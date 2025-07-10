Connect with us

Faith Evans Sued by Notorious B.I.G.'s Estate Over $100 Million Catalog Deal Proceeds

A major legal battle has erupted over The Notorious B.I.G.’s multi-million-dollar music legacy, as Faith Evans, the late rapper’s widow, is being sued by the executor of Voletta Wallace’s estate for allegedly withholding funds from a lucrative Biggie’s catalog deal.

According to newly unsealed court documents, Evans is accused of “wrongfully withholding” Voletta Wallace’s share of a reported $100 million deal struck with Primary Wave, the music rights company that now owns a stake in Biggie’s catalog, image, and likeness.

The petition, filed in Delaware court by music executive Wayne Barrow, comes just months after Voletta Wallace’s passing in February. Barrow, who had long worked alongside Voletta Wallace, was named executor of her estate and now manages her trust, which was supposed to benefit from the sale of Biggie’s legacy assets.



A Family Legacy at the Center of the Dispute

The documents reveal that Voletta Wallace had co-managed Biggie LLC, the entity overseeing the late rapper’s assets, from the time of his death in 1997 until she finalized the deal with Primary Wave shortly before her own passing. After her death, Faith Evans allegedly assumed sole management control of the LLC.

However, according to Wayne Barrow, Faith Evans has distributed proceeds to Notorious B.I.G.’s children, Ty’anna and CJ Wallace, and possibly to herself, while excluding the Voletta Wallace Trust, which legally owns 50% of the company.

“Ms. Evans has distributed sale proceeds… but wrongfully withheld the Trust’s share,” the court petition claims. Wayne Barrow also accuses Faith Evans of refusing to acknowledge the Trust as a rightful stakeholder and of keeping him in the dark about key business decisions, despite his legal role.

Suge Knight Slams Industry Silence on Diddy Trial: “They’re Scared of the People in the Suites”

Calls for Removal and Restitution

Wayne Barrow’s lawsuit seeks a court order compelling Faith Evans to turn over the trust’s share of the Primary Wave deal and remove her as manager of Biggie LLC. The petition proposes that Barrow be appointed as the new manager, citing Evans’ “continued misconduct and disregard for her obligations.”

What makes the case even more sensitive is Barrow’s claim that the funds owed to the Trust were intended for charitable use, specifically through the Christopher Wallace Memorial Foundation—a non-profit founded in Biggie’s memory.

Silence From Evans and Primary Wave

As of July 9, neither Faith Evans nor Primary Wave—which is not accused of wrongdoing—have commented publicly on the lawsuit. Still, the case has reignited long-simmering questions about control, profits, and legacy within music estates, especially when family members and business partners are involved.



This legal showdown underscores how music rights and legacy management are becoming battlegrounds in the streaming era, especially when catalogs can fetch nine-figure sums.

For now, fans and legal watchers alike are keeping an eye on whether justice—and the late rapper’s legacy—will be honored as the case unfolds.


