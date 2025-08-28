Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

RFK Jr. Sparks Vaccine Policy Uproar: COVID Shots Restricted, Experts Warn of Outbreak Risks

RFK Jr. Sparks Vaccine Policy Uproar COVID Shots Restricted, Experts Warn of Outbreak Risks Autism Registry Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Trump Presidency

RFK Jr. Sparks Vaccine Policy Uproar: COVID Shots Restricted, Experts Warn of Outbreak Risks

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Published on

In just six months as Health and Human Services (HHS) secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has set off a firestorm of debate in the medical and scientific community. His sweeping changes to vaccine policy — including restricting COVID-19 shots, canceling major mRNA research contracts, and overhauling federal health panels — have experts warning of long-term public health consequences.

COVID Shots Limited for Kids and Pregnant Women

In May, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced that the CDC would no longer recommend COVID-19 vaccinations for healthy children and pregnant women, citing “a lack of clinical data” on booster strategies. This shift marks a stark departure from scientific consensus, which has consistently supported COVID vaccines as safe and effective.

Public health officials fear this could lead to reduced vaccination rates and heightened risks during future outbreaks.



Sweeping Changes at the CDC

In June, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. removed all 17 members of the CDC’s Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices (ACIP), calling it a “clean sweep” to restore confidence in vaccine science. The newly appointed members include individuals with anti-vaccine views and signatories of the controversial Great Barrington Declaration, which advocated letting COVID spread among young people to achieve herd immunity.

Critics worry the new panel could dramatically alter the nation’s routine childhood immunization schedule, undermining decades of public health progress.

Funding Cuts and Research Rollbacks

This month, RFK Jr. canceled $500 million in federal contracts for new mRNA vaccine development, redirecting funding toward “safer, broader platforms.” Scientists argue that this decision jeopardizes future pandemic preparedness and stifles breakthroughs in vaccine technology.

Additionally, Robert F. Kennedy revived a childhood vaccine safety panel long championed by anti-vaccine groups and endorsed removing thimerosal — a mercury-based preservative already largely phased out — from flu shots, a move critics call symbolic but misleading.

RFK Jr.’s Autism Study Raises Privacy and Scientific Concerns as NIH Aggregates Massive Medical Dataset

Autism Registry and Liability Shifts

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has pledged to investigate autism’s “root causes” and create a national autism registry, despite overwhelming research disproving any link between vaccines and autism. He is also considering overhauling or eliminating the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program, a system that protects vaccine makers from liability while compensating families. Experts warn that dismantling the program could expose manufacturers to costly lawsuits, potentially driving them out of the vaccine market.

HHS officials defend Robert F. Kennedy’s actions as “bold, thoughtful steps” to restore trust and transparency. But with measles outbreaks already testing public health systems, critics argue Kennedy’s approach could roll back decades of progress in protecting Americans from preventable diseases.


Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Public Caning of Two Men in Indonesia for Hugging and Kissing Sparks Global Outcry Aceh Shariah Law

Public Caning of Two Men in Indonesia for Hugging and Kissing Sparks Global Outcry
By August 28, 2025
French Montana Engaged to Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra A Royal Romance in the Making

French Montana Engaged to Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra: A Royal Romance in the Making
By August 28, 2025
Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari Decline or Transition? Inside F1’s Most Watched Career Shift

Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari: Decline or Transition? Inside F1’s Most Watched Career Shift
By August 28, 2025
Ye Documentary In Whose Name? Drops Explosive Trailer With Kim Kardashian, Drake & Elon Musk Kanye West

Ye Documentary In Whose Name? Drops Explosive Trailer With Kim Kardashian, Drake & Elon Musk
By August 28, 2025
Brad Pitt and Joaquin Phoenix Join Gaza Drama The Voice of Hind Rajab Ahead of Venice Premiere

Brad Pitt and Joaquin Phoenix Join Gaza Drama The Voice of Hind Rajab Ahead of Venice Premiere
By August 28, 2025
Drake and ‘Degrassi’ Stars Reunite in Whatever It Takes Documentary Trailer Ahead of TIFF Premiere Lisa Rideout

Drake and ‘Degrassi’ Stars Reunite in Whatever It Takes Documentary Trailer Ahead of TIFF Premiere
By August 28, 2025
Cracker Barrel Backtracks After Logo Change Sparks Customer Outrage

Cracker Barrel Backtracks After Logo Change Sparks Customer Outrage
By August 28, 2025
Serena Williams’ GLP-1 Weight Loss Drug Deal Sparks Debate on Body Image and Celebrity Influence Ozempic Ro

Serena Williams’ GLP-1 Weight Loss Drug Deal Sparks Debate on Body Image and Celebrity Influence
By August 27, 2025
AI Boom Sends Students Abroad in Record Numbers: Prodigy Finance Shares Key Insights AI Jobs

AI Boom Sends Students Abroad in Record Numbers: Prodigy Finance Shares Key Insights
By August 27, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
AI Boom Sends Students Abroad in Record Numbers: Prodigy Finance Shares Key Insights AI Jobs

AI Boom Sends Students Abroad in Record Numbers: Prodigy Finance Shares Key Insights
By August 27, 2025
Ganesh Chaturthi Scams 2025: Cybercriminals Target Devotees With Fake Idols, Offers & Gift Messages CloudSEK Report

Ganesh Chaturthi Scams 2025: Cybercriminals Target Devotees With Fake Idols, Offers & Gift Messages
By August 27, 2025
Gorillaz making a surprise appearance in Fortnite Festival!

Gorillaz making a surprise appearance in Fortnite Festival!
By August 26, 2025
Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems

Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems
By August 14, 2025
Senators Demand Instagram Scrap New Map Feature Over Child Safety Fears

Senators Demand Instagram Scrap New Map Feature Over Child Safety Fears
By August 11, 2025
Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update

Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update
By August 7, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Serena Williams’ GLP-1 Weight Loss Drug Deal Sparks Debate on Body Image and Celebrity Influence Ozempic Ro

Serena Williams’ GLP-1 Weight Loss Drug Deal Sparks Debate on Body Image and Celebrity Influence
By August 27, 2025
Japanese Scientists Use CRISPR to Remove Extra Chromosome Linked to Down Syndrome

Japanese Scientists Use CRISPR to Remove Extra Chromosome Linked to Down Syndrome
By August 21, 2025
Man Hospitalized with 'Bromism' After Following ChatGPT’s Dangerous Dietary Advice

Man Hospitalized with ‘Bromism’ After Following ChatGPT’s Dangerous Dietary Advice
By August 13, 2025
Vodka Seltzer Cans Labeled as Celsius Energy Drink Spark FDA Warning High Noon recall

Food

Vodka Seltzer Cans Labeled as Celsius Energy Drink Spark FDA Warning
How can online casinos ensure players have a smooth experience? Online gambling iGaming online games Irishluck.ie

iGaming

How can online casinos ensure players have a smooth experience?
iPhone 17 Leak Points to September 9 Reveal — Ultra-Thin ‘Air’ Model Steals the Show

Mobile Phones

iPhone 17 Leak Points to September 9 Reveal — Ultra-Thin ‘Air’ Model Steals the Show
To Top
Loading...