Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Charli XCX Shatters Expectations — and Furniture — in Surreal ‘Chains of Love’ Music Video

Charli XCX Shatters Expectations — and Furniture — in Surreal ‘Chains of Love’ Music Video

New Track

Charli XCX Shatters Expectations — and Furniture — in Surreal ‘Chains of Love’ Music Video

Sound Plunge
Published on

Charli XCX has officially entered her Wuthering Heights era, dropping the fiercely theatrical music video for “Chains of Love,” the newest single from her upcoming companion album to Emerald Fennell’s film adaptation. Directed by C Prinz, the video blends gothic grandeur with supernatural chaos as Charli XCX confronts an unseen force inside an empty dining hall that seems determined to unmake reality around her.

The short film-style clip builds tension with every beat: cutlery launches across the room, candlesticks topple, and the massive banquet table levitates as though possessed. The climax is pure catharsis — Charli XCX stomps through the glass tabletop, exploding it into a storm of glittering shards. It’s violent, beautiful, and unmistakably Charli.

Sonic and Visual Inspiration: “Elegant and Brutal”

“Chains of Love” follows her recent single “House,” featuring avant-rock legend John Cale, who directly helped inspire the musical direction of the album. Charli XCX revealed that a quote from Cale in Todd Haynes’ The Velvet Underground documentary became the guiding philosophy: music must be both “elegant and brutal.”

“I wrote that phrase in my notes app and kept returning to it,” she said. The video brings that contrast to life — refined imagery colliding with raw emotional rupture.

A Companion Album Steeped in Gothic Emotion

The track is part of the full Wuthering Heights companion album, which Charli XCX crafted alongside Finn Keane and Justin Raisen. Though not a traditional solo album, it marks her first major project since the cultural phenomenon that was Brat.

The inspiration came unexpectedly in 2024, when Charli XCX received a mysterious text from Emerald Fennell. “I began to sink into this reimagined world of Wuthering Heights… passion, pain, mud, cold, grit,” she wrote. Driven by the intensity of Emily Brontë’s story, Charli pushed the idea past a single track, ultimately proposing an entire album to match the film’s emotional landscape.

The movie — starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi — arrives February 14, 2026, with the album landing one day prior.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Charli (@charli_xcx)

Fans Draw “True Romance” Comparisons

Online, fans are calling “Chains of Love” a return to Charli’s True Romance energy: dramatic synths, cinematic atmosphere, and an emotional edge sharper than glass under her boots. The surreal visuals only amplify the feverish anticipation for the full album.

A New Peak in the Wuthering Heights Rollout

Between bold singles, haunting visuals, and an ambitious conceptual album, Charli’s Wuthering Heights rollout is shaping up to be one of her most creatively daring eras yet. If “Chains of Love” is any indication, listeners should prepare for a world steeped in gothic passion, brutal beauty, and the unmistakable charisma of Charli XCX.

  • Charli XCX Shatters Expectations — and Furniture — in Surreal ‘Chains of Love’ Music Video
  • Charli XCX Shatters Expectations — and Furniture — in Surreal ‘Chains of Love’ Music Video

Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in New Track

Maxxine Dupri Calls for Netflix to Reboot Total Divas With a Superstar Cast

Maxxine Dupri Calls for Netflix to Reboot Total Divas With a Superstar Cast
By November 18, 2025
NUH Unveils New One-Stop Orthopaedic and Hand & Reconstructive Microsurgery Centres in Singapore

NUH Unveils New One-Stop Orthopaedic and Hand & Reconstructive Microsurgery Centres in Singapore
By November 18, 2025
BugSpeaks Expands into Europe with Strategic Launch in Bulgaria

BugSpeaks Expands into Europe with Strategic Launch in Bulgaria
By November 18, 2025
Charli XCX Shatters Expectations — and Furniture — in Surreal ‘Chains of Love’ Music Video

Charli XCX Shatters Expectations — and Furniture — in Surreal ‘Chains of Love’ Music Video
By November 18, 2025
Maxxine Dupri Calls for Netflix to Reboot Total Divas With a Superstar Cast

Maxxine Dupri Calls for Netflix to Reboot Total Divas With a Superstar Cast
By November 18, 2025
Apple and ISSEY MIYAKE iPhone Pocket on iPhone 17 Pro

Apple’s Issey Miyake iPhone Pocket Sells Out Globally Despite Online Ridicule
By November 18, 2025
ideaForge Secures ₹100-Crore Indian Army Contract, Stock Surges 11%

ideaForge Secures ₹100-Crore Indian Army Contract, Stock Surges 11%
By November 18, 2025
Wendy’s to Shutter Hundreds of U.S. Restaurants Amid Struggling Sales and Inflation Pressures-1

Wendy’s to Shutter Hundreds of U.S. Restaurants Amid Struggling Sales and Inflation Pressures
By November 11, 2025
Ozempic Exploits a Digital Loophole to Dominate Google’s Weight Loss Searches

Ozempic Exploits a Digital Loophole to Dominate Google’s Weight Loss Searches
By November 6, 2025
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Apple and ISSEY MIYAKE iPhone Pocket on iPhone 17 Pro

Apple’s Issey Miyake iPhone Pocket Sells Out Globally Despite Online Ridicule
By November 18, 2025
Russia’s New AI Humanoid Robot 'AIDOL' Falls on Stage During Highly-Publicized Debut

Russia’s New AI Humanoid Robot Falls on Stage During Highly-Publicized Debut
By November 14, 2025
Call of Duty Black Ops 7 — Everything to Know About the Replayable Co-op Endgame Experience Activison

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 — Everything to Know About the Replayable Co-op Endgame Experience
By November 13, 2025
Perplexity AI Strikes $400 Million Deal with Snapchat to Power In-App Search

Perplexity AI Strikes $400 Million Deal with Snapchat to Power In-App Search
By November 6, 2025
Snapchat to Charge Users for Memories Storage Snapchat+ Storage Charge Plan

Snapchat to Charge Users for Memories Storage
By October 2, 2025
Aaron Sorkin’s ‘The Social Reckoning’ Set to Expose Facebook in 2026 Sequel to ‘The Social Network’

Aaron Sorkin’s ‘The Social Reckoning’ Set to Expose Facebook in 2026 Sequel to ‘The Social Network’
By September 29, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Soul Chef – Feasts From The North East
By August 17, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
BugSpeaks Expands into Europe with Strategic Launch in Bulgaria

BugSpeaks Expands into Europe with Strategic Launch in Bulgaria
By November 18, 2025
Jennifer Lawrence Says Hollywood “Rejected Me for My Personality” as She Makes Bold Return in Die My Love

Jennifer Lawrence Says Hollywood “Rejected Me for My Personality” as She Makes Bold Return in Die My Love
By October 27, 2025
Neulife Secures $1 Million Seed Funding To Lead India’s Premium Protein Revolution

Neulife Secures $1 Million Seed Funding To Lead India’s Premium Protein Revolution
By October 27, 2025
Ozempic Exploits a Digital Loophole to Dominate Google’s Weight Loss Searches

Advertising

Ozempic Exploits a Digital Loophole to Dominate Google’s Weight Loss Searches
Australian Airports Roll Out $2 Billion Upgrade Slashing Security Wait Times

Aviation

Australian Airports Roll Out $2 Billion Upgrade Slashing Security Wait Times
Jennifer Lawrence Says Hollywood “Rejected Me for My Personality” as She Makes Bold Return in Die My Love

Hollywood

Jennifer Lawrence Says Hollywood “Rejected Me for My Personality” as She Makes Bold Return in Die My Love
To Top
Loading...