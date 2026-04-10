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Trump Calls Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens, and Alex Jones as Low IQ People Over Iran War Criticism

Trump Calls Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens, and Alex Jones as Low IQ People Over Iran War Criticism MAGA Movement cracks

MAGA

Trump Calls Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens, and Alex Jones as Low IQ People Over Iran War Criticism

The Plunge Daily - Bureau

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U.S. President Donald Trump has ignited a fierce political firestorm after publicly attacking several high-profile conservative commentators who criticized his stance on the Iran conflict. In a lengthy post on Truth Social, Trump lashed out at Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens, and Alex Jones, branding them “low IQ,” “nut jobs,” and “troublemakers.”

The remarks come amid growing backlash from segments of conservative media over Trump’s handling of escalating tensions with Iran, marking a significant fracture within the MAGA movement.

Trump Passage on the MAGA voices on Truth Social

Trump’s passage on the MAGA voices on Truth Social

Iran Conflict Deepens Political Divide

The controversy stems from criticism by these influential voices regarding Trump’s aggressive posture toward Iran, including recent military actions and rhetoric about preventing the country from acquiring nuclear weapons.

Trump, however, dismissed their concerns, claiming, without presenting evidence, that the critics effectively support Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

“MAGA is about strength and not allowing Iran to have nuclear weapons,” Donald Trump wrote, positioning himself as the defender of national security while portraying dissenters as out of step with his political base.

The clash highlights a broader ideological divide between interventionist and non-interventionist factions within conservative politics, particularly among voters who previously supported Trump’s “no new wars” campaign messaging.

Personal Attacks Escalate the Feud

Trump’s criticism went beyond policy disagreements, turning sharply personal.

He mocked Tucker Carlson’s career trajectory, criticized Megyn Kelly over past interview questions, labeled Candace Owens “crazy,” and referenced Alex Jones’ legal controversies related to the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

The president also dismissed their platforms as “third-rate podcasts,” suggesting they were seeking attention through controversy rather than substantive debate.

Critics Fire Back

The response from the targeted commentators was swift and equally sharp.

Candace Owens mocked Trump’s remarks on social media, while Alex Jones accused the president of being misled in foreign policy decisions. Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly have also voiced strong opposition to the potential humanitarian consequences of military escalation with Iran.

Their criticism intensified after Trump suggested extreme retaliatory measures, which some interpreted as endorsing disproportionate military action.

A Growing Schism Within MAGA

This public feud underscores a widening divide within Trump’s political base, particularly among influential media figures who once supported his rise.

Analysts say the disagreement reflects deeper tensions over foreign policy priorities, free speech, and the future direction of conservative politics in the United States.

While Trump maintains strong support among core voters, dissent from prominent voices like Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens signals that unity within the MAGA movement is no longer guaranteed.

As the Iran conflict continues to dominate headlines, the fallout from Trump’s remarks could reshape alliances within conservative media and politics.

Whether this internal clash weakens or ultimately consolidates Trump’s influence remains to be seen. However, the episode clearly illustrates that even within tightly aligned political movements, divisions can emerge rapidly under the pressure of global crises.

  • Trump Passage on the MAGA voices on Truth Social
  • Trump Calls Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens, and Alex Jones as Low IQ People Over Iran War Criticism MAGA Movement cracks
  • Trump Passage on the MAGA voices on Truth Social
  • Trump Calls Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens, and Alex Jones as Low IQ People Over Iran War Criticism MAGA Movement cracks

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