.

TCS plans to expand the network further, aiming to establish 13 Gemini Experience Centers globally by the end of 2026.

These centers form part of the company’s broader innovation ecosystem, designed to connect startups, universities, and enterprises to accelerate technology adoption.

Building the Future of Smart Manufacturing

As artificial intelligence continues transforming global industries, manufacturers are increasingly investing in advanced technologies to modernize operations.

With the launch of its latest Gemini Experience Center, TCS is positioning itself at the forefront of AI-powered industrial transformation, helping companies move toward autonomous operations, improved safety standards, and smarter decision-making.

By combining its manufacturing expertise with Google Cloud’s AI capabilities, the company hopes to enable enterprises worldwide to build future-ready factories powered by intelligent automation.

  • TCS Launches Gemini Experience Center in the US to Power AI-Driven Manufacturing Troy Michigan Humanoid Google Cloud
  • TCS Launches Gemini Experience Center in the US to Power AI-Driven Manufacturing Troy Michigan Humanoid Google Cloud

Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Artificial Intelligence

ExxonMobil Gains Momentum as Oil Surges Past $110 Strait Of Hormuz Guyana Dividend Aristocrat

ExxonMobil Gains Momentum as Oil Surges Past $110
By March 9, 2026
Dakota Johnson Stuns in Bold New Calvin Klein Campaign Denim Underwear

Dakota Johnson Stuns in Bold New Calvin Klein Campaign
By March 9, 2026
Timothée Chalamet Sparks Backlash From Ballet and Opera Communities

Timothée Chalamet Sparks Backlash From Ballet and Opera Communities
By March 9, 2026
Dakota Johnson Stuns in Bold New Calvin Klein Campaign Denim Underwear

Dakota Johnson Stuns in Bold New Calvin Klein Campaign
By March 9, 2026
Timothée Chalamet Sparks Backlash From Ballet and Opera Communities

Timothée Chalamet Sparks Backlash From Ballet and Opera Communities
By March 9, 2026
Netflix’s War Machine : When Military Action Meets Killer Robots Alan Ritchson Patrick Hughes reacher

Netflix’s War Machine : When Military Action Meets Killer Robots
By March 9, 2026
TCS Launches Gemini Experience Center in the US to Power AI-Driven Manufacturing Troy Michigan Humanoid Google Cloud

TCS Launches Gemini Experience Center in the US to Power AI-Driven Manufacturing
By March 9, 2026
Microsoft Stands by Anthropic AI Despite Pentagon Blacklist Claude AI Azure GitHub

Microsoft Stands by Anthropic AI Despite Pentagon Blacklist
By March 7, 2026
Meta Ray-Ban Smart Glasses Privacy Scandal: Workers in Kenya Allegedly Viewing Sensitive Footage Having sex undressing mark zuckerberg

Meta Ray-Ban Smart Glasses Privacy Scandal: Workers in Kenya Allegedly Viewing Sensitive Footage
By March 5, 2026
NitiQuest 2026 PedalStart and Cesim Spotlight India’s Rising Student Startup Founders

NitiQuest 2026: PedalStart and Cesim Spotlight India’s Rising Student Startup Founders
By March 9, 2026
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
OpenAI Delays ChatGPT ‘Adult Mode’ to Focus on AI Improvements Sam Altman AI Ethics Gemini Anthropic

OpenAI Delays ChatGPT ‘Adult Mode’ to Focus on AI Improvements
By March 9, 2026
TCS Launches Gemini Experience Center in the US to Power AI-Driven Manufacturing Troy Michigan Humanoid Google Cloud

TCS Launches Gemini Experience Center in the US to Power AI-Driven Manufacturing
By March 9, 2026
OPPO Find N6 Set to Redefine Foldable Smartphones with Zero-Feel Crease Technology

OPPO Find N6 Set to Redefine Foldable Smartphones with Zero-Feel Crease Technology
By March 9, 2026
Beauty Filter Glitch Sparks Debate Over Social Media Standards Chinese Influencer

Beauty Filter Glitch Sparks Debate Over Social Media Standards
By February 23, 2026
Invideo Acquires GoBo Labs to Supercharge AI Filmmaking and Creator Platform

Invideo Acquires GoBo Labs to Supercharge AI Filmmaking and Creator Platform
By February 19, 2026
Florida Officials Warn Parents About Predators on Roblox, Snapchat, and Fortnite James Uthemier Justin Adkins Online Safety Grooming

Florida Officials Warn Parents About Predators on Roblox, Snapchat, and Fortnite
By February 11, 2026
Adam Sandler Shuts Down Viral Chanel Handbag Rumor TikTOk Reel Sadie Sandler Chanel Bag Story

Adam Sandler Shuts Down Viral Chanel Handbag Rumor
By February 6, 2026
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
3.6-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Banning, Shakes Riverside County Communities California

3.6-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Banning, Shakes Riverside County Communities
By February 18, 2026
“Money Can’t Buy Happiness Elon Musk’s Viral Post Raises Eyebrows X post Mental HEalth

“Money Can’t Buy Happiness”: Elon Musk’s Viral Post Raises Eyebrows
By February 7, 2026
India’s Protein Gap INTAKE Why Urban Diets Are Falling Dangerously Short survey by LocalCircles and Country Delight

India’s Protein Gap: Why Urban Diets Are Falling Dangerously Short survey by LocalCircles and Country Deligh
By February 5, 2026
Could Sean Diddy Combs Be the Game-Changer in Tupac’s Murder Trial? Tupac Shakur Duane “Keefe D” Davis

Hip Hop/ Rap

Could Diddy Be the Game-Changer in Tupac’s Murder Trial?
Cadillac F1 Unveils Striking 2026 F1 Livery During Super Bowl, Marking Historic Debut Season

Formula 1

Cadillac Unveils Striking 2026 F1 Livery During Super Bowl, Marking Historic Debut Season
Trump Calls Olympic Skier a ‘Real Loser’ After Political Remarks Hunter Hess Team USA Winter Olympics

News

Trump Calls Olympic Skier a ‘Real Loser’ After Political Remarks
To Top
Loading...