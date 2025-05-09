UMG Pushes to Dismiss Drake’s Lawsuit — Says It’s Still ‘Committed’ to His Career

Universal Music Group is reaffirming its support for Drake amid an escalating legal dispute, even as it formally seeks the dismissal of the Toronto rapper’s amended defamation lawsuit. The suit, filed in April, accuses the music conglomerate of enabling the commercial rise of Kendrick Lamar’s chart-dominating diss track “Not Like Us,” which Drake claims defamed him.

In a statement issued to The Canadian Press, a Universal spokesperson emphasised that the legal proceedings reflect the actions of Drake’s attorneys rather than a personal campaign from the rapper himself. “This is being pushed by Drake’s legal team,” UMG said, downplaying suggestions of a deteriorating relationship with the Canadian hip-hop star.

Despite the lawsuit, Universal insists it remains firmly behind Drake’s career. “Our continuing partnership with Drake and his enduring success is a shining example of our dedication to artists,” the company said. It added that UMG is “working tirelessly in partnership with (all of its) artists” to ensure their global success.

At the heart of the lawsuit is Kendrick Lamar’s diss track “Not Like Us,” which rocketed to the top of global charts and dominated conversations across the music industry. Drake claims the song includes veiled references that falsely brand him a “certified pedophile.” The most controversial lyric, he alleges, was not spoken during Lamar’s Super Bowl halftime performance—a detail Drake’s team uses to argue that the accusation was defamatory and widely understood as such.

Drake’s amended suit also claims that Universal orchestrated Lamar’s high-profile appearances at the 2025 Super Bowl and the Grammy Awards, where “Not Like Us” swept all five of its nominated categories. His legal team argues that Universal used its financial power and industry influence to secure Lamar’s headliner spot and aggressively promote the diss track, knowing it could damage Drake’s reputation.

None of these allegations have been tested in court, and Universal’s legal team is now pushing back with a motion to dismiss the amended complaint. In the filing made in a New York court, the label calls the allegations “astonishing,” pointing out that Drake’s suit admits Kendrick Lamar left out the defamatory phrase during the Super Bowl performance. Universal Music Group argues that the omission “betrays this case for what it is: Drake’s attack on the commercial and creative success of the rap artist who defeated him.”

The legal battle comes amid one of the most publicised rivalries in recent hip-hop history. Drake and Lamar’s feud escalated from lyrical sparring to a broader cultural moment. “Not Like Us” became not just a chart-topping single but a viral anthem that reshaped the rap landscape in early 2025.

As the case unfolds, all eyes remain on how Drake and UMG will navigate their ongoing partnership while locked in a courtroom conflict over one of the year’s most polarising music releases. Whether the case proceeds or is dismissed, the fallout has already left an indelible mark on the careers of two of the biggest stars.