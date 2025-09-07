Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

‘Chipocalypse Now’: Trump Threatens ‘War’ on Chicago in Immigration Crackdown

‘Chipocalypse Now’: Trump Threatens ‘War’ on Chicago in Immigration Crackdown

immigration Politics

‘Chipocalypse Now’: Trump Threatens ‘War’ on Chicago in Immigration Crackdown

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Published on

Donald Trump has ignited a political firestorm by suggesting he could deploy federal troops to Chicago as part of his aggressive immigration crackdown. The president’s threats came alongside a provocative AI-generated parody image posted on Truth Social, depicting himself as a military officer from Apocalypse Now with the words “Chipocalypse Now” emblazoned across the Chicago skyline in flames. In the altered poster, Trump quipped, “I love the smell of deportations in the morning. Chicago about to find out why it’s called the Department of WAR.” The reference came just one day after he signed an executive order renaming the Pentagon as the “Department of War.”



With the Department of War order and the post sparked mass protests on Saturday night, with thousands marching through downtown Chicago, including past Trump Tower, to voice opposition to potential immigration raids. Demonstrators carried signs warning against authoritarianism and accused Trump of targeting the city’s large immigrant population during the Mexican Independence Day celebrations, many of which were postponed or canceled amid fears of ICE stings.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker condemned the president’s rhetoric, writing on X: “The President of the United States is threatening to go to war with an American city. This is not a joke. Donald Trump isn’t a strongman, he’s a scared man. Illinois won’t be intimidated by a wannabe dictator.”

Donald Trump Posts on Truth Social - Unbecoming of a US President?

Donald Trump Posts on Truth Social – Unbecoming of a US President?

JB Pritzker accused the administration of manufacturing a crisis, noting that the state had made “no requests for federal intervention.” His comments followed earlier reports that the Pentagon had been drafting plans to send the Army to Illinois. However, Vice President JD Vance attempted to cool tensions last week, stating there were “no immediate plans” to deploy the National Guard in Chicago.

The controversy arises on the heels of the largest-ever ICE workplace raid, conducted at a Hyundai battery plant in Georgia. Authorities arrested 475 workers, most of them South Korean nationals, in what the Department of Homeland Security called an unprecedented enforcement action. Videos released by ICE showed detainees shackled at the wrists, waist, and ankles being loaded onto buses — images that drew condemnation from South Korea’s foreign ministry, which called the release “regrettable” and harmful to bilateral trust.

The juxtaposition of sweeping workplace raids and the threat of military involvement in domestic immigration enforcement has raised alarms among civil rights groups, who argue that Trump’s escalating tactics blur the lines between law enforcement and militarization.

For now, Chicago remains on edge. While the White House insists no immediate deployment orders have been signed, Trump’s social media theatrics and the renaming of the Pentagon underscore his willingness to recast immigration enforcement as a battlefield — a move that critics warn could inflame tensions nationwide.

As the protests grow louder, the question looms: is Trump’s “Chipocalypse” simply political theater, or a prelude to unprecedented domestic military action? And now, anyway, the Pentagon will be the Department of War.

  • Donald Trump Posts on Truth Social - Unbecoming of a US President?
  • ‘Chipocalypse Now’: Trump Threatens ‘War’ on Chicago in Immigration Crackdown
  • Donald Trump Posts on Truth Social - Unbecoming of a US President?
  • ‘Chipocalypse Now’: Trump Threatens ‘War’ on Chicago in Immigration Crackdown

Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in immigration Politics

Mike Tyson vs Floyd Mayweather Fight Announced for 2026 What We Know So Far

Mike Tyson vs. Floyd Mayweather Fight Announced for 2026: What We Know So Far
By September 7, 2025
Max Verstappen Dominates Italian GP Monza as McLaren Team Orders Spark Controversy

Max Verstappen Dominates Italian GP as McLaren Team Orders Spark Controversy
By September 7, 2025
Giorgio Armani Obituary The Designer Who Redefined Fashion and Empowered Generations

Giorgio Armani Obituary: The Designer Who Redefined Fashion and Empowered Generations
By September 5, 2025
Charlie Sheen Opens Up About Sexual Encounters with Men in New Memoir and Netflix Documentary The Book of sheen

Charlie Sheen Opens Up About Sexual Encounters with Men in New Memoir and Netflix Documentary
By September 8, 2025
Giorgio Armani Obituary The Designer Who Redefined Fashion and Empowered Generations

Giorgio Armani Obituary: The Designer Who Redefined Fashion and Empowered Generations
By September 5, 2025
Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi Fall in Love in Wuthering Heights Trailer Emerald Fennell Emily Brontë

Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi Fall in Love in Wuthering Heights Trailer
By September 5, 2025
Flying Flea C6 Wins Red Dot Design Award 2025, Redefining City+ Mobility Royal Enfield

Flying Flea C6 Wins Red Dot Design Award 2025, Redefining City+ Mobility
By September 3, 2025
Drake Bets $300,000 on Jannik Sinner to Win the U.S. Open — Testing the Infamous “Drake Curse” Stake

Drake Bets $300,000 on Jannik Sinner to Win the U.S. Open — Testing the Infamous “Drake Curse”
By September 3, 2025
Ather Redux Concept Unveiled India’s Boldest Moto-Scooter Yet Ather Energy Morph-UI

Ather Redux Concept Unveiled: India’s Boldest Moto-Scooter Yet
By September 1, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Drake Premieres New Songs With Yeat and Cash Cobain on Surreal Iceman Livestream Episode 3

Drake Premieres New Songs With Yeat and Cash Cobain on Surreal Iceman Livestream
By September 5, 2025
Drake’s ICEMAN Episode 3 Drops This Thursday — Fans Expect New Music Drake Fires Back at Fan During “Iceman” Livestream After Being Called a “B*tch” What Did I miss Kendrick lamar New album

Drake’s ICEMAN Episode 3 Drops This Thursday — Fans Expect New Music
By September 3, 2025
Fastrack Launches MYND: India’s First AI-Powered Smartwatch

Fastrack Launches MYND: India’s First AI-Powered Smartwatch
By September 2, 2025
Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems

Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems
By August 14, 2025
Senators Demand Instagram Scrap New Map Feature Over Child Safety Fears

Senators Demand Instagram Scrap New Map Feature Over Child Safety Fears
By August 11, 2025
Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update

Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update
By August 7, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Meghan Trainor Stuns With Dramatic Body Transformation at LA Premiere Mounjaro Weight Loss Breast The Paper

Meghan Trainor Stuns With Dramatic Body Transformation at LA Premiere
By August 29, 2025
Serena Williams’ GLP-1 Weight Loss Drug Deal Sparks Debate on Body Image and Celebrity Influence Ozempic Ro

Serena Williams’ GLP-1 Weight Loss Drug Deal Sparks Debate on Body Image and Celebrity Influence
By August 27, 2025
Japanese Scientists Use CRISPR to Remove Extra Chromosome Linked to Down Syndrome

Japanese Scientists Use CRISPR to Remove Extra Chromosome Linked to Down Syndrome
By August 21, 2025
iPhone 17 Leak Points to September 9 Reveal — Ultra-Thin ‘Air’ Model Steals the Show

Mobile Phones

iPhone 17 Leak Points to September 9 Reveal — Ultra-Thin ‘Air’ Model Steals the Show
Christian Horner to Cadillac? Checo Pérez Could Face His Former Boss in F1 Reunion Drama Sergio

Formula 1

Christian Horner to Cadillac? Checo Pérez Could Face His Former Boss in F1 Reunion Drama
Jessica Radcliffe Orca Attack Video Exposed as AI-Generated Hoax

AI and Deepfakes

Jessica Radcliffe Orca Attack Video Exposed as AI-Generated Hoax
To Top
Loading...