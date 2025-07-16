Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Tom Morello Calls Out ICE, American Fascism in Powerful New Protest Song “Pretend You Remember Me”

Tom Morello Calls Out ICE, American Fascism in Powerful New Protest Song “Pretend You Remember Me” Rage Against The Machine Donald Trump

immigration Politics

Tom Morello Calls Out ICE, American Fascism in Powerful New Protest Song “Pretend You Remember Me”

“Pretend You Remember Me” lands somewhere between Rage Against the Machine’s signature riff-heavy thunder and Bruce Springsteen’s introspective Americana. Tom Morello described it as sitting “between Rage riffage and Darkness on the Edge of Town,” blending roaring guitar solos with lyrical storytelling.
Sound Plunge
Published on

Tom Morello has never shied away from confronting injustice, and his latest single, “Pretend You Remember Me,” proves he still has plenty of rage to burn. Released in partnership with CHIRLA (Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights Los Angeles), the track is a fiery condemnation of ICE raids, militarized immigration policies, and what Morello bluntly describes as “state terror.”

The Rage Against the Machine guitarist premiered the song amid renewed federal crackdowns on immigrant communities in Los Angeles. With troops deployed and families torn apart, Morello says the track is “a direct response to the state-sponsored violence we’ve seen in our streets.” We’re not at the brink of American fascism—we’re in the middle of it,” Tom Morello told Billboard. “If you support anything, let it be justice.”

The timing of the Tom Morello protest song release is no accident. ICE’s escalated raids in LA and the deployment of National Guard troops and Marines prompted one of the largest protests in U.S. history. Tom Morello, who joined the rallies on the ground, says Rage Against the Machine lyrics were visible on signs and blasting from speakers across the city.



A Rock Anthem With Teeth

“Pretend You Remember Me” lands somewhere between Rage Against the Machine’s signature riff-heavy thunder and Bruce Springsteen’s introspective Americana. Tom Morello described the protest song as sitting “between Rage riffage and Darkness on the Edge of Town,” blending roaring guitar solos with lyrical storytelling.

The song will appear on Tom Morello’s first true solo rock album, expected in 2026 via Mom+Pop Music. Unlike his previous work with Audioslave or The Nightwatchman, this new album sees Tom Morello returning to his roots, with a renewed focus on raw, direct political commentary and shredding guitar solos.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tom Morello (@tommorello)

Music Meets Activism

The collaboration with CHIRLA underscores Tom Morello’s long-standing commitment to activism on immigration rights and racial justice. Founded in 1986, the nonprofit provides legal support and resources to immigrants in Los Angeles County, many of whom have been targeted by recent ICE operations. “Like anyone, I believe violent criminals should be prosecuted,” Tom Morello said. “But maybe we should start with those responsible for international war crimes—not hard-working people trying to raise families.”

Who’s Really Behind the Chaos in Downtown L.A.? Unmasking the Agitators Disrupting Anti-ICE Protests

The release follows “Soldier in the Army of Love”. It continues a prolific creative streak for Tom Morello, who also served as music director for the recent farewell show by Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath.

He’s currently on tour in Canada, with appearances scheduled for Vancouver’s Commodore Ballroom and the Rocklahoma Festival in August. More dates across North America are expected in the fall.

As fascist rhetoric and state surveillance grow louder in the U.S., Tom Morello’s new ICE protest anthem reminds us that music can still be a tool of resistance. “There are more of us than there are of them,” he says. “We just need to remember that.”


Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

UNO Debuts Las Vegas Social Club at Palms, Shuts Down Casino Rumors Online Casino Gambling UNO Social Hub Palms Las Vegas

UNO Debuts Las Vegas Social Club at Palms, Shuts Down Casino Rumors
By July 16, 2025
Christian Horner Set for £50 Million Payout After Shock Red Bull Racing Axing Max Verstappen Alpine Ferrari

Christian Horner Set for £50 Million Payout After Shock Red Bull Axing
By July 16, 2025
Elmo Breaks Silence After Antisemitic Hack on X: “Elmo Loves You” Elon Musk Donald trump Jeffrey Epstein Files

Elmo Breaks Silence After Antisemitic Hack on X: “Elmo Loves You”
By July 16, 2025
Vidyut Jammwal Makes Hollywood Debut as Dhalsim in Street Fighter Live-Action Reboot Jason Momoa, Andrew Koji, Roman Reigns, David Dastmalchian, 50 Cent, and Noah Centineo Jason Momoa, Walton Goggins, Eric André, and Orville Peck. 

Vidyut Jammwal Makes Hollywood Debut as Dhalsim in Street Fighter Live-Action Reboot
By July 16, 2025
James Gunn Says He Wrote the MCU’s Infinity Stone Lore in Just Three Minutes: “No One Had a Plan” Marvel Superman

James Gunn Says He Wrote the MCU’s Infinity Stone Lore in Just Three Minutes: “No One Had a Plan”
By July 16, 2025
Emmy Nominations 2025: 15-Year-Old Owen Cooper Makes History as Severance Leads With 27 Nods Netflix’s Adolescence The White Lotus RuPaul

Emmy Nominations 2025: 15-Year-Old Owen Cooper Makes History as Severance Leads With 27 Nods
By July 16, 2025
UNO Debuts Las Vegas Social Club at Palms, Shuts Down Casino Rumors Online Casino Gambling UNO Social Hub Palms Las Vegas

UNO Debuts Las Vegas Social Club at Palms, Shuts Down Casino Rumors
By July 16, 2025
Zuppa Drones Secures $1.5M Bridge Round Backed by Founders of Capital Foods, Aquapharm, and Sangam Talks Defence Drones tech

Zuppa Secures $1.5M Bridge Round Backed by Founders of Capital Foods, Aquapharm, and Sangam Talks
By July 16, 2025
LunchBox by Rebel Foods Unveils Shravan Special Satvik Menu with Comforting Vrat Classics Zomato Swiggy

LunchBox by Rebel Foods Unveils Shravan Special Satvik Menu with Comforting Vrat Classics
By July 16, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Air India Dreamliner Crash Sparks Fresh Crisis for Boeing, Stock Plunges 4.8% TATA Sons Air India Crash Craig Wilson Boeing’s new CEO, Kelly Ortberg,Dave Calhoun

Air India Dreamliner Crash Sparks Fresh Crisis for Boeing, Stock Plunges 4.8%
By June 13, 2025
Vidyut Jammwal Makes Hollywood Debut as Dhalsim in Street Fighter Live-Action Reboot Jason Momoa, Andrew Koji, Roman Reigns, David Dastmalchian, 50 Cent, and Noah Centineo Jason Momoa, Walton Goggins, Eric André, and Orville Peck. 

Vidyut Jammwal Makes Hollywood Debut as Dhalsim in Street Fighter Live-Action Reboot
By July 16, 2025
Snoop Dogg’s $12M Telegram NFT Drop Sells Out in 30 Minutes—Changing the Game for Digital Collectibles

Snoop Dogg’s $12M Telegram NFT Drop Sells Out in 30 Minutes—Changing the Game for Digital Collectibles
By July 15, 2025
Fortnite Servers Go Down After v36.20 Update—Here’s When the Game Will Be Back Online EPic Games

Fortnite Servers Go Down After v36.20 Update—Here’s When the Game Will Be Back Online
By July 15, 2025
Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts

Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts
By June 5, 2025
Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans

Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans
By May 18, 2025
Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts X Parody Accounts

Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts
By April 8, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
New Mexico Flash Floods Kill 3, Including Two Children, Just Days After Texas Deluge Donald trump Climate Change

New Mexico Flash Floods Kill 3, Including Two Children, Just Days After Texas Deluge
By July 10, 2025
Ted Cruz Slammed for Slashing Weather Forecasting Funds as Texas Floods Kill 100+ Big Beautiful Bill Climate Change Donald Trump Budget Cuts

Ted Cruz Slammed for Slashing Weather Forecasting Funds as Texas Floods Kill 100+
By July 8, 2025
Was It the Air? ‘Murderland’ Author Links Tacoma Pollution to Rise of Serial Killers Like Ted Bundy and Gary Ridgway Caroline Fraser

Was It the Air? ‘Murderland’ Author Links Tacoma Pollution to Rise of Serial Killers Like Ted Bundy and Gary Ridgway
By June 20, 2025
Air France AF136’s Oceanic U-Turn Stuns Passengers and Sends Aviation Industry Scrambling Chicago O’Hare Paris to Chicago on Air France Flight AF136 Charles de Gaulle Airport

Aviation

Air France AF136’s Oceanic U-Turn Stuns Passengers and Sends Aviation Industry Scrambling
Ozzy Osbourne’s Final Show With Black Sabbath to Be Livestreamed Globally — Here’s How to Watch

Metal

Ozzy Osbourne’s Final Show With Black Sabbath to Be Livestreamed Globally — Here’s How to Watch
Elon Musk’s Daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson Makes Drag Debut at Anti-ICE Fundraiser

E! News

Elon Musk’s Daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson Makes Drag Debut at Anti-ICE Fundraiser
To Top
Loading...