Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Trump Claims Epstein ‘Stole’ Virginia Giuffre from Mar-a-Lago Spa: Controversy Reignites

Donald Trump Claims Jeffrey Epstein ‘Stole’ Virginia Giuffre from Mar-a-Lago Spa: Controversy Reignites Prince Andrew

Trump Presidency

Trump Claims Epstein ‘Stole’ Virginia Giuffre from Mar-a-Lago Spa: Controversy Reignites

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Published on

US President Donald Trump has ignited a new wave of controversy surrounding his past ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, saying Epstein “stole” one of his employees — Virginia Giuffre — from the Mar-a-Lago spa when she was a teenager.

Trump made the stunning admission during an impromptu conversation with reporters on Tuesday, when asked to elaborate on past remarks about a falling-out with Jeffrey Epstein over staff poaching.

“He took people that worked for me. And I told him, ‘Don’t do it anymore.’ And he did it,” Trump said, claiming he banned Jeffrey Epstein from Mar-a-Lago, his private Florida club, after repeated warnings. “I said, ’Stay the hell out of here.’”

Pressed further on whether any of the staff Epstein took were young women, Donald Trump confirmed that many came from the club’s spa, where Virginia Giuffre was reportedly employed at the time.



“The answer is yes, they were in the spa,” he said. “I think [Giuffre] worked at the spa. I think that was one of the people. He stole her, and by the way, she had no complaints about us, as you know, none whatsoever.”

Virginia Giuffre, one of the most vocal survivors of Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse, has long alleged that she was recruited into Epstein’s circle by Ghislaine Maxwell while working at Mar-a-Lago as a minor. She sued prominent figures, including Prince Andrew, and was a central figure in public campaigns pushing for accountability. Tragically, she died by suicide in April 2025 — a loss that renewed scrutiny into Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse network and those linked to it.

A statement from Donald Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung last week sought to minimize the connection, reiterating that Trump had ejected Epstein from the club for “being a creep.” But the former president’s casual tone and direct mention of Giuffre may complicate efforts to downplay the link.

Critics argue that Donald Trump’s statements—particularly referring to Virginia Giuffre as someone “Epstein stole” from him—reflect a lack of empathy and raise troubling questions about what happened behind closed doors at Mar-a-Lago.

DOJ Releases New Jeffrey Epstein Files – But Not the Client List

The Jeffrey Epstein scandal continues to haunt American politics, and Donald Trump’s remarks come amid renewed demands for transparency from both Democratic lawmakers and segments of Trump’s own MAGA base. Calls are intensifying for the full release of sealed Epstein files and unredacted client lists.

Trump, who once shared conspiracy theories about Epstein’s 2019 death in a New York jail, has recently tried to dismiss the subject as “boring”, telling supporters to focus on his 2024 campaign instead.

But with this latest revelation, Trump has reignited interest in a dark chapter he’s long tried to shut down.


Related Topics:, , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas Finally Go Public? Vermont PDA Fuels Dating Rumors

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas Finally Go Public? Vermont PDA Fuels Dating Rumors
By July 30, 2025
Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry’s Surprise Montreal Dinner Sparks Frenzied Speculation Online Le Violon Canada

Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry’s Surprise Montreal Dinner Sparks Frenzied Speculation Online
By July 30, 2025
Vahan.ai Secures Major Funding, Acquires L.earn to Transform Blue-Collar Hiring with AI trategic investment from LemmaTree, a firm backed by Singapore’s Temasek

Vahan.ai Secures Major Funding, Acquires L.earn to Transform Blue-Collar Hiring with AI
By July 30, 2025
Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas Finally Go Public? Vermont PDA Fuels Dating Rumors

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas Finally Go Public? Vermont PDA Fuels Dating Rumors
By July 30, 2025
Billie Eilish Announces 3D Concert Film Directed by James Cameron During Manchester Show

Billie Eilish Announces 3D Concert Film Directed by James Cameron During Manchester Show
By July 29, 2025
Avatar: Fire & Ash Trailer Breaks the Internet—Volcano Duels, New Na’vi Clans, and a Darker Pandora Await James Cameron Avatar 3 Avatar 4 Avatar 5

Avatar: Fire & Ash Trailer Breaks the Internet—Volcano Duels, New Na’vi Clans, and a Darker Pandora Await
By July 29, 2025
Web3 Players Present Policy Proposal to MP Bhartruhari Mahtab, Chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance

Web3 Players Present Policy Proposal to MP Bhartruhari Mahtab, Chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance
By July 30, 2025
SIDBI Releases MSME Outlook Survey for April–June 2025: Strong Confidence and Optimism Across Sectors

SIDBI Releases MSME Outlook Survey for April–June 2025: Strong Confidence and Optimism Across Sectors
By July 30, 2025
Skyesports Launches Gaming Mahotsav: India’s Ultimate Pop Culture Carnival

Skyesports Launches Gaming Mahotsav: India’s Ultimate Pop Culture Carnival
By July 29, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Vahan.ai Secures Major Funding, Acquires L.earn to Transform Blue-Collar Hiring with AI trategic investment from LemmaTree, a firm backed by Singapore’s Temasek

Vahan.ai Secures Major Funding, Acquires L.earn to Transform Blue-Collar Hiring with AI
By July 30, 2025
Bitget and Pudgy Penguins Host All-Female Blockchain4Her Yoga Retreat at Malaysia Blockchain Week

Bitget and Pudgy Penguins Host All-Female Blockchain4Her Yoga Retreat at Malaysia Blockchain Week
By July 29, 2025
Starlink Outage Hits Users Globally—SpaceX Probes Internal Failure T - Mobile Elon Musk

Starlink Outage Hits Users Globally—SpaceX Probes Internal Failure
By July 25, 2025
Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts

Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts
By June 5, 2025
Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans

Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans
By May 18, 2025
Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts X Parody Accounts

Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts
By April 8, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
New Mexico Flash Floods Kill 3, Including Two Children, Just Days After Texas Deluge Donald trump Climate Change

New Mexico Flash Floods Kill 3, Including Two Children, Just Days After Texas Deluge
By July 10, 2025
Ted Cruz Slammed for Slashing Weather Forecasting Funds as Texas Floods Kill 100+ Big Beautiful Bill Climate Change Donald Trump Budget Cuts

Ted Cruz Slammed for Slashing Weather Forecasting Funds as Texas Floods Kill 100+
By July 8, 2025
Air France AF136’s Oceanic U-Turn Stuns Passengers and Sends Aviation Industry Scrambling Chicago O’Hare Paris to Chicago on Air France Flight AF136 Charles de Gaulle Airport

Aviation

Air France AF136’s Oceanic U-Turn Stuns Passengers and Sends Aviation Industry Scrambling
Download All of Netflix in Just One Second? Japan’s 1-Petabit Internet Breaks Global Speed Record Japan’s Petabit Internet

Artificial Intelligence

Download All of Netflix in Just One Second? Japan’s 1-Petabit Internet Breaks Global Speed Record
Kylie Page, Adult Film Star and Industry Favorite, Dies at 28—Tributes Pour In Leah Gotti Brazzers

E! News

Kylie Page, Adult Film Star and Industry Favorite, Dies at 28—Tributes Pour In
To Top
Loading...