How do new online slots compete with established ones?

Considering how popular online slots casinos are these days, it only makes sense to wonder just how competitive the industry has gotten over the years. With thousands of great options to choose from these days, how do new online casinos stay afloat when competing with sites and apps that have been around for several years already, which have their own dedicated fan bases?

Building developer partnerships

The biggest hurdle that new online casinos need to overcome is finding the right companies to partner up with to help build up their profile. This is especially true for partnering with companies that specialize in software development. In other words, it is vital for new casinos to build relationships with software providers so they can offer great new online slots that players really enjoy playing. Excellent graphics, music and game mechanics are essential, so only the best slots attract players these days.

Many software providers are more than happy to sell or lend their games to new casino sites, provided they are properly licensed and have proven they follow laws and regulations. The way they see it is that the more sites that feature their games, the better. This means that software providers are often searching for new online casinos that need some fresh new games to offer. In a sense, it’s a type of real estate for the provider.

Unique promotions and offers

One of the best things any online casino can do to attract new players is to offer welcome bonuses. These are unique in-game offers and other various promotions that give new players a bit of an edge when getting started with their new account.

Since many online casinos focus on or simply exclusively offer slot games, many of these promotions are for slots. This makes them very enticing to casino goers who are only looking to play slot games.

If an online casino has hundreds or even thousands of slot games available, it would be highly beneficial for them to offer packages or welcome bonuses that make slots more fun. An excellent example would be free slot spins on select games, with applicable wagering requirements of course.

Though established online casinos have promotional offers of their own, new online casinos can temporarily offer juicier welcome bonuses during their first few months after opening. This helps them stand apart from the crowd long enough to build up enough initial fans to stay afloat.

Games with unique themes

It’s one thing to have your online casino loaded up with tons of games in the thousands, but it’s another thing altogether to have games that stand out immediately thanks to their interesting and one-of-a-kind design.

Many people who play slots are looking for very specific combinations of sounds, visuals and mechanics often with a cohesive theme, like fine ingredients in a top-shelf recipe. Casino owners know this, which is why they try hard to advertise their most unique games in terms of looks or rules.

Think of the way Fortnite handles new themes with each season, or the way some land-based casinos will model themselves after countries, landmarks or famous eras. The best slot games have names, characters, symbols and sound effects that are working together to create not just a game but an experience.

Though it isn’t an essential tip, new online casinos will have a much easier time getting their name out there if they are associated with the names of slots that players consider unique and top-quality. This can be anything from licensed franchise themes, such as movies, television shows and video games, to sports-themed slots done in time for major sporting events.

Make slot games easier to win

As far as difficulty goes, online slots have two main parameters: return to player (RTP) and volatility. RTP controls the percentage of money the player is expected to win back over a long period of time. If a new online casino wants to rake in new players, it can focus on games that offer a little more in the way of payouts.

This means calibrating games to be less volatile and have a higher RTP. This can be a bit of a double-edged sword as these games are more likely to attract casual players, but it’s a valid strategy in the short term when first building up a base and a reputation. Many players look at the stats of a slot game before looking at its theme or mechanics, so slot games with more payouts can give newer establishments or sites an edge.