TCS Launches Gemini Experience Center in the US to Power AI-Driven Manufacturing

Global IT services giant Tata Consultancy Services has launched its seventh Gemini Experience Center (GEC) at its innovation hub in Troy, Michigan. The new center aims to accelerate AI-powered manufacturing by combining advanced artificial intelligence technologies with industrial expertise.

Developed in partnership with Google Cloud, the facility focuses on creating Physical AI solutions for the manufacturing industry, enabling companies to explore new ways of improving safety, efficiency, and operational performance.

The launch marks a key milestone in TCS’s strategy to expand its global AI innovation ecosystem and help enterprises transition from experimental AI projects to large-scale transformation.

What Is Physical AI in Manufacturing?

Physical AI represents the next stage of industrial automation, where artificial intelligence operates directly within physical environments such as factories, warehouses, and production facilities.

The new center integrates advanced technologies including AI-powered robotics, edge computing, advanced sensors, and cloud orchestration. Using these tools, manufacturers can monitor operations in real time and automate complex processes across factory floors.

The Gemini Experience Center in Michigan showcases use cases such as autonomous surveillance robots, environmental anomaly detection, predictive equipment monitoring, intelligent quality inspection, and monitoring compliance with personal protective equipment (PPE) standards.

According to TCS leaders, the goal is to create industrial environments that are safer, more adaptive, and increasingly autonomous.

TCS and Google Cloud Strengthen Strategic Partnership

The initiative also highlights the expanding collaboration between TCS and Google Cloud. The Gemini Experience Centers are designed to help businesses adopt advanced AI technologies powered by Google’s Gemini models, enabling more intelligent and data-driven industrial operations.

Executives from both organizations say the partnership will help manufacturers unlock new levels of operational intelligence while enabling companies to scale AI initiatives more efficiently.

The Troy center will also host demonstrations and scenario-based workshops where global manufacturers can test new AI-powered applications and develop customized solutions for their operations.

A Global Network of Innovation Centers

The Michigan facility becomes the seventh Gemini Experience Center launched by TCS worldwide. Other centers are located in major innovation hubs, including Bengaluru, New York City, Chennai, Riyadh, Singapore, and São Paulo.

TCS plans to expand the network further, aiming to establish 13 Gemini Experience Centers globally by the end of 2026.

These centers form part of the company’s broader innovation ecosystem, designed to connect startups, universities, and enterprises to accelerate technology adoption.

Building the Future of Smart Manufacturing

As artificial intelligence continues transforming global industries, manufacturers are increasingly investing in advanced technologies to modernize operations.

With the launch of its latest Gemini Experience Center, TCS is positioning itself at the forefront of AI-powered industrial transformation, helping companies move toward autonomous operations, improved safety standards, and smarter decision-making.

By combining its manufacturing expertise with Google Cloud’s AI capabilities, the company hopes to enable enterprises worldwide to build future-ready factories powered by intelligent automation.