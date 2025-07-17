Maurene Comey Fired After Diddy and Epstein Cases Amid DOJ Purge Under Trump

In a stunning shakeup inside the U.S. Justice Department, Maurene Comey, the seasoned federal prosecutor who handled some of the country’s most high-profile cases — including Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, and Sean “Diddy” Combs — has been fired without explanation by the DOJ.

Maurene Comey, who had served in the Southern District of New York (SDNY) since 2015, was quietly removed from her post in recent days, according to CBS News. Her firing is the latest in a growing list of personnel changes under President Donald Trump’s second administration, raising serious concerns about political interference in judicial processes.







A Prosecutor With a Powerful Resume

Maurene Comey is the daughter of former FBI Director James Comey, whom Trump famously fired in 2017. Since then, the family name has remained a lightning rod for political controversy, and her involvement in the Jeffrey Epstein sex-trafficking case and the recent Sean Diddy Combs trial only elevated her profile.

Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial. Still, Maurene Comey was part of the prosecution team that continued to pursue related charges, including those against his associate, Ghislaine Maxwell. Most recently, she prosecuted Sean Diddy Combs on racketeering and sex-trafficking charges. While Diddy Combs was convicted on lesser charges, Maurene Comey’s team failed to secure a conviction on the most serious counts, drawing political attention.

According to sources quoted by Politico, Maurene Comey was given no reason for her sudden dismissal. ABC News also reported that Trump had privately voiced disapproval about Maurene Comey still working under his Justice Department.

A Politically Charged Purge?

Maurene Comey’s firing follows an alarming pattern within the DOJ. Under Attorney General Pam Bondi, the department has fired at least 20 attorneys who were involved in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigations into Trump’s role in the January 6 Capitol riots and the Mar-a-Lago classified documents scandal.

Legal observers say this signals a clear purge of officials involved in prosecutions that painted Trump or his allies in a negative light.

Adding fuel to the fire, Pam Bondi recently reversed her earlier promise to release Jeffrey Epstein’s client list, later claiming there was no “incriminating list” to begin with — stoking conspiracy theories and frustration even within Trump’s own base.

Earlier this week, Trump lashed out on social media at supporters pushing Epstein-related cover-up theories, calling them “weaklings” and distancing himself from the fallout.

The Comey Name Still a Target

James Comey’s daughter, Maurene, firing also comes amid new scrutiny of her father. James Comey is reportedly under investigation for comments made during his time as FBI Director and for a controversial Instagram post federal authorities allege was a veiled threat against Trump.

With her firing, critics fear a dangerous precedent: that career prosecutors are now being removed based on political vendettas, not merit.

The DOJ has not issued any official comment on Maurene Comey’s dismissal.