Marjorie Taylor Greene Threatens to Expose Epstein Associates Using Constitutional Immunity

A political firestorm is brewing on Capitol Hill as Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) declared Wednesday that she’s prepared to invoke her constitutional immunity to publicly name alleged associates of Jeffrey Epstein. The dramatic move escalates bipartisan efforts to demand full transparency into Epstein’s crimes and the government’s handling of the case.

At a fiery press conference, Greene stood alongside a bipartisan coalition of lawmakers and Epstein survivors, promising to give voice to the accusers. “If they want to give me a list, I will walk in that Capitol on the House floor and I’ll say every damn name that abused these women,” Greene said. “It’s a scary thing to name names. But I will tell you, I’m not afraid.”







The Speech or Debate Clause: Greene’s Shield

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s bold vow is rooted in the Constitution’s Speech or Debate Clause, which protects members of Congress from criminal or civil liability for remarks made on the House or Senate floors. That means Marjorie Taylor Greene could legally disclose names without fear of defamation lawsuits — though she could still face disciplinary action from her colleagues.

Constitutional law experts note that such use of the clause is rare but not unprecedented. “She cannot be civilly sued or criminally prosecuted for anything she says on the floor,” said Georgetown professor Josh Chafetz, pointing to past cases where lawmakers used the clause to release classified information.

A Bipartisan Push for Transparency

Marjorie Taylor Greene is joining forces with Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) and Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.), who are leading a discharge petition to force a House vote requiring the Department of Justice to release Epstein-related files within 30 days.

Thomas Massie emphasized the urgency: “There’s over 200 Republicans who have not signed this discharge petition. We only need two of them to sign it.”

For survivors, the moment represents a long-awaited demand for accountability. Several stood outside the Capitol, urging lawmakers — and President Trump himself — to take their trauma seriously. “This is not a hoax. We are real human beings. This is real trauma,” said survivor Anouska de Georgiou.

Trump Calls Epstein Furor a “Hoax”

The congressional push comes in sharp contrast to Donald Trump, who dismissed the controversy as a “Democrat hoax” during remarks from the Oval Office. His comments fueled tension within his own base, particularly as Greene, once one of Trump’s staunchest allies, now appears willing to break ranks.

“This is not about politics. This is a boiling point in American history,” Marjorie Taylor Greene said.

With the discharge petition gaining momentum, Greene’s threat to invoke constitutional immunity adds explosive potential to the debate over the Epstein files. Whether she follows through or not, her stance has cracked open deeper rifts within the GOP and intensified public scrutiny on a scandal that refuses to fade.

As survivors, lawmakers, and a fractured Republican Party demand answers, one thing is clear: the fight over Epstein’s secrets is reaching its most volatile stage yet.