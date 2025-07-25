Hunter Biden Slams George Clooney Over Joe Biden’s 2024 Exit: “You Tried to Cut the Knees Out From a Sitting President”

In a blistering, profanity-laced interview, Hunter Biden has launched a scathing attack on George Clooney, accusing the Hollywood icon of playing a key role in derailing Joe Biden’s 2024 re-election campaign.

Speaking to Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan, the President’s son did not hold back, calling out Clooney for what he described as a disloyal and damaging move that ultimately led to President Biden stepping down as the Democratic nominee.

The younger Biden’s remarks come weeks after Joe Biden’s successor, Kamala Harris, lost the 2024 general election to Donald Trump. Many within Democratic circles point to Biden’s fumbled debate performance against Trump and subsequent calls—even from within his own party—for him to step aside among the loudest voices: George Clooney.







In July 2024, George Clooney published a now-infamous op-ed in The New York Times titled “I Love Joe Biden. But We Need a New Nominee”. In the piece, he expressed admiration for Biden’s values but raised concerns about his mental fitness after witnessing his behavior firsthand at a Los Angeles fundraiser. George Clooney claimed that Biden “was the same man we all witnessed in the debate.”

But Hunter Biden fiercely disputed the George Clooney account. “They give him Ambien to sleep. He gets up on the stage and looks like a deer in the headlights,” Hunter said, insisting his father’s performance was the result of travel fatigue and medication, not mental decline.

He went further, accusing George Clooney of betrayal and suggesting the actor’s motives may have been political. In particular, he cited disagreements over Joe Biden’s pro-Israel stance, which clashed with George Clooney’s wife Amal Clooney’s legal advocacy for ICC action against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “Why do I have to listen to you?” Hunter Biden asked rhetorically, before unleashing a string of expletives about the actor.

Hunter also rejected reports that he held sway over West Wing affairs during his father’s final months, pushing back on accounts from journalists Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson that described him as a regular presence in high-level White House meetings. “I think I spent 12 days in the White House in the last two years,” he claimed, adding that his influence was exaggerated.

The comments mark Hunter Biden’s first in-depth remarks since the 2024 election and come on the heels of his controversial pardon by President Biden after pleading guilty to tax and weapons charges.

With the release of his bombshell interview, the fallout between Joe Biden and George Clooney highlights deeper tensions within the Democratic Party over leadership, loyalty, and who has the authority to shape the narrative.