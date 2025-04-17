Machine Gun Kelly Calls Out Viral ‘White Rapper Mount Rushmore’ for Excluding Him: ‘Blasphemy’

Connect with us

Machine Gun Kelly is not staying silent after being snubbed from a viral image imagining a White Rapper Mount Rushmore. The AI-generated concept, which has been circulating on social media, features stone-like busts of Eminem, Mac Miller, Paul Wall, and Russ, but notably omits Machine Gun Kelly (MGK). And he’s not having it.

“Me not on the white rapper mt rushmore is blasphemy,”

MGK wrote bluntly on X (formerly Twitter), responding to the meme that reignited debate about legacy and merit in the white rapper category. To back his case, MGK reposted a clip from a freestyle appearance on Million Dollaz Worth of Game, filmed in his hometown of Cleveland. In the video, he delivers sharp lines about loyalty and integrity, rapping, “I made 10 mil with someone, and we ain’t talking now / F— the money, I just want the loyalty we talked about.” His delivery is met with enthusiastic reactions from his crew, serving as a reminder of his rap roots despite his genre-fluid journey in recent years.

A Genre-Hopping Career

Though many now associate MGK with punk rock and alternative sounds — thanks in large part to his Travis Barker-produced 2020 album Tickets to My Downfall — his foundation lies firmly in hip-hop. His 2015 sophomore album General Admission topped the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and earned him credibility as a serious rapper. Even before that, he made waves with his rapid-fire delivery and gritty storytelling on tracks like “Wild Boy.”

His recent work has taken him in multiple directions. In 2024, MGK collaborated with Jelly Roll on two singles, “Lonely Road” and “Time of Day,” signalling his continued exploration of genre-blending between rock, country, and rap. He also ventured into country covers, including The Chicks’ classic “There’s Your Trouble” for Spotify Singles — a move that drew praise for its authenticity and vocal performance.

From Music to Fatherhood

Beyond his music, Machine Gun Kelly’s personal life has also made headlines this year. In March, he announced the birth of his second daughter, his first child with ex-fiancée Megan Fox. “She’s finally here!! our little celestial seed,” he wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post. He’s also a father to Casie, his teenage daughter from a previous relationship, and often references fatherhood in his interviews and lyrics as a grounding force in his life.

Fan Reactions Are Mixed

The viral “White Rapper Mount Rushmore” meme has sparked a wave of commentary online. While many agree that Eminem and Mac Miller are inevitable picks, debate rages over the inclusion of Paul Wall and Russ, especially at the expense of artists like MGK or G-Eazy.

Still, MGK’s fans have rallied behind him, pointing to his rap accolades and cultural impact over the last decade. Whether or not his face ever ends up carved into a hypothetical hip-hop monument, MGK has made it clear: he’s not ready to be written out of rap history just yet.

