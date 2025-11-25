Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Deltin Foundation & Alpha Angels Host Transformative ‘Paws & Wellness Camp’ in Goa

Deltin Foundation & Alpha Angels Host Transformative ‘Paws & Wellness Camp’ in Goa

Goa Plunge

Deltin Foundation & Alpha Angels Host Transformative ‘Paws & Wellness Camp’ in Goa

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Published on

The Deltin Foundation, in partnership with Alpha Angels, successfully organised the Paws & Wellness Camp, a landmark event dedicated to promoting responsible pet care and animal welfare in Goa. Held at the scenic Gracia De Orta Garden in Panjim on November 25, 2025, the initiative attracted hundreds of pet parents, veterinarians, and community leaders, establishing itself as one of the state’s most impactful animal welfare gatherings.

A Community-Driven Event Celebrating Holistic Pet Care

Graced by distinguished dignitaries including Shri Rohit Monserrate, the Hon’ble Mayor of Panaji, Shri Prakash Kamat, Vice President of the Goa Animal Federation, and Shri Manoj Jain, Vice President of the Deltin Foundation, the event underscored the rising importance of accessible, community-led animal welfare programs in Goa.

The camp offered free rabies vaccinations, wellness consultations, and detailed guidance on nutrition and preventive care. A standout highlight was an expert-led workshop by UK-based dog specialist Chris Walton, who conducted sessions on spaying/neutering, first-aid readiness, and dog-bite prevention—topics crucial for modern pet parenting.

Deltin Foundation & Alpha Angels - ‘Paws & Wellness Camp’ in Goa

Deltin Foundation & Alpha Angels – ‘Paws & Wellness Camp’ in Goa

Promoting Adoption and Responsible Citizenship

One of the most celebrated segments of the event was its dedicated adoption corner, encouraging citizens to choose adoption over purchase. Families had the opportunity to meet rescued animals, promoting long-term compassionate choices. Interactive pet play zones and engaging children’s activities added to the warm, inclusive atmosphere.

Mayor Rohit Monserrate commended the initiative, stating, “Events like the Paws & Wellness Camp strengthen awareness around responsible pet parenting. It is encouraging to see organisations like Deltin Foundation make meaningful contributions to animal welfare in Panaji.”

Echoing this vision, Manoj Jain of Deltin Foundation said, “The enthusiasm from pet parents and volunteers reflects Goa’s dedication to its animals. Program Karuna’s mission is deeply relevant, and this level of community engagement motivates us to drive impactful change.”

Veteran journalist and animal welfare advocate Prakash Kamat highlighted the broader importance of such initiatives, noting that they foster a shared responsibility essential for sustainable human–animal coexistence.

Strong Participation Signals Growing Interest in Pet Welfare

The Paws & Wellness Camp recorded exceptional turnout, with many attendees expressing interest in future sessions focusing on pet behaviour, advanced nutrition, and emergency handling. The event’s overwhelming success reaffirmed the power of cross-organizational collaboration and community participation in advancing animal welfare in Goa—a central mission of the Deltin Foundation.

  • Deltin Foundation & Alpha Angels Host Transformative ‘Paws & Wellness Camp’ in Goa
  • Deltin Foundation & Alpha Angels - ‘Paws & Wellness Camp’ in Goa
  • Deltin Foundation & Alpha Angels Host Transformative ‘Paws & Wellness Camp’ in Goa
  • Deltin Foundation & Alpha Angels - ‘Paws & Wellness Camp’ in Goa

Related Topics:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Goa Plunge

Deltin Foundation & Alpha Angels Host Transformative ‘Paws & Wellness Camp’ in Goa

Deltin Foundation & Alpha Angels Host Transformative ‘Paws & Wellness Camp’ in Goa
By November 25, 2025
Topless Feminist Activists Sexually Assaulted at Anti-Fascist Protest in Spain, Outrage Erupts Nationwide

Topless Feminist Activists Sexually Assaulted at Anti-Fascist Protest in Spain, Outrage Erupts Nationwide
By November 25, 2025
Doechii Gives Ayo Edebiri a Sensual Lap Dance at Camp Flog Gnaw—and the Internet Can’t Deal

Doechii Gives Ayo Edebiri a Sensual Lap Dance at Camp Flog Gnaw—and the Internet Can’t Deal
By November 25, 2025
Deltin Foundation & Alpha Angels Host Transformative ‘Paws & Wellness Camp’ in Goa

Deltin Foundation & Alpha Angels Host Transformative ‘Paws & Wellness Camp’ in Goa
By November 25, 2025
‘Y Marshals’ Sets 2026 Premiere The Yellowstone Universe Charges Forward with Kayce Dutton at the Helm Taylor Sheridan

‘Y: Marshals’ Sets 2026 Premiere: The Yellowstone Universe Charges Forward with Kayce Dutton at the Helm
By November 25, 2025
‘Stranger Things’ Stars Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp Break Down the De-Aging Process in Season 5

‘Stranger Things’ Stars Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp Break Down the De-Aging Process in Season 5
By November 25, 2025
Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff Declares Gemini 3 the New AI Champion — Calling the Leap ‘Insane’

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff Declares Gemini 3 the New AI Champion — Calling the Leap ‘Insane’
By November 24, 2025
JD Vance Faces Growing Backlash Over Palantir Ties as Surveillance Fears Rock GOP Base

JD Vance Faces Growing Backlash Over Palantir Ties as Surveillance Fears Rock GOP Base
By November 24, 2025
BillionE Mobility Adopts Netradyne’s AI Technology to Supercharge Safety and Performance Across Electric Fleet

BillionE Mobility Adopts Netradyne’s AI Technology to Supercharge Safety and Performance Across Electric Fleet
By November 24, 2025
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff Declares Gemini 3 the New AI Champion — Calling the Leap ‘Insane’

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff Declares Gemini 3 the New AI Champion — Calling the Leap ‘Insane’
By November 24, 2025
Drake’s Cinematic Album Rollout Sets New Benchmark for Live Streaming Innovation Groovy Gecko LiveU

Drake’s Cinematic Album Rollout Sets New Benchmark for Live Streaming Innovation
By November 22, 2025
Admatazz Partners with BrandMusiq to Bring Sonic Branding Into Everyday Digital Content

Admatazz Partners with BrandMusiq to Bring Sonic Branding Into Everyday Digital Content
By November 21, 2025
Admatazz Partners with BrandMusiq to Bring Sonic Branding Into Everyday Digital Content

Admatazz Partners with BrandMusiq to Bring Sonic Branding Into Everyday Digital Content
By November 21, 2025
Perplexity AI Strikes $400 Million Deal with Snapchat to Power In-App Search

Perplexity AI Strikes $400 Million Deal with Snapchat to Power In-App Search
By November 6, 2025
Snapchat to Charge Users for Memories Storage Snapchat+ Storage Charge Plan

Snapchat to Charge Users for Memories Storage
By October 2, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Soul Chef – Feasts From The North East
By August 17, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
BugSpeaks Expands into Europe with Strategic Launch in Bulgaria

BugSpeaks Expands into Europe with Strategic Launch in Bulgaria
By November 18, 2025
Jennifer Lawrence Says Hollywood “Rejected Me for My Personality” as She Makes Bold Return in Die My Love

Jennifer Lawrence Says Hollywood “Rejected Me for My Personality” as She Makes Bold Return in Die My Love
By October 27, 2025
Neulife Secures $1 Million Seed Funding To Lead India’s Premium Protein Revolution

Neulife Secures $1 Million Seed Funding To Lead India’s Premium Protein Revolution
By October 27, 2025
Ozempic Exploits a Digital Loophole to Dominate Google’s Weight Loss Searches

Advertising

Ozempic Exploits a Digital Loophole to Dominate Google’s Weight Loss Searches
Jennifer Lawrence Says Hollywood “Rejected Me for My Personality” as She Makes Bold Return in Die My Love

Hollywood

Jennifer Lawrence Says Hollywood “Rejected Me for My Personality” as She Makes Bold Return in Die My Love
Australian Airports Roll Out $2 Billion Upgrade Slashing Security Wait Times

Aviation

Australian Airports Roll Out $2 Billion Upgrade Slashing Security Wait Times
To Top
Loading...