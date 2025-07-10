Connect with us

Diddy’s Daughters D’Lila and Jessie Launch Fashion Brand 12TWINTY1 Days After Father’s Sex Trafficking Trial Verdict

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
D’Lila Combs and Jessie Combs, twin daughters of hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, have officially entered the fashion world with the launch of their new clothing line 12TWINTY1, a bold move that comes just days after their father’s headline-making court verdict.

The 18-year-old twins D’Lila Combs and Jessie Combs, who recently graduated from high school, took to Instagram on July 7 to announce their debut brand. The launch video, filled with vibrant energy and synchronized moves, wasn’t just a fashion promo—it was a statement of identity, independence, and sisterhood. “We are launching our very own clothing line,” said Jessie, adding, “This line is more than just fashion. It’s personal to us.” D’Lila Combs continued, “Everyone always asks if we think alike. The answer is definitely. That connection is the heart of our brand.”



What Does 12TWINTY1 Mean?

The brand’s name, 12TWINTY1, is a nod to their shared birthday—December 21 (12/21)—but also represents more profound symbolism. The number 1 stands for boldness and new beginnings, while 2 symbolizes love, harmony, and connection. Together, the twins say, these numbers encapsulate who they are and what they want their brand to stand for.

The brand promises everyday pieces designed for comfort, confidence, and meaning, and while visuals of the clothing line haven’t been released yet, the excitement among fans is already building. The official Instagram page for 12TWINTY1 has gone live, and early followers are encouraged to sign up for exclusive updates.

Fashion Amid Family Legal Turmoil

Diddy’s twin daughters D’Lila Combs and Jessie Combs’ fashion announcement follows a tumultuous period for the Sean Diddy Combs family. Just days before, Diddy was found not guilty of the most serious charges—racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking—during his federal trial. However, he was convicted on two lesser counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, carrying a maximum combined sentence of 20 years.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Combs Twins (@the_combs_twins)

Diddy’s sentencing is scheduled for October 3, and he remains in custody. His attorneys are requesting a reduced sentence, arguing that he has already served a significant amount of time since his 2024 arrest, while prosecutors are pushing for a longer term.

Throughout the trial, D’Lila and Jessie were visible supporters, attending court sessions and walking out during particularly emotional testimonies. The launch of 12TWINTY1 seems to mark a turning point for the young women—stepping out from their father’s shadow and building something entirely their own.



By launching 12TWINTY1, D’Lila and Jessie are claiming their place in the spotlight—not as celebrity daughters, but as fashion entrepreneurs, creatives, and independent young women ready to shape their own legacy.


By July 10, 2025
Loading...