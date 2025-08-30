Donald Trump Slams NBC for Extending Seth Meyers’ Late Night Contract Through 2028

President Donald Trump has reignited his feud with late-night television, this time targeting Seth Meyers following NBC’s decision to extend the comedian’s Late Night contract through 2028.

In a fiery post on his Truth Social platform, Trump fumed: “There is a sick rumor going around that Fake News NBC extended the contract of one of the least talented Late Night television hosts out there, Seth Meyers. He has no ratings, talent, or intelligence and the personality of an insecure child.”

Seth Meyers’ Career Secured Until 2028

While Trump only recently caught wind of the news, NBC had finalized Meyers’ contract back in May 2024, according to Deadline. The deal also includes expanded production opportunities for Meyers’ company, Sethmaker Shoemeyers, which he co-owns with producer Mike Shoemaker.

Seth Meyers, who has hosted Late Night since 2014, described his career as a “real trip” and explained that, unlike fellow late-night hosts James Corden and Trevor Noah—both of whom stepped away after seven years—he never felt the same urge to quit. Instead, the pandemic served as a “creative reset,” inspiring him to continue.

NBC Stands Behind Meyers

NBCUniversal executives appear more than pleased with Seth Meyers’ extended run. Katie Hockmeyer, EVP of Late Night Programming, praised his decade-long contributions, citing his “sharp monologues,” recurring segments like “A Closer Look” and “Day Drinking,” and his ability to stay fresh with audiences.

“We’re so happy to continue this legacy franchise with Seth at the helm,” Katie Hockmeyer said, “and watch him continue to elevate the success of Late Night.”

Trump’s History of Late-Night Feuds

Trump’s tirade against Meyers is the latest in a long line of attacks on late-night personalities. Recently, he gloated over the end of Stephen Colbert’s Late Show, writing: “I absolutely love that Colbert got fired. His talent was even less than his ratings. I hear Jimmy Kimmel is next.”

He has also taken repeated swipes at Jimmy Fallon, calling him “weak,” while lauding Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld as the “only talented” late-night host.

The animosity dates back to Meyers’ time on Saturday Night Live. Many observers note that Meyers’ 2011 White House Correspondents’ Dinner roast of Trump helped ignite a lasting grudge.

Beyond Comedy: Trump vs. Media Figures

Trump’s media battles aren’t confined to comedians. Earlier this month, he lashed out at CBS anchor Gayle King, accusing her of losing “belief in TRUMP” and calling her career “over.”

With Seth Meyers now firmly secured on late-night television through 2028, one thing seems inevitable: Trump’s feud with the media—and late-night comedy in particular—is far from over.