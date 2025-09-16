Candace Owens Targets Bill Ackman and Seth Dillon in Explosive Allegations

Conservative commentator and media personality Candace Owens has once again thrust herself into the center of controversy. In a newly released video circulating across social platforms, Owens dropped bombshell allegations aimed directly at hedge fund billionaire Bill Ackman and Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon.

The video, described as “explosive” by viewers, has already gone viral, igniting intense debate in political, financial, and media circles. Candace Owens framed her remarks as part of a larger conversation about power, influence, and hypocrisy in conservative spaces, where financial backing and ideological alignment often clash.

Bill Ackman: Billionaire in the Spotlight

Candace Owens alleged that Bill Ackman, the billionaire hedge fund manager known for running Pershing Square Capital Management, has exerted undue influence in conservative political circles.

Ackman, who has gained attention in recent years for his outspoken commentary on political and cultural issues, is no stranger to controversy. His investments and public positions often ripple far beyond Wall Street, making him both an admired and divisive figure. Candace Owens claimed that Bill Ackman’s financial weight has been used to shape narratives that may not always align with grassroots conservative values.

Seth Dillon and the Babylon Bee

Candace Owens also took aim at Seth Dillon, CEO of the Babylon Bee, the popular satirical news site known for lampooning progressive politics and mainstream culture. While the Babylon Bee has enjoyed strong conservative support, Owens accused Seth Dillon of compromising editorial independence in exchange for financial backing and elite connections.

The claim touches a nerve in the conservative media ecosystem, where authenticity and independence are prized. If true, Owens’ allegations could spark broader questions about how much influence wealthy donors and allies wield over platforms that present themselves as champions of free speech.

Let’s clarify. 1) Check your ego. I do not need you to make my platform bigger. Don’t confuse your mysterious wealth with influence. You were contacted with plenty of time to respond with your “receipts” and did not.

2) I know feigning victimhood is kind of an Israeli-brand… https://t.co/gGeqL1Wzkw — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) September 16, 2025

Explosive Video Resonates Online

The video has gained traction on X (formerly Twitter), YouTube, and Instagram, with clips spreading rapidly among both supporters and critics. Hashtags such as #CandaceOwens, #BillAckman, and #SethDillon trended as viewers debated the merits of her claims.

Some conservatives rallied to Owens’ defense, praising her for “saying the quiet part out loud” and calling out what they perceive as hypocrisy among high-profile figures. Others dismissed the video as attention-seeking theatrics, warning that public infighting only weakens the broader conservative movement.

Neither Bill Ackman nor Seth Dillon has issued a formal response to Owens’ remarks at the time of publication. Given their prominence in finance and conservative media, however, statements are likely forthcoming.

For Owens, this latest salvo reaffirms her role as a provocateur unafraid to challenge both political opponents and ideological allies. Whether her allegations prove substantive or fade into the cycle of viral controversies, the episode underscores her ability to dominate headlines and force uncomfortable conversations within the movement.