Trump Claims Epstein ‘Stole’ Virginia Giuffre from Mar-a-Lago Spa: Controversy Reignites

US President Donald Trump has ignited a new wave of controversy surrounding his past ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, saying Epstein “stole” one of his employees — Virginia Giuffre — from the Mar-a-Lago spa when she was a teenager.

Trump made the stunning admission during an impromptu conversation with reporters on Tuesday, when asked to elaborate on past remarks about a falling-out with Jeffrey Epstein over staff poaching.

“He took people that worked for me. And I told him, ‘Don’t do it anymore.’ And he did it,” Trump said, claiming he banned Jeffrey Epstein from Mar-a-Lago, his private Florida club, after repeated warnings. “I said, ’Stay the hell out of here.’”

Pressed further on whether any of the staff Epstein took were young women, Donald Trump confirmed that many came from the club’s spa, where Virginia Giuffre was reportedly employed at the time.







“The answer is yes, they were in the spa,” he said. “I think [Giuffre] worked at the spa. I think that was one of the people. He stole her, and by the way, she had no complaints about us, as you know, none whatsoever.”

Virginia Giuffre, one of the most vocal survivors of Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse, has long alleged that she was recruited into Epstein’s circle by Ghislaine Maxwell while working at Mar-a-Lago as a minor. She sued prominent figures, including Prince Andrew, and was a central figure in public campaigns pushing for accountability. Tragically, she died by suicide in April 2025 — a loss that renewed scrutiny into Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse network and those linked to it.

A statement from Donald Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung last week sought to minimize the connection, reiterating that Trump had ejected Epstein from the club for “being a creep.” But the former president’s casual tone and direct mention of Giuffre may complicate efforts to downplay the link.

Critics argue that Donald Trump’s statements—particularly referring to Virginia Giuffre as someone “Epstein stole” from him—reflect a lack of empathy and raise troubling questions about what happened behind closed doors at Mar-a-Lago.

The Jeffrey Epstein scandal continues to haunt American politics, and Donald Trump’s remarks come amid renewed demands for transparency from both Democratic lawmakers and segments of Trump’s own MAGA base. Calls are intensifying for the full release of sealed Epstein files and unredacted client lists.

Trump, who once shared conspiracy theories about Epstein’s 2019 death in a New York jail, has recently tried to dismiss the subject as “boring”, telling supporters to focus on his 2024 campaign instead.

But with this latest revelation, Trump has reignited interest in a dark chapter he’s long tried to shut down.