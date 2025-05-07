Diljit Dosanjh & Jackson Wang Set the Stage on Fire with ‘BUCK’ Teaser — Global Music Fans Can’t Wait

The global music world is ablaze with anticipation as two of the biggest names in international entertainment — Hong Kong’s Jackson Wang and India’s Diljit Dosanjh — drop the teaser for their highly awaited collaboration, ‘BUCK’. In just 16 seconds, the clip has managed to break the internet and set social media platforms on fire, promising a track that’s as bold and boundary-breaking as the artists behind it.

First Glimpse: ‘BUCK’ Teaser Heats Up the Internet

Jackson Wang posted the teaser for BUCK on Instagram, sending fans worldwide into a frenzy. The moody, high-impact clip blends heavy beats with visually cinematic storytelling. Dressed in all-black with intense eye makeup, Jackson looks straight into the camera and seductively murmurs, “Say you wanna dance,” before the frame cuts to him and Diljit Dosanjh sharing playful smiles that quickly turn into powerful, intense stares.

The teaser hints at a music video rich with swagger, style, and global appeal. And with BUCK officially set to drop on May 9, the buzz has only just begun.

Two Icons, One Track

This collaboration is more than just a musical experiment — it’s the meeting of two titans from entirely different cultural spheres. Jackson Wang, a former Olympic-level fencer turned global K-pop phenomenon, has carved out a distinct space in the music industry with his genre-bending solo projects like Magic Man. His unique blend of East-meets-West sounds and sleek, high-concept visuals has made him a fan favourite far beyond Korea.

Diljit Dosanjh, meanwhile, has been instrumental in globalising Punjabi music. With a fanbase spanning continents, he has headlined festivals like Coachella, walked the red carpet at the Met Gala, and continues to represent Indian music at an elite level. His signature blend of desi rhythms, pop charm, and authenticity has cemented him as a true cultural ambassador.

Together, they bring star power and a cross-cultural energy reflecting global pop music’s future.

Jackson’s India Tour Adds Fuel to the Fire

As if the teaser wasn’t enough to stir excitement, Jackson Wang will also be kicking off a promotional tour in India starting May 9 — the same day BUCK releases. The tour will include fan meet-and-greets, media appearances, and discussions about future collaborations with Indian artists.

This move underscores the significance of the collaboration and highlights Jackson’s intent to engage more deeply with Indian audiences and music culture.

What to Expect

With BUCK, fans can expect a powerful fusion of Punjabi beats, K-pop slickness, and international pop production. From our glimpse, this isn’t just a music drop — it’s a global moment.

As Jackson Wang and Diljit Dosanjh gear up to release the whole track, one thing is sure: the world will be watching — and dancing.

BUCK drops May 9. Ready or not, this duo is about to redefine the global soundscape.