Grammy Awards 2026: Major Rule Changes Include New Categories, Artist Eligibility, and Goodbye to CBS

The Recording Academy has unveiled sweeping changes for the 68th Annual Grammy Awards, set to air live on February 1, 2026, from Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena, with 10 major rule updates—including new Grammy categories and revised eligibility criteria—the changes promise to reshape the music industry’s biggest night.

One of the most headline-grabbing adjustments is in the Best New Artist category. Artists previously disqualified due to minor featured credits on Album of the Year-nominated projects now have a second shot at recognition. The Grammy Awards have relaxed their 20% contribution threshold, finally making room for fresh talent that was previously sidelined by technicalities.

Also making a comeback is the Best Album Cover category, last awarded under that name in the early ’90s. Revived alongside a reshuffled Best Recording Package category, this move underscores a renewed appreciation for the visual artistry of physical and digital music releases. The Academy now allows packaging sold directly through artists’ or labels’ websites, opening doors for independent musicians and niche collectors alike.







The most significant genre-specific change is the addition of the Best Traditional Country Album category, which separates the genre from the now-renamed Best Contemporary Country Album. This update reflects what Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. called the “massive resurgence” of traditional country music, citing its cultural significance and timeless appeal.

In a nod to equity across disciplines, composers and librettists in classical music are now eligible for awards in five major classical categories. This rule change aligns their recognition with that of performers, producers, and engineers, and marks a meaningful step toward acknowledging all musical contributors.

Musical theater entries will also see broader inclusion. The number of principal vocalists eligible for recognition has increased from four to six, accommodating large ensemble shows akin to Hamilton and Dear Evan Hansen.

Beyond the categories, the 2026 Grammys will mark the final year the show airs on CBS, ending a partnership that began in 1973. Starting in 2027, the Grammys will move to ABC and stream on Hulu and Disney+, under a new 10-year broadcasting agreement. This transition signals a strategic pivot to reach younger, digitally native audiences.

The full 2026 Grammy Awards season kicks off with an eligibility window that ends on August 30, 2025. Nominations will be announced on November 7, with final voting wrapping up by January 5, 2026.

With a record-high 95 categories now in play—the most since 2010—the Grammy Awards appear to be evolving to better reflect the genre diversity and platform democratization shaping today’s music landscape. Whether these changes will invite more innovation or ignite further controversy remains to be seen. But one thing is clear: the road to Grammy gold in 2026 will be unlike any before.