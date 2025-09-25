Beroe Secures $34 Million to Build Complete Procurement Intelligence Stack

Beroe, a global leader in procurement decision intelligence, has announced a fresh fundraising of US$34 million to accelerate the development of its full-stack procurement intelligence platform. The funding round, raised through a minority stake dilution, was led by Relativity Resilience Fund (the Trust Group’s private equity platform), along with renowned investors Mukul Agrawal, Ashish Kacholia, Lashit Sanghvi, and the Alchemy Long Term Ventures Fund.

Fueling Product Innovation and Acquisitions

The newly raised capital will be strategically deployed to strengthen Beroe’s procurement intelligence stack, focusing on product innovation, expanding its insights layer, and pursuing targeted acquisitions. The company has already been active on the M&A front, acquiring Forestreet, a leading supplier scouting platform, in September 2025, and nnamu, the world’s first game theory–enabled autonomous negotiation tool, in March 2025.

Vel Dhinagaravel, Founder & CEO of Beroe, said: “We are thrilled to welcome such a distinguished group of investors who share our vision of transforming procurement. This funding will be instrumental in accelerating product development and solidifying Beroe’s position as the decision workbench for procurement professionals worldwide.”

A Proven Global Impact

Beroe already delivers measurable outcomes to over 1,000 enterprise clients worldwide, including 300+ Fortune 500 companies. By combining human expertise with advanced AI-driven analytics, the company helps organizations reduce procurement risks, anticipate global disruptions, and make faster, smarter sourcing decisions.

Industry leaders see this raise as a strong endorsement of Beroe’s market position. Ramprasad Mathrubutham, Co-head of Investment Banking at InCred Capital, said: “Beroe has built a differentiated and scalable procurement intelligence ecosystem. The successful $34m raise, backed by marquee investors, is a strong validation of its vision and execution.”

Investor Confidence in ProcureTech

The procurement technology (ProcureTech) sector has seen accelerating momentum as global supply chains face mounting volatility. Investors emphasized that Beroe’s AI-first approach positions it at the center of this transformation.

Vishesh Dalal, Partner, Relativity Resilience Fund: “ProcureTech SaaS is one of the most exciting spaces in enterprise technology. Beroe is at the forefront of this momentum.”

Ashish Kacholia: “In today’s volatile global economy, procurement is mission-critical. Beroe’s solutions are the choice of leaders worldwide.”

Mukul Agrawal: “Beroe continues to challenge legacy approaches through cutting-edge technology and bold acquisitions.”

Lashit Sanghvi: “The future of procurement is about connected ecosystems, and Beroe is leading that shift.”

With fresh capital, a growing acquisition portfolio, and a clear vision, Beroe is on track to deliver the world’s first complete procurement intelligence stack—a mission that could reshape how the world’s largest companies manage supply chains in an era of uncertainty.