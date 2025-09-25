Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Beroe Secures $34 Million to Build Complete Procurement Intelligence Stack

Beroe Secures $34 Million to Build Complete Procurement Intelligence Stack

Funding News

Beroe Secures $34 Million to Build Complete Procurement Intelligence Stack

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Published on

Beroe, a global leader in procurement decision intelligence, has announced a fresh fundraising of US$34 million to accelerate the development of its full-stack procurement intelligence platform. The funding round, raised through a minority stake dilution, was led by Relativity Resilience Fund (the Trust Group’s private equity platform), along with renowned investors Mukul Agrawal, Ashish Kacholia, Lashit Sanghvi, and the Alchemy Long Term Ventures Fund.

InCred Capital acted as the exclusive financial advisor on the transaction.



Fueling Product Innovation and Acquisitions

The newly raised capital will be strategically deployed to strengthen Beroe’s procurement intelligence stack, focusing on product innovation, expanding its insights layer, and pursuing targeted acquisitions. The company has already been active on the M&A front, acquiring Forestreet, a leading supplier scouting platform, in September 2025, and nnamu, the world’s first game theory–enabled autonomous negotiation tool, in March 2025.

Vel Dhinagaravel, Founder & CEO of Beroe, said: “We are thrilled to welcome such a distinguished group of investors who share our vision of transforming procurement. This funding will be instrumental in accelerating product development and solidifying Beroe’s position as the decision workbench for procurement professionals worldwide.”

A Proven Global Impact

Beroe already delivers measurable outcomes to over 1,000 enterprise clients worldwide, including 300+ Fortune 500 companies. By combining human expertise with advanced AI-driven analytics, the company helps organizations reduce procurement risks, anticipate global disruptions, and make faster, smarter sourcing decisions.

Industry leaders see this raise as a strong endorsement of Beroe’s market position. Ramprasad Mathrubutham, Co-head of Investment Banking at InCred Capital, said: “Beroe has built a differentiated and scalable procurement intelligence ecosystem. The successful $34m raise, backed by marquee investors, is a strong validation of its vision and execution.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Beroe Inc. (@beroe.inc)

Investor Confidence in ProcureTech

The procurement technology (ProcureTech) sector has seen accelerating momentum as global supply chains face mounting volatility. Investors emphasized that Beroe’s AI-first approach positions it at the center of this transformation.

  • Vishesh Dalal, Partner, Relativity Resilience Fund: “ProcureTech SaaS is one of the most exciting spaces in enterprise technology. Beroe is at the forefront of this momentum.”

  • Ashish Kacholia: “In today’s volatile global economy, procurement is mission-critical. Beroe’s solutions are the choice of leaders worldwide.”

  • Mukul Agrawal: “Beroe continues to challenge legacy approaches through cutting-edge technology and bold acquisitions.”

  • Lashit Sanghvi: “The future of procurement is about connected ecosystems, and Beroe is leading that shift.”

With fresh capital, a growing acquisition portfolio, and a clear vision, Beroe is on track to deliver the world’s first complete procurement intelligence stack—a mission that could reshape how the world’s largest companies manage supply chains in an era of uncertainty.

  • Beroe Secures $34 Million to Build Complete Procurement Intelligence Stack
  • Beroe Secures $34 Million to Build Complete Procurement Intelligence Stack

Related Topics:, , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Funding News

Million-Year-Old Skull in China Forces Scientists to Rewrite Human Evolution

Million-Year-Old Skull in China Forces Scientists to Rewrite Human Evolution
By September 26, 2025
Ben Stiller Brings Better-for-You Soda to Amazon With Stiller’s Soda

Ben Stiller Brings Better-for-You Soda to Amazon With Stiller’s Soda
By September 25, 2025
Rihanna Welcomes Third Child with A$AP Rocky — Meet Baby Rocki Irish Mayers

Rihanna Welcomes Third Child with A$AP Rocky — Meet Baby Rocki Irish Mayers
By September 25, 2025
Ben Stiller Brings Better-for-You Soda to Amazon With Stiller’s Soda

Ben Stiller Brings Better-for-You Soda to Amazon With Stiller’s Soda
By September 25, 2025
Tim Dillon Axed From Riyadh Comedy Festival Over Saudi ‘Slavery’ Remarks

Tim Dillon Axed From Riyadh Comedy Festival Over Saudi ‘Slavery’ Remarks
By September 25, 2025
Apple Delays Jessica Chastain’s Thriller The Savant Amid Political Unrest

Apple Delays Jessica Chastain’s Thriller The Savant Amid Political Unrest
By September 25, 2025
Ben Stiller Brings Better-for-You Soda to Amazon With Stiller’s Soda

Ben Stiller Brings Better-for-You Soda to Amazon With Stiller’s Soda
By September 25, 2025
Beroe Secures $34 Million to Build Complete Procurement Intelligence Stack

Beroe Secures $34 Million to Build Complete Procurement Intelligence Stack
By September 25, 2025
Cadillac F1 Partners with Jim Beam in Multi-Year Spirits Deal Ahead of 2026 Debut

Cadillac F1 Partners with Jim Beam in Multi-Year Spirits Deal Ahead of 2026 Debut
By September 23, 2025
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
NASA Scientists Debate Blowing Up Asteroid 2024 YR4 With Nuclear Explosives

Scientists Debate Blowing Up Asteroid 2024 YR4 With Nuclear Explosives
By September 23, 2025
AMD Brings Back $40 Athlon 3000G With New Packaging and Cooler Budget Zen CPU Lives On in 2025

AMD Brings Back $40 Athlon 3000G With New Packaging and Cooler: Budget Zen CPU Lives On in 2025
By September 23, 2025
Meta and Oakley Launch Vanguard Smart Glasses for Athletes at $499

Meta and Oakley Launch Vanguard Smart Glasses for Athletes at $499
By September 18, 2025
Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems

Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems
By August 14, 2025
Senators Demand Instagram Scrap New Map Feature Over Child Safety Fears

Senators Demand Instagram Scrap New Map Feature Over Child Safety Fears
By August 11, 2025
Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update

Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update
By August 7, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Meghan Trainor Stuns With Dramatic Body Transformation at LA Premiere Mounjaro Weight Loss Breast The Paper

Meghan Trainor Stuns With Dramatic Body Transformation at LA Premiere
By August 29, 2025
Serena Williams’ GLP-1 Weight Loss Drug Deal Sparks Debate on Body Image and Celebrity Influence Ozempic Ro

Serena Williams’ GLP-1 Weight Loss Drug Deal Sparks Debate on Body Image and Celebrity Influence
By August 27, 2025
Japanese Scientists Use CRISPR to Remove Extra Chromosome Linked to Down Syndrome

Japanese Scientists Use CRISPR to Remove Extra Chromosome Linked to Down Syndrome
By August 21, 2025
Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari Decline or Transition? Inside F1’s Most Watched Career Shift

Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari: Decline or Transition? Inside F1’s Most Watched Career Shift
Mike Tyson vs Floyd Mayweather Fight Announced for 2026 What We Know So Far

Boxing

Mike Tyson vs. Floyd Mayweather Fight Announced for 2026: What We Know So Far
Drake Premieres New Songs With Yeat and Cash Cobain on Surreal Iceman Livestream Episode 3

Hip Hop/ Rap

Drake Premieres New Songs With Yeat and Cash Cobain on Surreal Iceman Livestream
To Top
Loading...