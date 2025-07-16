Tom Morello Calls Out ICE, American Fascism in Powerful New Protest Song “Pretend You Remember Me”

“Pretend You Remember Me” lands somewhere between Rage Against the Machine’s signature riff-heavy thunder and Bruce Springsteen’s introspective Americana. Tom Morello described it as sitting “between Rage riffage and Darkness on the Edge of Town,” blending roaring guitar solos with lyrical storytelling.

Tom Morello has never shied away from confronting injustice, and his latest single, “Pretend You Remember Me,” proves he still has plenty of rage to burn. Released in partnership with CHIRLA (Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights Los Angeles), the track is a fiery condemnation of ICE raids, militarized immigration policies, and what Morello bluntly describes as “state terror.”

The Rage Against the Machine guitarist premiered the song amid renewed federal crackdowns on immigrant communities in Los Angeles. With troops deployed and families torn apart, Morello says the track is “a direct response to the state-sponsored violence we’ve seen in our streets.” We’re not at the brink of American fascism—we’re in the middle of it,” Tom Morello told Billboard. “If you support anything, let it be justice.”

The timing of the Tom Morello protest song release is no accident. ICE’s escalated raids in LA and the deployment of National Guard troops and Marines prompted one of the largest protests in U.S. history. Tom Morello, who joined the rallies on the ground, says Rage Against the Machine lyrics were visible on signs and blasting from speakers across the city.







A Rock Anthem With Teeth

“Pretend You Remember Me” lands somewhere between Rage Against the Machine’s signature riff-heavy thunder and Bruce Springsteen’s introspective Americana. Tom Morello described the protest song as sitting “between Rage riffage and Darkness on the Edge of Town,” blending roaring guitar solos with lyrical storytelling.

The song will appear on Tom Morello’s first true solo rock album, expected in 2026 via Mom+Pop Music. Unlike his previous work with Audioslave or The Nightwatchman, this new album sees Tom Morello returning to his roots, with a renewed focus on raw, direct political commentary and shredding guitar solos.

Music Meets Activism

The collaboration with CHIRLA underscores Tom Morello’s long-standing commitment to activism on immigration rights and racial justice. Founded in 1986, the nonprofit provides legal support and resources to immigrants in Los Angeles County, many of whom have been targeted by recent ICE operations. “Like anyone, I believe violent criminals should be prosecuted,” Tom Morello said. “But maybe we should start with those responsible for international war crimes—not hard-working people trying to raise families.”

The release follows “Soldier in the Army of Love”. It continues a prolific creative streak for Tom Morello, who also served as music director for the recent farewell show by Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath.

He’s currently on tour in Canada, with appearances scheduled for Vancouver’s Commodore Ballroom and the Rocklahoma Festival in August. More dates across North America are expected in the fall.

As fascist rhetoric and state surveillance grow louder in the U.S., Tom Morello’s new ICE protest anthem reminds us that music can still be a tool of resistance. “There are more of us than there are of them,” he says. “We just need to remember that.”