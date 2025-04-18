Morgan Wallen and Post Malone Reunite for New Single ‘I Ain’t Comin’ Back’

After the chart-topping success of their first collaboration, country superstar Morgan Wallen and genre-blending hitmaker Post Malone are teaming up once again — this time for a brand-new single titled “I Ain’t Comin’ Back,” set to drop this Friday, April 18.

The announcement, made jointly by the artists on social media earlier this week, has fans buzzing with excitement and speculating whether the duo might have another summer anthem on their hands. Their last joint track, “I Had Some Help,” dominated the Billboard Hot 100 for six consecutive weeks and earned Grammy nominations for both Best Country Song and Best Country Duo/Group Performance. That success set a high bar, but judging by the anticipation surrounding this release, “I Ain’t Comin’ Back” could easily follow suit.

The timing of the release is strategic for both artists. Morgan Wallen is just one month away from the release of his highly anticipated album, I’m the Problem, due out on May 16. The project has already seen strong fan engagement with singles like “Lies Lies Lies,” “Just in Case,” and “Love Somebody.” Wallen also teased that the album will feature a surprise duet with a female artist, though he’s kept quiet about who that might be.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Morgan Wallen (@morganwallen)

Post Malone, meanwhile, is riding high off his appearance at Coachella’s first weekend and has been vocal about his current creative surge. Posty also revealed that he has written over 35 songs during recent trips to Nashville, where he has been working with well-known country songwriters and artists, including ERNEST and HARDY. Describing the sessions as laid-back and fun, Post Malone said,

“We just sit and f—ing talk and make songs. And so I’m pretty excited for the new record already.”

Post Malone’s ability to blend genres — from hip-hop and rock to country — has helped him maintain massive cross-demographic appeal. Morgan Wallen, meanwhile, remains one of the biggest names in country music today, despite past controversies. Morgan Wallen and Post Malone’s collaborative chemistry on “I Had Some Help” brought the best of both artists into one infectious, genre-defying hit. With “I Ain’t Comin’ Back,” they seem poised to strike gold again.

The single also comes at a time when country-pop crossovers are thriving in mainstream music, and the synergy between Post Malone and Morgan Wallen seems tailor-made for the trend. Whether this track leans more country, pop, or something in between, fans can expect sharp lyrics, smooth production, and a hook that sticks.

The full release of “I Ain’t Comin’ Back” hits streaming platforms at midnight on Friday, April 18. If history is any indicator, it won’t be long before the track climbs the charts — and potentially claims the title of song of the summer.

Stay tuned, because Wallen and Malone aren’t just back — they’re about to raise the bar.