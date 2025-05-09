Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

UMG Pushes to Dismiss Drake’s Lawsuit — Says It’s Still ‘Committed’ to His Career

Universal Music Group Backs Drake While Seeking Dismissal of His Kendrick Lamar Defamation Suit UMG

Hip Hop/ Rap

UMG Pushes to Dismiss Drake’s Lawsuit — Says It’s Still ‘Committed’ to His Career

Sound Plunge
Published on

Universal Music Group is reaffirming its support for Drake amid an escalating legal dispute, even as it formally seeks the dismissal of the Toronto rapper’s amended defamation lawsuit. The suit, filed in April, accuses the music conglomerate of enabling the commercial rise of Kendrick Lamar’s chart-dominating diss track “Not Like Us,” which Drake claims defamed him.

In a statement issued to The Canadian Press, a Universal spokesperson emphasised that the legal proceedings reflect the actions of Drake’s attorneys rather than a personal campaign from the rapper himself. “This is being pushed by Drake’s legal team,” UMG said, downplaying suggestions of a deteriorating relationship with the Canadian hip-hop star.

Despite the lawsuit, Universal insists it remains firmly behind Drake’s career. “Our continuing partnership with Drake and his enduring success is a shining example of our dedication to artists,” the company said. It added that UMG is “working tirelessly in partnership with (all of its) artists” to ensure their global success.

At the heart of the lawsuit is Kendrick Lamar’s diss track “Not Like Us,” which rocketed to the top of global charts and dominated conversations across the music industry. Drake claims the song includes veiled references that falsely brand him a “certified pedophile.” The most controversial lyric, he alleges, was not spoken during Lamar’s Super Bowl halftime performance—a detail Drake’s team uses to argue that the accusation was defamatory and widely understood as such.

Drake’s amended suit also claims that Universal orchestrated Lamar’s high-profile appearances at the 2025 Super Bowl and the Grammy Awards, where “Not Like Us” swept all five of its nominated categories. His legal team argues that Universal used its financial power and industry influence to secure Lamar’s headliner spot and aggressively promote the diss track, knowing it could damage Drake’s reputation.

Drake’s Legal Team Fires Back at UMG, Accuses Label of Exploiting Artists

None of these allegations have been tested in court, and Universal’s legal team is now pushing back with a motion to dismiss the amended complaint. In the filing made in a New York court, the label calls the allegations “astonishing,” pointing out that Drake’s suit admits Kendrick Lamar left out the defamatory phrase during the Super Bowl performance. Universal Music Group argues that the omission “betrays this case for what it is: Drake’s attack on the commercial and creative success of the rap artist who defeated him.”

The legal battle comes amid one of the most publicised rivalries in recent hip-hop history. Drake and Lamar’s feud escalated from lyrical sparring to a broader cultural moment. “Not Like Us” became not just a chart-topping single but a viral anthem that reshaped the rap landscape in early 2025.

As the case unfolds, all eyes remain on how Drake and UMG will navigate their ongoing partnership while locked in a courtroom conflict over one of the year’s most polarising music releases. Whether the case proceeds or is dismissed, the fallout has already left an indelible mark on the careers of two of the biggest stars.


Related Topics:, , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

India-Pakistan Tensions Trigger Drone Stock Surge ideaForge, Zen Technologies, Paras Defence, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), and Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) Drone Warfare Drone Stocks

India-Pakistan Tensions Trigger Drone Stock Surge
By May 9, 2025
Ye Walks Out on Piers Morgan Interview After Lecturing The Host Kanye West Sneako

Ye Walks Out on Piers Morgan Interview After Lecturing The Host
By May 8, 2025
Shah Rukh Khan Snubbed at Met Gala 2025: Fans Call Out Global Disrespect Sabyasachi Kiara Advani Vogue

Shah Rukh Khan Snubbed at Met Gala 2025: Fans Call Out Global Disrespect
By May 8, 2025
Charlize Theron Returns in First Trailer for The Old Guard 2, Set to Premiere on Netflix July 2

Charlize Theron Returns in First Trailer for The Old Guard 2, Set to Premiere on Netflix July 2
By May 9, 2025
ROSÉ Unveils Emotional Ballad “Messy” for F1® The Movie Soundtrack Brad Pitt

ROSÉ Unveils Emotional Ballad “Messy” for F1® The Movie Soundtrack
By May 9, 2025
‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’ Trailer Unleashes the Warrens’ Final Case Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine (Vera Farmiga) Warren’s James Wan Smurl Case

‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’ Trailer Unleashes the Warrens’ Final Case
By May 9, 2025
India-Pakistan Tensions Trigger Drone Stock Surge ideaForge, Zen Technologies, Paras Defence, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), and Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) Drone Warfare Drone Stocks

India-Pakistan Tensions Trigger Drone Stock Surge
By May 9, 2025
The Pull of the Force event is now live in Fortnite, Here is everything new!

The Pull of the Force event is now live in Fortnite, Here is everything new!
By May 9, 2025
ideaForge and Resonia Join Forces to Revolutionize India’s Power Sector with Drone Technology Ankit Mehta Sterlite Power

ideaForge and Resonia Join Forces to Revolutionize India’s Power Sector with Drone Technology
By May 9, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
From Tragedy to Triumph Rishi Krishna How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics Bionic Arm Kumar Vembu Zoho Jeet Adani Namita Thapar

From Tragedy to Triumph: How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics
By March 28, 2025
Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations Bangladesh unemployment

Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations
By February 18, 2025
After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing GoMechanic Himanshu Arora

After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing
By January 14, 2025
Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent? BCCI_ICC_LA olympics

Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent?
By November 26, 2024
The Pull of the Force event is now live in Fortnite, Here is everything new!

The Pull of the Force event is now live in Fortnite, Here is everything new!
By May 9, 2025
Players Riot Over Fortnite Star Wars Season Battle Pass

Players Riot Over Fortnite Star Wars Season Battle Pass
By May 9, 2025
Rockstar Games Unveils Trailer 2 for Grand Theft Auto VI, Teasing a Bigger, Bolder Vice City Adventure GTA 6

Rockstar Games Unveils Trailer 2 for Grand Theft Auto VI, Teasing a Bigger, Bolder Vice City Adventure
By May 7, 2025
How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC Capcut Desktop Video Editor

How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC
By April 8, 2025
Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts X Parody Accounts

Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts
By April 8, 2025
Amazon’s Last-Minute Bid for TikTok Raises Questions Ahead of US Ban

Amazon’s Last-Minute Bid for TikTok Raises Questions Ahead of US Ban
By April 3, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Kanye West Claims Incestuous Childhood Relationship Inspired New Song ‘Cousins' Ye Oral Sex Kanye new song

Kanye West Claims Incestuous Childhood Relationship Inspired New Song ‘Cousins’
By April 22, 2025
RFK Jr. Appoints Discredited Vaccine Researcher to Autism Study, Stirring Public Health Concerns David Geier Autism Study RFK Jr.

RFK Jr. Appoints Discredited Vaccine Researcher to Autism Study, Stirring Public Health Concerns
By April 18, 2025
Eric Dane Reveals ALS Diagnosis, Embraces Family and Work Amid Health Battle Grey’s Anatomy, The Last Ship and Euphoria amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)

Eric Dane Reveals ALS Diagnosis, Embraces Family and Work Amid Health Battle
By April 11, 2025
Austin Butler and Jeremy Allen White Set to Star in WWII A24 Thriller ‘Enemies’ Directed by Henry Dunham

A24

Austin Butler and Jeremy Allen White Set to Star in WWII Thriller ‘Enemies’ Directed by Henry Dunham
Kanye West Threatens Kim Kardashian in Explosive Custody Feud Over North West

E! News

Kanye West Threatens Kim Kardashian in Explosive Custody Feud Over North West
April’s Pink Moon: What to Know About 2025’s First Full Micromoon of Spring

News

April’s Pink Moon: What to Know About 2025’s First Full Micromoon of Spring
To Top
Loading...