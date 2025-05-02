Yeat Drops Studio Version of Drake Cover “Feël No Wayz (Yeat Mix)” After Coachella Debut

Yeat, rapper from Portland, Oregon, has released a studio version of his much-talked-about cover of Drake’s “Feel No Ways,” retitled “Feël No Wayz (Yeat Mix).” Originally from Drake’s 2016 album Views, the track was first unveiled during Yeat’s Coachella debut and quickly generated buzz among fans and festivalgoers alike. Now, with an official release, Yeat’s emotional reinterpretation is available to stream, offering a futuristic twist on a Drake classic.

The cover was first performed during the first weekend of Coachella 2025. Yeat surprised audiences by transitioning from his hit collaboration with Drake, “IDGAF,” directly into the “Feel No Ways” cover. The moment marked a stylistic shift in Yeat’s high-energy set, blending introspection with his signature vocal distortion and production-heavy sound.

“Feël No Wayz (Yeat Mix)” retains the wistful core of Drake’s original but coats it in Yeat’s sonic aesthetic—syrupy vocal layers, trap-infused drums, and moody synth textures. While the original was driven by a light funk-pop groove and emotional restraint, Yeat’s version leans into a darker, more digitised atmosphere, aligning with the sound that’s earned him a devoted following and consistent viral attention. Yeat and Drake are no strangers to collaboration. The pair previously teamed up on “IDGAF,” a track from Drake’s For All the Dogs album, released in 2023. That song showcased their musical chemistry and hinted at a mutual admiration, making Yeat’s decision to rework one of Drake’s fan-favourite deep cuts feel like a full-circle tribute.

The release of “Feël No Wayz” adds to a steady flow of new material from Yeat in recent months. His October 2024 project, Lyfestyle, continued his exploration of alien-like beats, surreal wordplay, and a rebellious disregard for mainstream hip-hop conventions. Since then, he’s dropped singles like “Work” and “The Bell,” solidifying his place as a consistent voice in the post-SoundCloud rap evolution.

Yeat’s approach to music is often polarising but undeniably influential. His 2021 breakout track “Gët Busy”—famously featuring the bell sound now synonymous with his brand. Since then, he’s built a world of sound and style that feels entirely his own, merging Auto-Tune-laced vocals with digital chaos and cryptic slang that resonates with Gen Z listeners.

While some might view covering Drake as a bold move, Yeat’s version feels less like mimicry and more like transformation. He doesn’t just reinterpret “Feel No Ways”—he recasts it in his image, giving the track a modern-day melancholia that’s more dystopian than nostalgic. The track further cements his place in the ever-evolving landscape of contemporary hip-hop, where reinvention is key and genre boundaries are increasingly irrelevant.