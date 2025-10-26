Connect with us

Changpeng Zhao — who pled guilty in 2023 to enabling transactions linked to cybercriminals and extremist groups — had only served four months in prison. Binance reportedly helped fuel a stablecoin business tied to Trump’s sons.

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Published on

Washington is in meltdown as two political firestorms collide: the deepening federal shutdown and President Donald Trump’s stunning pardon of crypto mogul Changpeng Zhao, of Binance, once one of the most powerful figures in digital finance.

The Senate rejected a Republican-backed plan to ensure paychecks for active-duty military and select federal workers during the shutdown. The vote — 54–45 against advancing Sen. Ron Johnson’s bill — underscored the widening partisan divide, even as service members brace for missed pay. Three Democrats — Georgia Senators Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock and Pennsylvania’s John Fetterman — crossed party lines to support the measure. But most Democrats argued the bill was a political trap.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer blasted the proposal as a “ruse” that would give Trump the power to decide who gets paid — and who’s left broke. “We will not give Donald Trump a license to play politics with people’s livelihoods,” Schumer said.

Democrats Offer Alternative Pay Plan — Blocked by GOP

Instead, Democrats rallied behind Sen. Chris Van Hollen’s bill. This broader relief package would pay all federal workers and contractors and prevent the administration from firing staff during the shutdown. That measure, too, was blocked by Republicans.

Sen. Gary Peters warned: “Let’s protect our servicemembers and our federal employees… just pay them so they can meet their bills.”

With tensions rising and no deal in sight, Congress headed home until Monday, day 23 of a shutdown showing no signs of slowing.

Trump Sons and Their Crypto Dealings

Binance reportedly helped fuel a stablecoin business tied to Trump’s sons

Meanwhile: Trump’s Crypto Pardon Ignites Bipartisan Fury

As unpaid federal workers line up at food banks, Trump’s pardon of Binance founder Changpeng “CZ” Zhao added gasoline to the political fire.

Changpeng Zhao — who pled guilty in 2023 to enabling transactions linked to cybercriminals and extremist groups — had only served four months in prison. Critics argue his clemency represents the latest example of Trump rewarding personal allies and donors.

Legal experts warn the pardon marks a dangerous evolution: “Trump wants everybody to see what the returns on loyalty are,” said University of Texas law professor Lee Kovarsky.

Binance reportedly helped fuel a stablecoin business tied to Trump’s sons — raising ethical red flags and questions about whether the pardon was a favor with financial upside.

Shutdown Meets Political Loyalty Test

As the shutdown drags on, the optics are brutal: Troops go unpaid while a crypto billionaire walks free.

Democrats say the contrast reveals Trump’s priorities. Republicans argue they are fighting to force negotiations on broader fiscal issues, including Affordable Care Act subsidies. But until one side caves, Americans living paycheck to paycheck will pay the price.

Loading...