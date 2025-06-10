Billie Joe Armstrong Joins L.A. Protest Uprising With Defiant Message: “F— Off”

Punk rock has always been about protest, and Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong is once again putting action behind his words. As tensions rise in Los Angeles over recent ICE raids and the controversial deployment of National Guard troops, Armstrong joined a growing list of artists speaking out against what many are calling a dangerous overreach of federal power.

On Sunday night (June 8), Billie Joe Armstrong posted a raw video clip to his Instagram Stories, showing footage from the ongoing protests in downtown L.A. His caption—featuring a middle finger emoji and an ice cube—was unmistakably aimed at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The video was set to “F— Off,” a searing track from Saviors (Édition de Luxe), the deluxe version of Green Day’s 2024 album released just last month.

Music Meets Resistance

Billie Joe Armstrong’s message of solidarity adds firepower to a swelling cultural backlash following a series of aggressive ICE raids across Southern California. Dozens of individuals, allegedly without documentation, were detained, triggering protests across the city. The federal response escalated sharply when the Trump administration deployed the National Guard to Los Angeles, without approval from California Governor Gavin Newsom.







“This is a serious breach of state sovereignty,” Gavin Newsom wrote in a scathing letter Sunday afternoon. L.A. Mayor Karen Bass reinforced the sentiment, labeling the troop presence as “provoked chaos” during a press briefing.

Billie Joe Armstrong’s fans weren’t surprised by his stance. Green Day’s legacy has long included unapologetic critiques of government overreach and societal apathy, most famously with American Idiot, a scathing indictment of the George W. Bush era. His latest post is yet another reminder that Armstrong remains a committed voice of dissent.

Artists in the Crossfire

He’s not the only one. Grammy-winning artist Finneas revealed he was tear-gassed while attending what he described as a peaceful protest downtown. “Tear-gassed almost immediately — they’re inciting this,” he wrote via Instagram Stories. He also reshared a video showing 9News Australia reporter Lauren Tomasi being hit by a rubber bullet during live coverage.

What started Friday as community outrage over ICE activity quickly became a city-wide movement against the militarization of law enforcement and the erosion of state rights.

Punk Isn’t Dead—It’s in the Streets

For fans and fellow artists alike, Billie Joe Armstrong’s post was a rallying cry. The use of “F— Off,” a blistering anthem of defiance, underscored the punk legend’s message: silence isn’t an option in the face of injustice.

Whether on stage or in the streets, Billie Joe Armstrong continues to prove that the fight against oppression isn’t just political—it’s personal.