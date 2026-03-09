ExxonMobil Gains Momentum as Oil Surges Past $110

A significant portion of ExxonMobil’s production comes from the Permian Basin and offshore fields in Guyana. These regions remain largely unaffected by Middle Eastern supply risks, giving the company a strategic advantage. As a result, ExxonMobil can benefit from rising global oil prices without facing the same operational challenges affecting some competitors.

Energy markets are heating up again as global crude prices climb above $110 per barrel, creating favorable conditions for major oil producers like ExxonMobil.

The surge in prices comes after supply disruptions linked to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important oil transit routes. Roughly a fifth of global oil shipments typically pass through the narrow waterway.

Following the disruption, benchmark crude such as West Texas Intermediate climbed sharply, reportedly rising more than 25% to nearly $115 per barrel. With tankers hesitant to pass through the region, major Middle Eastern producers, including Kuwait, Iraq, and the United Arab Emirates, have reduced production due to limited storage capacity.

ExxonMobil Positioned to Benefit

While geopolitical risks can disrupt global energy markets, ExxonMobil appears well-positioned to benefit from the higher oil price environment.

Headquartered in Spring, Texas, the company has spent recent years streamlining operations and strengthening its global trading capabilities. Its diversified production portfolio allows it to adapt quickly to supply disruptions while capitalizing on higher crude prices.

A Dividend Aristocrat With Strong Returns

ExxonMobil is widely known among investors as a Dividend Aristocrat, a term used for companies that have increased their dividends for decades.

The energy giant has raised its dividend for 43 consecutive years, making it one of the longest-running dividend growth streaks within the S&P 500.

Currently, ExxonMobil distributes roughly $17 billion annually in dividends, with an annual dividend of about $4.12 per share. The company also maintains a dividend yield close to 2.7%, depending on the stock price.

Analysts expect strong cash flow growth in the coming years, with projections suggesting free cash flow could rise significantly by the end of the decade. This financial strength supports continued dividend increases and strong shareholder returns.

Share Buybacks and Long-Term Growth Strategy

In addition to dividends, ExxonMobil is planning $20 billion in share buybacks in 2026, a strategy designed to increase shareholder value by reducing the number of outstanding shares.

The company is also targeting 13% annual earnings growth through 2030, supported by production expansion and cost-cutting initiatives.

Since 2019, ExxonMobil’s leadership team, led by CEO Darren Woods, has implemented structural cost reductions totaling billions of dollars. These efficiency measures help protect profitability during periods of lower oil prices.

Meanwhile, the company continues to invest in emerging technologies and new materials, positioning itself for long-term growth beyond traditional energy markets.

Outlook for Investors

Despite global economic uncertainty, ExxonMobil’s combination of high oil prices, disciplined cost management, dividend growth, and share buybacks makes it one of the most closely watched energy stocks.

For long-term investors seeking stable income and exposure to the energy sector, the company’s financial strength and diversified production base continue to make it a major player in the global oil industry.