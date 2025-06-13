Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Grammy Awards 2026: Major Rule Changes Include New Categories, Artist Eligibility, and Goodbye to CBS

Grammy Awards 2026: Major Rule Changes Include New Categories, Artist Eligibility, and Goodbye to CBS

Grammy Awards

Grammy Awards 2026: Major Rule Changes Include New Categories, Artist Eligibility, and Goodbye to CBS

Sound Plunge
Published on

The Recording Academy has unveiled sweeping changes for the 68th Annual Grammy Awards, set to air live on February 1, 2026, from Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena, with 10 major rule updates—including new Grammy categories and revised eligibility criteria—the changes promise to reshape the music industry’s biggest night.

One of the most headline-grabbing adjustments is in the Best New Artist category. Artists previously disqualified due to minor featured credits on Album of the Year-nominated projects now have a second shot at recognition. The Grammy Awards have relaxed their 20% contribution threshold, finally making room for fresh talent that was previously sidelined by technicalities.

Also making a comeback is the Best Album Cover category, last awarded under that name in the early ’90s. Revived alongside a reshuffled Best Recording Package category, this move underscores a renewed appreciation for the visual artistry of physical and digital music releases. The Academy now allows packaging sold directly through artists’ or labels’ websites, opening doors for independent musicians and niche collectors alike.



The most significant genre-specific change is the addition of the Best Traditional Country Album category, which separates the genre from the now-renamed Best Contemporary Country Album. This update reflects what Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. called the “massive resurgence” of traditional country music, citing its cultural significance and timeless appeal.

In a nod to equity across disciplines, composers and librettists in classical music are now eligible for awards in five major classical categories. This rule change aligns their recognition with that of performers, producers, and engineers, and marks a meaningful step toward acknowledging all musical contributors.

Musical theater entries will also see broader inclusion. The number of principal vocalists eligible for recognition has increased from four to six, accommodating large ensemble shows akin to Hamilton and Dear Evan Hansen.

Beyond the categories, the 2026 Grammys will mark the final year the show airs on CBS, ending a partnership that began in 1973. Starting in 2027, the Grammys will move to ABC and stream on Hulu and Disney+, under a new 10-year broadcasting agreement. This transition signals a strategic pivot to reach younger, digitally native audiences.

The full 2026 Grammy Awards season kicks off with an eligibility window that ends on August 30, 2025. Nominations will be announced on November 7, with final voting wrapping up by January 5, 2026.

With a record-high 95 categories now in play—the most since 2010—the Grammy Awards appear to be evolving to better reflect the genre diversity and platform democratization shaping today’s music landscape. Whether these changes will invite more innovation or ignite further controversy remains to be seen. But one thing is clear: the road to Grammy gold in 2026 will be unlike any before.


Related Topics:, , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Max Verstappen Leads Chaotic First Practice in Canada as Leclerc Crashes, Williams Stuns Alexander Albon and Carlos Sainz Jnr Charles Leclerc Lewis Hamilton George Russell 2025 Canada Grand Prix

Verstappen Leads Chaotic First Practice in Canada as Leclerc Crashes, Williams Stuns
By June 14, 2025
Oil Prices Soar, Stock Markets Plunge After Israel Strikes Iran in Escalating Middle East Conflict US Gas Prices

Oil Prices Soar, Stock Markets Plunge After Israel Strikes Iran in Escalating Middle East Conflict
By June 13, 2025
Kanye West Appears at Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Sex Trafficking Trial in Rare Public Show of Support Jane Christian Combs

Kanye West Appears at Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Sex Trafficking Trial in Rare Public Show of Support
By June 13, 2025
Reality TV Royalty Assembles for ‘The Traitors’ Season 4: Full Cast and What to Expect Michael Rapaport Peacock

Reality TV Royalty Assembles for ‘The Traitors’ Season 4: Full Cast and What to Expect
By June 13, 2025
Disney Acquires Full Control of Hulu for a Fraction of Comcast’s Asking Price Disney buy Hulu Disney+ Hulu Merger

Disney Acquires Full Control of Hulu for a Fraction of Comcast’s Asking Price
By June 13, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Disney Acquires Full Control of Hulu for a Fraction of Comcast’s Asking Price Disney buy Hulu Disney+ Hulu Merger

Disney Acquires Full Control of Hulu for a Fraction of Comcast’s Asking Price
By June 13, 2025
Oklahoma Lottery’s Digital Upgrade Sparks Excitement and Addiction Concerns iLottery Online Gambling Addiction

Oklahoma Lottery’s Digital Upgrade Sparks Excitement and Addiction Concerns
By June 11, 2025
Dune: Awakening Review-in-Progress: Survival, Sandworms & Sci-Fi Sadism on Arrakis FunCom Gameplay

Dune: Awakening Review-in-Progress: Survival, Sandworms & Sci-Fi Sadism on Arrakis
By June 11, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Air India Dreamliner Crash Sparks Fresh Crisis for Boeing, Stock Plunges 4.8% TATA Sons Air India Crash Craig Wilson Boeing’s new CEO, Kelly Ortberg,Dave Calhoun

Air India Dreamliner Crash Sparks Fresh Crisis for Boeing, Stock Plunges 4.8%
By June 13, 2025
India’s $4 Trillion Claim: Has It Really Overtaken Japan as the World’s 4th Largest Economy? BVR Subrahmanyam Niti Aayog International Monetary Fund (IMF)

India’s $4 Trillion Claim: Has It Really Overtaken Japan as the World’s 4th Largest Economy?
By May 29, 2025
Drake and Kai Cenat to Give Away $300K Live on Twitch as Kendrick Lamar Plays Toronto SZA Livestream Somebody Loves Me

Drake and Kai Cenat to Give Away $300K Live on Twitch as Kendrick Lamar Plays Toronto
By June 12, 2025
Drake and Kai Cenat Go Live TONIGHT Amid UMG Lawsuit Chaos Kendrick Lamar Somebody Loves me video twitch contest

Drake and Kai Cenat Go Live TONIGHT Amid UMG Lawsuit Chaos
By June 12, 2025
KICK and OTK Announce Game-Changing Partnership to Launch KICK Studios

KICK and OTK Announce Game-Changing Partnership to Launch KICK Studios
By June 12, 2025
Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts

Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts
By June 5, 2025
Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans

Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans
By May 18, 2025
How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC Capcut Desktop Video Editor

How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC
By April 8, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Glacier Collapse Destroys 90% of Swiss Village in Catastrophic Landslide Swiss Alps Glacier landslide Drone Blatten Village

Glacier Collapse Destroys 90% of Swiss Village in Catastrophic Landslide
By May 29, 2025
Barry Keoghan’s Raw Confession: “I’m an Addict” – Actor Opens Up About Trauma, Drugs, and Redemption

Barry Keoghan’s Raw Confession: “I’m an Addict” – Actor Opens Up About Trauma, Drugs, and Redemption
By May 24, 2025
Paul Rudd and Tim Robinson Explore the Tragic Comedy of Male Loneliness in A24’s Friendship

Paul Rudd and Tim Robinson Explore the Tragic Comedy of Male Loneliness in A24’s Friendship
By May 22, 2025
Jaden Smith Opens “I Love You” Restaurant Where Homeless People Eat Free Will Smith Vegans Meal I Love You Food Truck

E! News

Jaden Smith Opens “I Love You” Restaurant Where Homeless People Eat Free
Carlos Sainz Pit Lane Speeding Incident Triggers €1,000 Fine for Williams at Emilia Romagna GP Formula 1 F1 FIA

Emilia Romagna GP

Carlos Sainz Pit Lane Speeding Incident Triggers €1,000 Fine for Williams at Emilia Romagna GP
XXXTentacion Juice WRLD’s Remix of “whoa (mind in awe)” in Time for Fortnite’s X Takeover

Epic Games

XXXTentacion Juice WRLD’s Remix of “whoa (mind in awe)” in Time for Fortnite’s X Takeover
To Top
Loading...