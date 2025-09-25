Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Trump-Epstein Statue Removed From National Mall After Stirring Uproar

Trump-Epstein Statue Removed From National Mall After Stirring Uproar Secret Handshake project friendship

News

Trump-Epstein Statue Removed From National Mall After Stirring Uproar

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Published on

Washington, D.C., briefly hosted one of the most provocative pieces of political art in recent memory. On September 23, 2025, a statue depicting President Donald Trump holding hands with the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein appeared on the National Mall, sparking outrage, debate, and immediate attention from authorities.

The life-sized bronze-painted figures, titled “Best Friends Forever,” showed Trump and Epstein grinning, their arms linked, with one leg raised in a playful dance pose. A plaque beneath the figures read: “In Honor of Friendship Month.” The installation was orchestrated by The Secret Handshake Project, a guerrilla art collective known for its satirical anti-Trump displays across the U.S.



Rapid Removal by Authorities

By early the following morning, U.S. Park Police dismantled the installation, citing permit violations. Video shared on social media showed officers loading the piece onto a truck under the cover of darkness. A spokesperson for the Department of the Interior confirmed the statue was not authorized and therefore could not remain on federal land.

Trump Claims Epstein ‘Stole’ Virginia Giuffre from Mar-a-Lago Spa: Controversy Reignites

The removal did little to quell the buzz online. Images of the sculpture quickly went viral, with critics calling it a “brilliant takedown” of Trump’s past associations and supporters dismissing it as a smear tactic.

Statue with President Donald Trump holding hands with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein on the National Mall

Statue with President Donald Trump holding hands with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein on the National Mall

A History of Targeted Satire

This marks the third installation by The Secret Handshake Project since June 2025. Earlier works included Trump-inspired statues and public projections highlighting his one-time friendship with Epstein, a relationship Trump has repeatedly downplayed.

While Trump has admitted to knowing Epstein socially in the past, he has claimed to have cut ties with him years before Epstein’s 2019 death in jail. Nonetheless, resurfaced photos, alleged correspondence, and activist interventions continue to link the two in the public imagination.

Giant Trump–Epstein Banner Unfurled Outside Windsor Castle Ahead of UK State Visit

Art, Politics, and Outrage

Public art as political commentary is not new, but few pieces strike as controversial a chord as linking Trump to Epstein. For supporters of the installation, the statue was a symbolic reminder of uncomfortable truths. For detractors, it was an act of character assassination.

What’s undeniable is that The Secret Handshake Project achieved its goal: to provoke conversation and generate headlines. Whether seen as satire, activism, or political performance art, the Trump-Epstein statue underscores the potent mix of imagery, scandal, and politics in America’s cultural battles.

As the nation heads toward the 2026 election cycle, such guerrilla art interventions are unlikely to disappear. If anything, they may become more frequent—and more polarizing.

  • Statue with President Donald Trump holding hands with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein on the National Mall
  • Trump-Epstein Statue Removed From National Mall After Stirring Uproar Secret Handshake project friendship
  • Statue with President Donald Trump holding hands with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein on the National Mall
  • Trump-Epstein Statue Removed From National Mall After Stirring Uproar Secret Handshake project friendship

Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in News

Million-Year-Old Skull in China Forces Scientists to Rewrite Human Evolution

Million-Year-Old Skull in China Forces Scientists to Rewrite Human Evolution
By September 26, 2025
Ben Stiller Brings Better-for-You Soda to Amazon With Stiller’s Soda

Ben Stiller Brings Better-for-You Soda to Amazon With Stiller’s Soda
By September 25, 2025
Rihanna Welcomes Third Child with A$AP Rocky — Meet Baby Rocki Irish Mayers

Rihanna Welcomes Third Child with A$AP Rocky — Meet Baby Rocki Irish Mayers
By September 25, 2025
Ben Stiller Brings Better-for-You Soda to Amazon With Stiller’s Soda

Ben Stiller Brings Better-for-You Soda to Amazon With Stiller’s Soda
By September 25, 2025
Tim Dillon Axed From Riyadh Comedy Festival Over Saudi ‘Slavery’ Remarks

Tim Dillon Axed From Riyadh Comedy Festival Over Saudi ‘Slavery’ Remarks
By September 25, 2025
Apple Delays Jessica Chastain’s Thriller The Savant Amid Political Unrest

Apple Delays Jessica Chastain’s Thriller The Savant Amid Political Unrest
By September 25, 2025
Ben Stiller Brings Better-for-You Soda to Amazon With Stiller’s Soda

Ben Stiller Brings Better-for-You Soda to Amazon With Stiller’s Soda
By September 25, 2025
Beroe Secures $34 Million to Build Complete Procurement Intelligence Stack

Beroe Secures $34 Million to Build Complete Procurement Intelligence Stack
By September 25, 2025
Cadillac F1 Partners with Jim Beam in Multi-Year Spirits Deal Ahead of 2026 Debut

Cadillac F1 Partners with Jim Beam in Multi-Year Spirits Deal Ahead of 2026 Debut
By September 23, 2025
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
NASA Scientists Debate Blowing Up Asteroid 2024 YR4 With Nuclear Explosives

Scientists Debate Blowing Up Asteroid 2024 YR4 With Nuclear Explosives
By September 23, 2025
AMD Brings Back $40 Athlon 3000G With New Packaging and Cooler Budget Zen CPU Lives On in 2025

AMD Brings Back $40 Athlon 3000G With New Packaging and Cooler: Budget Zen CPU Lives On in 2025
By September 23, 2025
Meta and Oakley Launch Vanguard Smart Glasses for Athletes at $499

Meta and Oakley Launch Vanguard Smart Glasses for Athletes at $499
By September 18, 2025
Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems

Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems
By August 14, 2025
Senators Demand Instagram Scrap New Map Feature Over Child Safety Fears

Senators Demand Instagram Scrap New Map Feature Over Child Safety Fears
By August 11, 2025
Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update

Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update
By August 7, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Meghan Trainor Stuns With Dramatic Body Transformation at LA Premiere Mounjaro Weight Loss Breast The Paper

Meghan Trainor Stuns With Dramatic Body Transformation at LA Premiere
By August 29, 2025
Serena Williams’ GLP-1 Weight Loss Drug Deal Sparks Debate on Body Image and Celebrity Influence Ozempic Ro

Serena Williams’ GLP-1 Weight Loss Drug Deal Sparks Debate on Body Image and Celebrity Influence
By August 27, 2025
Japanese Scientists Use CRISPR to Remove Extra Chromosome Linked to Down Syndrome

Japanese Scientists Use CRISPR to Remove Extra Chromosome Linked to Down Syndrome
By August 21, 2025
Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari Decline or Transition? Inside F1’s Most Watched Career Shift

Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari: Decline or Transition? Inside F1’s Most Watched Career Shift
Mike Tyson vs Floyd Mayweather Fight Announced for 2026 What We Know So Far

Boxing

Mike Tyson vs. Floyd Mayweather Fight Announced for 2026: What We Know So Far
Drake Premieres New Songs With Yeat and Cash Cobain on Surreal Iceman Livestream Episode 3

Hip Hop/ Rap

Drake Premieres New Songs With Yeat and Cash Cobain on Surreal Iceman Livestream
To Top
Loading...