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Lauren Sanderson Teams Up With Fred Durst for Explosive ‘Come Say Sum’ Remix

Metal

Lauren Sanderson Teams Up With Fred Durst for Explosive ‘Come Say Sum’ Remix

Sound Plunge

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Lauren Sanderson has officially turned a longtime musical inspiration into reality by teaming up with Fred Durst for a remix of her rap-rock anthem “Come Say Sum.”

The collaboration blends aggressive nu-metal energy with Lauren Sanderson’s alternative pop style, creating one of the most unexpected crossover moments of the year. The remix also arrives with a chaotic diner-themed music video that captures the rebellious spirit shared by both artists.

For Sanderson, the partnership represents more than just a feature; it marks a full-circle career moment inspired by her admiration for Limp Bizkit and late-1990s rap-rock culture.

‘Lez Bizkit Dreams’ Become Reality

Sanderson celebrated the collaboration in a statement accompanying the remix release, joking that Fred Durst had helped bring her “Lez Bizkit dreams” to life.

The original version of “Come Say Sum,” released in March, drew immediate comparisons to Limp Bizkit’s iconic 1999 hit “Break Stuff” due to its heavy guitars, confrontational attitude, and raw emotional intensity.

“Did I know this song had magic in it? Yes,” Sanderson said. “Did I think Fred Durst would discover it and bring my Lez Bizkit dreams to life? Probably not.”

She added that their creative chemistry felt almost inevitable after their first conversation.

“Some people just have that magic,” Sanderson explained. “When you put Fred and I together, we are what you call a serendipitous collision.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lauren Sanderson (@laurensanderson)

Music Video Delivers Pure Chaos

The newly released music video embraces the rebellious tone of the track by placing Lauren Sanderson and Fred Durst inside a retro diner that quickly descends into full-scale chaos.

The visuals feature energetic performances, destruction-filled scenes, and tongue-in-cheek rockstar antics that echo the golden era of nu-metal music videos while still feeling modern and self-aware.

Fans online have praised the collaboration for authentically capturing the spirit of early 2000s rap-rock without feeling overly nostalgic or forced.

The chemistry between the two performers has also fueled excitement about future collaborations or live performances together.

Building Momentum Ahead of New Album

“Come Say Sum” serves as one of the lead singles from Sanderson’s upcoming album LAUREN, which is scheduled for release on May 29 through Pack Records.

The project will also include previously released tracks such as “Spell It Out,” “Trampoline,” and “Smoking Section,” showcasing Sanderson’s growing versatility across alternative pop, rock, and hip-hop influences.

According to industry tracking data from Luminate, the original version of “Come Say Sum” had already generated hundreds of thousands of on-demand streams in the United States before the remix dropped.

Lauren Sanderson’s Breakout Year Continues

The Fred Durst collaboration arrives during a major breakout period for Sanderson. The singer-songwriter is also set to join Limp Bizkit for select live dates later this year, including performances in Nashville this fall.

Additionally, Sanderson was recently announced as part of the lineup for this year’s Austin City Limits Music Festival, further boosting her profile in the alternative music scene.

With a new album approaching and support from one of rap-rock’s most recognizable figures, Sanderson appears poised for a major leap into mainstream alternative music conversations.

  • Lauren Sanderson Teams Up With Fred Durst for Explosive ‘Come Say Sum’ Remix Limp Bizkit Lauren Album
  • Lauren Sanderson Teams Up With Fred Durst for Explosive ‘Come Say Sum’ Remix Limp Bizkit Lauren Album

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