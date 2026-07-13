Olivia Wilde’s ‘The Invite’ Wins Early Praise as Seth Rogen-Led Comedy Sparks Oscar Buzz

The film also represents an important milestone for Olivia Wilde as a filmmaker. After directing “Booksmart” and “Don’t Worry Darling,” critics describe The Invite as her most confident and mature directorial effort.

Olivia Wilde’s latest directorial effort, “The Invite,” is emerging as one of the most talked-about films of the year, with critics praising its razor-sharp writing, standout performances and unexpected emotional depth. Following a strong reception at the Sundance Film Festival, the A24-backed comedy-drama is already generating early awards-season conversation.

Starring Seth Rogen, Olivia Wilde, Penélope Cruz and Edward Norton, the film transforms a seemingly ordinary dinner gathering into an exploration of marriage, intimacy and modern relationships, blending biting satire with heartfelt drama.

Dinner party becomes an emotional battleground

Adapted from the acclaimed Spanish film “The People Upstairs,” The Invite unfolds almost entirely inside a San Francisco apartment over one eventful evening.

Seth Rogen plays Joe, a former musician turned college music instructor struggling with depression and a stagnant marriage. Olivia Wilde portrays Angela, his wife, who invites their charismatic upstairs neighbours, played by Penélope Cruz and Edward Norton, for dinner, hoping to smooth over tensions caused by recent renovations.

The evening quickly spirals in unexpected directions after the neighbours reveal they are in an open relationship, forcing both couples to confront uncomfortable truths about love, trust and personal happiness.

Rather than relying solely on shock value, the screenplay uses humour to expose the insecurities hiding beneath long-term relationships.

Critics applaud Seth Rogen’s performance

Reviewers have singled out Seth Rogen’s performance as one of his strongest dramatic-comedic roles to date.

Known largely for broad comedies, Rogen balances self-deprecating humour with emotional vulnerability, portraying a man wrestling with professional disappointment, family responsibilities and fading self-confidence.

His chemistry with Olivia Wilde anchors the film, while his trademark comic timing prevents the emotionally charged narrative from becoming overly sombre.

Industry observers believe the performance could place Rogen in contention during the upcoming awards season if the film continues building momentum.

Olivia Wilde earns praise behind the camera

The film also represents an important milestone for Olivia Wilde as a filmmaker. After directing “Booksmart” and “Don’t Worry Darling,” critics describe The Invite as her most confident and mature directorial effort.

Working within the constraints of a single location, Wilde transforms the apartment into an intimate psychological arena through inventive camerawork and carefully choreographed performances.

The confined setting intensifies every awkward silence, argument and revelation, giving the film the feel of a stage play while retaining cinematic energy.

Strong ensemble elevates the film

Penélope Cruz and Edward Norton bring effortless charm and mystery to their roles as the seemingly carefree neighbours whose unconventional lifestyle challenges the hosts’ assumptions.

Cruz delivers a composed yet emotionally layered performance, while Norton balances humour with quiet confidence, creating characters that remain intriguing throughout the film.

Together, the four leads sustain the film’s tension through rapid-fire dialogue and shifting emotional dynamics, making every conversation feel unpredictable.

Awards buzz begins to build

Since its Sundance premiere, The Invite has attracted growing attention as a potential awards contender.

Many critics have praised the screenplay by Rashida Jones and Will McCormack, describing it as witty, emotionally intelligent and tightly structured.

Beyond the performances, technical departments—including editing, cinematography, production design and original score—have also received positive notices.

Some industry analysts believe A24 now faces an important strategic decision: position the film as a successful summer release or launch a full awards campaign later this year.

An ending open to interpretation

One of the film’s most discussed elements is its ambiguous conclusion.

Without revealing major spoilers, the final moments leave audiences debating whether Joe and Angela’s troubled marriage has been repaired or merely redefined.

Wilde has acknowledged that multiple interpretations are valid, noting that even she and Rogen viewed the ending differently while filming.

The intentionally open finale has sparked lively conversations among viewers, adding to the film’s appeal beyond its theatrical run.

Relationship comedy with surprising emotional depth

While The Invite contains plenty of awkward humour and uncomfortable dinner-table exchanges, its greatest strength lies in its honest portrayal of long-term relationships.

Rather than mocking marriage, the film examines the compromises, frustrations, and hopes that shape enduring partnerships.

By combining satire with emotional authenticity, Wilde delivers a comedy that resonates well beyond its punchlines.

As awards speculation gathers pace, The Invite appears poised to become one of A24’s most significant releases of the year—and perhaps one of the most memorable relationship films in recent years.