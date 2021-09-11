Vijay Rupani resigns as Gujarat CM, to serve any role ‘assigned by party’

In a new development, Vijay Rupani has stepped down from the post of Chief Minister of Gujarat. The senior BJP leader submitted his resignation letter to state governor Acharya Devvrat at Raj Bhavan today. The BJP leader had replaced Anandiben Patel as state CM on August 7, 2016. Rupani was sworn in as the Chief Minister for the second time on 26 December 2017 after his party won a majority in Gujarat by winning 99 out of 182 seats. In the legislature party meeting, Rupani was elected as the leader of the legislature party and Nitin Patel as the deputy leader.









“… has been a five-year journey for development of Gujarat… under guidance of PM Modi. Now, to further develop the state, with new energy and power, I have decided to resign as Chief Minister,” Mr Rupani was quoted by news agency ANI.

“I am ready to serve in whichever the role the party assigns to me,” Rupani said, adding that he is committed to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On being asked under whose leadership the assembly elections would be contested by the BJP next year, Rupani said the party is guided by the central leadership.

Rupani, however, did not reveal who will succed him as state CM. Till the appointment of a full time chief minister, Deputy CM Nitin Patel would be leading the government.

Speculations about change in leadership were going on for the past few days. Reacting to th development, Patidar leader Hardik Patel said that BJP is trying to mislead the public by changing the leadership. The rsignation comes a day after union home minister Amit’s Shah’s visit to his native state.

“If the BJP is claiming that their government has performed well over the past four years, what was the need for an overnight change in leadership,” Patel said, while speaking to a news channel. There is resentment among people due to government’s failure in tackling Covid crisis. BJP did try something simlar in Uttarakhand as well, he added.