Kanye’s ‘Heil Hitler’ Track Just Got His Show Canceled in South Korea

Kanye’s ‘Heil Hitler’ Track Just Got His Show Canceled in South Korea

A scheduled concert by rapper Kanye West, now legally known as Ye, has been cancelled in South Korea following fresh controversy surrounding the artist. The performance, set for May 31 in Incheon, was called off by e-commerce giant Coupang and ticket vendor Interpark, who jointly cited “recent controversies involving the artist” in a statement. Though the companies did not elaborate, the cancellation comes in the wake of Ye’s latest song release, titled Heil Hitler. The track, which contains lyrics that praise Adolf Hitler—the Nazi dictator responsible for the deaths of millions during the Holocaust—has drawn widespread criticism and renewed allegations of antisemitism against the artist.

The show was organised by Coupang Play, the streaming platform of Coupang, and marked what would have been Kanye West’s first performance in South Korea. The organisers confirmed that all tickets purchased for the event will be fully refunded. In addition, Coupang announced it is halting the sale of merchandise from Kanye West’s Yeezy fashion line, further distancing itself from the embattled musician.

This is not the first time Kanye West’s statements have led to significant fallout. In 2022, Adidas terminated its multi-billion-dollar Yeezy partnership following a string of antisemitic remarks by the artist. The final stock of Yeezy footwear was liquidated in March 2024, formally ending the collaboration.

Coupang’s swift cancellation reflects a broader industry trend of corporate disengagement from public figures whose behaviour is deemed harmful or offensive. As one of South Korea’s most prominent companies, Coupang’s decision underscores a growing unwillingness among global brands to be associated with hate speech or extremist rhetoric.

While some South Korean fans had expressed excitement about the rare opportunity to see Kanye West live, reactions to the cancellation have been mixed. For many observers, the move is necessary to protect community standards and corporate values.

Despite ongoing controversy over Heil Hitler, Kanye West remains influential in music and fashion. His artistic legacy, however, has increasingly been overshadowed by his public conduct. Industry experts suggest that the mounting backlash may further isolate him from mainstream platforms, limiting future commercial and creative opportunities.

Neither Ye nor his representatives have stated the cancelled concert or the recent criticism of his music. There are no indications that the performance will be rescheduled.

The decision to cancel the Incheon show is another reminder of the high stakes involved when public figures cross the line into hate speech and the shifting boundaries within global pop culture regarding accountability and artistic expression.


