CNN Reporter Detained Live on Air by LA Riot Police Amid Immigration Protests

In a startling moment that played out live on air, CNN national correspondent Jason Carroll was detained by riot police in Los Angeles during ongoing protests against immigration enforcement. The incident, broadcast in real-time, sparked confusion and concern in the CNN studio and reignited urgent conversations about press freedom during times of civil unrest.

The protests, which entered their fourth night on Monday, were in response to recent federal immigration crackdowns. Demonstrations have seen increasing tension, including sporadic violence and looting. The situation escalated to the point where President Donald Trump ordered the deployment of 2,000 National Guard troops to Los Angeles, without the consent of California Governor Gavin Newsom.

Jason Carroll, who had been reporting on the scene throughout the day, was walking through a police-controlled area when officers stopped him. Although not arrested or zip-tied, he was led away with his hands behind his back by the Trump riot police, which created immediate concern during the live broadcast.

“They did not put me in zip ties, but they did grab both my hands,” Jason Carroll later said. “They said, ‘You are being detained.’ This was something I wasn’t expecting—we’ve covered numerous protests, and usually officers recognize the press is here to do their job.”



The on-air moment was jarring. CNN host Laura Coates could be heard saying, “Jason? What’s going on? I hear you… Jason Carroll being… what’s happened, Jason?” The signal then briefly cut before Jason Carroll’s voice returned, detailing his temporary detainment.

Journalists from other international outlets also reported violence during the protests. Lauren Tomasi of Australia’s 9News was struck by a rubber bullet while covering the unrest. “Lauren and her camera operator are safe and will continue their essential work,” 9News stated.

British photographer Nick Stern was less fortunate. He required emergency surgery after being hit in the thigh by a plastic bullet, despite visibly identifying himself as press. “I had a press card and a large camera—I was clearly not a protester,” Stern told the BBC.

President Trump, responding to the unrest, took to Truth Social, writing, “If Governor Gavin Newscum and Mayor Karen Bass can’t do their jobs… the Federal Government will step in and solve the problem, RIOTS & LOOTERS, the way it should be solved!!!”

The episode once again highlights the precarious line journalists must walk in conflict zones, even on American soil. As the protests continue and federal response intensifies, concerns over First Amendment protections and the targeting of media figures in volatile environments are growing louder.


