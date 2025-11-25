Deltin Foundation & Alpha Angels Host Transformative ‘Paws & Wellness Camp’ in Goa

The Deltin Foundation, in partnership with Alpha Angels, successfully organised the Paws & Wellness Camp, a landmark event dedicated to promoting responsible pet care and animal welfare in Goa. Held at the scenic Gracia De Orta Garden in Panjim on November 25, 2025, the initiative attracted hundreds of pet parents, veterinarians, and community leaders, establishing itself as one of the state’s most impactful animal welfare gatherings.

A Community-Driven Event Celebrating Holistic Pet Care

Graced by distinguished dignitaries including Shri Rohit Monserrate, the Hon’ble Mayor of Panaji, Shri Prakash Kamat, Vice President of the Goa Animal Federation, and Shri Manoj Jain, Vice President of the Deltin Foundation, the event underscored the rising importance of accessible, community-led animal welfare programs in Goa.

The camp offered free rabies vaccinations, wellness consultations, and detailed guidance on nutrition and preventive care. A standout highlight was an expert-led workshop by UK-based dog specialist Chris Walton, who conducted sessions on spaying/neutering, first-aid readiness, and dog-bite prevention—topics crucial for modern pet parenting.

Promoting Adoption and Responsible Citizenship

One of the most celebrated segments of the event was its dedicated adoption corner, encouraging citizens to choose adoption over purchase. Families had the opportunity to meet rescued animals, promoting long-term compassionate choices. Interactive pet play zones and engaging children’s activities added to the warm, inclusive atmosphere.

Mayor Rohit Monserrate commended the initiative, stating, “Events like the Paws & Wellness Camp strengthen awareness around responsible pet parenting. It is encouraging to see organisations like Deltin Foundation make meaningful contributions to animal welfare in Panaji.”

Echoing this vision, Manoj Jain of Deltin Foundation said, “The enthusiasm from pet parents and volunteers reflects Goa’s dedication to its animals. Program Karuna’s mission is deeply relevant, and this level of community engagement motivates us to drive impactful change.”

Veteran journalist and animal welfare advocate Prakash Kamat highlighted the broader importance of such initiatives, noting that they foster a shared responsibility essential for sustainable human–animal coexistence.

Strong Participation Signals Growing Interest in Pet Welfare

The Paws & Wellness Camp recorded exceptional turnout, with many attendees expressing interest in future sessions focusing on pet behaviour, advanced nutrition, and emergency handling. The event’s overwhelming success reaffirmed the power of cross-organizational collaboration and community participation in advancing animal welfare in Goa—a central mission of the Deltin Foundation.