Yale Steps Into Drake vs Kendrick Feud, Legal Blow Could End Defamation Case

The long-running feud between Drake and Universal Music Group (UMG) over Kendrick Lamar’s diss track has taken a dramatic legal turn, as scholars from Yale Law School filed an amicus brief supporting UMG.

The filing comes amid Drake’s ongoing appeal in a defamation lawsuit tied to the diss track Not Like Us. The case, already dismissed once, now faces mounting legal opposition from leading academic voices.

Key Argument: Drake May Have “Consented”

One of the most striking claims in the Yale-backed brief is that Drake may have effectively consented to the very statements he now labels defamatory.

Legal experts point to Drake’s earlier diss track, Taylor Made Freestyle, in which he encouraged Kendrick Lamar to escalate their lyrical battle. According to the filing, this invitation prompted Lamar to address controversial themes, which now form the basis of Drake’s lawsuit.

The brief argues that under defamation law, consent can serve as a complete defense. In simple terms, if Drake knowingly provoked or anticipated such responses, his legal claim could collapse.

Rap Lyrics or Defamation? Scholars Weigh In

A second amicus brief, filed by a coalition of legal scholars and social scientists, focuses on the broader cultural and artistic context of rap music.

The group argues that diss tracks are not meant to be taken as literal statements of fact. Instead, they are a long-standing tradition within hip-hop culture, built on exaggeration, wordplay, and competitive bravado.

According to the filing, treating rap lyrics as factual claims could pose serious risks to free speech protections under the First Amendment. It may also introduce bias, as studies suggest rap lyrics are more likely to be interpreted literally compared to other musical genres.

Court Ruling Already Favored UMG

The case was initially dismissed by a federal judge, who ruled that Lamar’s lyrics in Not Like Us constituted protected opinion rather than actionable defamation.

Drake appealed that decision earlier this year, shifting the legal battle to the United States Court of Appeals. However, with multiple amicus briefs now supporting UMG, the momentum appears to favor the music giant.

UMG, which distributes music for both artists, has maintained that the lawsuit lacks merit and could set a dangerous precedent for artistic expression.

A Bigger Debate Beyond the Feud

While the Drake-Kendrick Lamar rivalry has captivated fans worldwide, the legal implications extend far beyond a single rap battle.

At stake is a fundamental question: Should artistic expression, especially in genres like hip-hop, be treated as literal truth in court?

Legal experts warn that allowing such claims could chill creativity and open the floodgates for lawsuits over lyrics, satire, and other forms of expression.

The appeals court will now consider the arguments presented in the amicus briefs before issuing a ruling. If the court upholds the dismissal, it could effectively end Drake’s legal challenge.

For now, the case stands at the intersection of music, law, and free speech, where a rap feud has evolved into a defining legal moment for artistic freedom.