Connect with us
The Plunge Daily

The Plunge Daily

Yale Steps Into Drake vs Kendrick Feud, Legal Blow Could End Defamation Case

Yale Law School Not Like Us Amicus Brief Steps Into Drake vs Kendrick Lamar Feud, Legal Blow Could End Defamation Case UMG Universal Music Group

Hip Hop/ Rap

Yale Steps Into Drake vs Kendrick Feud, Legal Blow Could End Defamation Case

Sound Plunge

By

Published on

The long-running feud between Drake and Universal Music Group (UMG) over Kendrick Lamar’s diss track has taken a dramatic legal turn, as scholars from Yale Law School filed an amicus brief supporting UMG.

The filing comes amid Drake’s ongoing appeal in a defamation lawsuit tied to the diss track Not Like Us. The case, already dismissed once, now faces mounting legal opposition from leading academic voices.

Key Argument: Drake May Have “Consented”

One of the most striking claims in the Yale-backed brief is that Drake may have effectively consented to the very statements he now labels defamatory.

Legal experts point to Drake’s earlier diss track, Taylor Made Freestyle, in which he encouraged Kendrick Lamar to escalate their lyrical battle. According to the filing, this invitation prompted Lamar to address controversial themes, which now form the basis of Drake’s lawsuit.

The brief argues that under defamation law, consent can serve as a complete defense. In simple terms, if Drake knowingly provoked or anticipated such responses, his legal claim could collapse.

Rap Lyrics or Defamation? Scholars Weigh In

A second amicus brief, filed by a coalition of legal scholars and social scientists, focuses on the broader cultural and artistic context of rap music.

The group argues that diss tracks are not meant to be taken as literal statements of fact. Instead, they are a long-standing tradition within hip-hop culture, built on exaggeration, wordplay, and competitive bravado.

According to the filing, treating rap lyrics as factual claims could pose serious risks to free speech protections under the First Amendment. It may also introduce bias, as studies suggest rap lyrics are more likely to be interpreted literally compared to other musical genres.

Court Ruling Already Favored UMG

The case was initially dismissed by a federal judge, who ruled that Lamar’s lyrics in Not Like Us constituted protected opinion rather than actionable defamation.

Drake appealed that decision earlier this year, shifting the legal battle to the United States Court of Appeals. However, with multiple amicus briefs now supporting UMG, the momentum appears to favor the music giant.

UMG, which distributes music for both artists, has maintained that the lawsuit lacks merit and could set a dangerous precedent for artistic expression.

A Bigger Debate Beyond the Feud

While the Drake-Kendrick Lamar rivalry has captivated fans worldwide, the legal implications extend far beyond a single rap battle.

At stake is a fundamental question: Should artistic expression, especially in genres like hip-hop, be treated as literal truth in court?

Legal experts warn that allowing such claims could chill creativity and open the floodgates for lawsuits over lyrics, satire, and other forms of expression.

The appeals court will now consider the arguments presented in the amicus briefs before issuing a ruling. If the court upholds the dismissal, it could effectively end Drake’s legal challenge.

For now, the case stands at the intersection of music, law, and free speech, where a rap feud has evolved into a defining legal moment for artistic freedom.

  • Yale Law School Not Like Us Amicus Brief Steps Into Drake vs Kendrick Lamar Feud, Legal Blow Could End Defamation Case UMG Universal Music Group
  • Yale Law School Not Like Us Amicus Brief Steps Into Drake vs Kendrick Lamar Feud, Legal Blow Could End Defamation Case UMG Universal Music Group

Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Hip Hop/ Rap

Christian Horner to Audi? F1 World Reacts to Shock Team Principal Twist Sauber Red Bull Racing Jonathan Wheatley Juan Pablo Montoya Mattia Binotto

Christian Horner to Audi? F1 World Reacts to Shock Team Principal Twist
By April 7, 2026
Bianca Censori Stuns in a Bodysuit with all the curves as Kanye West’s Comeback Gains Momentum Father Music Video Travis Scott Bully SoFi Stadium LA

Bianca Censori Stuns in Baby Blue as Kanye West’s Comeback Gains Momentum
By April 7, 2026
Lewis Hamilton & Kim Kardashian Go Instagram Official With Wild Ferrari Ride in Tokyo Ferrari F40 Parking Japan Drift Dating Romance

Lewis Hamilton & Kim Kardashian Go Instagram Official With Wild Ferrari Ride in Tokyo
By April 7, 2026
Bianca Censori Stuns in a Bodysuit with all the curves as Kanye West’s Comeback Gains Momentum Father Music Video Travis Scott Bully SoFi Stadium LA

Bianca Censori Stuns in Baby Blue as Kanye West’s Comeback Gains Momentum
By April 7, 2026
$110 Billion Media Mega-Deal? Gulf Funds Eye Massive Paramount-Warner BRos. Discovery Merger Saudi Arabia Qatar Abu Dhabi Sovereign Wealth Funds

$110 Billion Media Mega-Deal? Gulf Funds Eye Massive Paramount-Warner Merger
By April 7, 2026
Daredevil Born Again Season 2 Trailer Drops Bombshell Jessica Jones’ Secret & Punisher Return Teased Jon Bernthal The Punisher One Last Kill

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Trailer Drops Bombshell—Jessica Jones’ Secret & Punisher Return Teased
By April 7, 2026
Honda Set to Enter India’s Off-Road Racing Scene, New ADV Bikes Likely Incoming Dirt Bike India Motocross Sahar 300

Honda Set to Enter India’s Off-Road Racing Scene, New ADV Bikes Likely Incoming
By April 6, 2026
Sam Altman Says OpenAI Remains in Discussions With Disney After Sora Closure Walt Disney Company Josh DAmaro Bob Iger

Sam Altman Says OpenAI Remains in Discussions With Disney After Sora Closure
By April 3, 2026
X (Twitter) Down Major Outage Leaves Users With Blank Feeds Twitter Down Outage Downdetector

X (Twitter) Down: Major Outage Leaves Users With Blank Feeds
By April 2, 2026
NitiQuest 2026 PedalStart and Cesim Spotlight India’s Rising Student Startup Founders

NitiQuest 2026: PedalStart and Cesim Spotlight India’s Rising Student Startup Founders
By March 9, 2026
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Claude AI Outage Explained What Went Wrong as Anthropic Confirms ‘Elevated Errors’ Is Claude down Downdetector

Claude AI Outage Explained: What Went Wrong as Anthropic Confirms ‘Elevated Errors’
By April 6, 2026
NASA Artemis II Astronauts Capture Jaw-Dropping Earth Photos From Deep Space Images

Artemis II Astronauts Capture Jaw-Dropping Earth Photos From Deep Space
By April 4, 2026
Iran’s Meme War How Lego-Style Meme Attack Targets Donald Trump Videos Propaganda Social Media Online Warfare

Iran’s Meme War: How Lego-Style Meme Attack Targets Donald Trump
By April 3, 2026
Iran’s Meme War How Lego-Style Meme Attack Targets Donald Trump Videos Propaganda Social Media Online Warfare

Iran’s Meme War: How Lego-Style Meme Attack Targets Donald Trump
By April 3, 2026
Meta Found Liable for Harming Children in Landmark Social Media Addiction Case Lawsuit Whastapp Instagram Facebook Child Safety Digital Addiction

Meta Found Liable for Harming Children in Landmark Social Media Addiction Case
By March 25, 2026
Dubai Influencers Go Quiet as War Coverage Faces New Restrictions UAE Strict Online Rules Missile Attacks War Iran

Dubai Influencers Go Quiet as War Coverage Faces New Restrictions
By March 12, 2026
Adam Sandler Shuts Down Viral Chanel Handbag Rumor TikTOk Reel Sadie Sandler Chanel Bag Story

Adam Sandler Shuts Down Viral Chanel Handbag Rumor
By February 6, 2026
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Olivia Munn Opens Up on John Mulaney’s Support During Breast Cancer Battle

Olivia Munn Opens Up on John Mulaney’s Support During Breast Cancer Battle
By March 30, 2026
Metformin’s Brain Mechanism Discovered A Breakthrough in Diabetes Research Type 2 diabetes works directly with the brain anti ageing

Metformin’s Brain Mechanism Discovered: A Breakthrough in Diabetes Research
By March 27, 2026
3.6-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Banning, Shakes Riverside County Communities California

3.6-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Banning, Shakes Riverside County Communities
By February 18, 2026
Dubai Influencers Go Quiet as War Coverage Faces New Restrictions UAE Strict Online Rules Missile Attacks War Iran

News

Dubai Influencers Go Quiet as War Coverage Faces New Restrictions
Ferrari Set to Debut Innovative ‘Flip-Flop’ Wing at Chinese Grand Prix Practice Macarena Wing Rear Mercedes Lewis Hamilton

Chinese GP

Ferrari Set to Debut Innovative ‘Flip-Flop’ Wing at Chinese Grand Prix Practice
UK AI Rapper ‘Danny Bones’ Sparks Debate Over Artificial Intelligence in Political Campaigns Propaganda Far RIght

AI Ethics

AI Rapper ‘Danny Bones’ Sparks Debate Over Artificial Intelligence in Political Campaigns
To Top
Loading...