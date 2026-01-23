Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

NYC Sues Dr. Phil’s Son to Block Release of ‘Life-Threatening’ NYPD Footage

NYC Sues Dr Phil’s Son to Block Release of ‘Life-Threatening’ NYPD Footage Jordan McGraw Eric Adams

News

NYC Sues Dr. Phil’s Son to Block Release of ‘Life-Threatening’ NYPD Footage

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Published on

New York City has filed a lawsuit against Jordan McGraw, the son of television personality Dr. Phil McGraw, seeking to block the release of a controversial behind-the-scenes reality series featuring the New York Police Department. City officials argue that the footage poses an “imminent threat to life and safety” if distributed in its current form.

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday by the City Law Department under Mayor Zohran Mamdani, targets McGraw and his production company over a multi-episode project titled Behind the Badge. The series was filmed during the final months of former Mayor Eric Adams’ term, after Adams granted Jordan McGraw unprecedented access to active-duty NYPD officers.

Unusual Access Sparks Internal Alarm

According to the complaint and sources familiar with the deal, Jordan McGraw was allowed to trail on-duty officers at close range, capturing sensitive operations on camera. The arrangement was reportedly approved directly by Eric Adams, despite objections from then-NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch and other senior officials.

“Everyone was wildly concerned,” one administration insider told NBC New York, citing fears that operational details, undercover identities and confidential police procedures could be exposed. Those concerns now sit at the center of the city’s lawsuit.

NYPD Detective Melissa Mercado Sparks Controversy After Raunchy Pole-Dancing Video Goes Viral

‘Extremely Problematic’ Footage Alleged

City lawyers claim that rough cuts of Behind the Badge include footage revealing faces, voices and names of undercover officers, along with unblurred images of crime victims, witnesses and people in custody. The filing also alleges that one episode exposes a secret passcode to a precinct station house and discusses encrypted police communications.

Under the contract signed with City Hall, the city retained the right to review and veto any footage deemed unsafe or unusable. The lawsuit alleges Dr. Phil’s son Jordan McGraw “blatantly disregarded” that clause and attempted to sell the series for distribution in 2026 despite repeated objections.

A judge has since issued a temporary injunction preventing Jordan McGraw from distributing the footage while the case proceeds.

Political and Financial Questions

The controversy is further complicated by Dr. Phil’s son Jordan McGraw’s alleged financial ties to Eric Adams’ reelection campaign. Campaign finance filings show that a firm linked to Jordan McGraw received $500,000 in consulting payments, though McGraw’s identity was not initially disclosed. Watchdog group Reinvent Albany has raised concerns over payments made to LLCs with unclear ownership structures.

Eric Adams, however, has defended the project publicly, praising Jordana McGraw’s work and calling the show a tribute to “the real story of our brave police officers.”

Free Speech vs. Public Safety

Jordan McGraw’s attorney argues that the city’s lawsuit amounts to unconstitutional prior restraint under the First Amendment, claiming the footage addresses matters of public concern. City officials counter that public safety outweighs any broadcast value.

The case now sets up a high-stakes legal battle over transparency, media access and the limits of reality television inside America’s largest police department.

  • NYC Sues Dr Phil’s Son to Block Release of ‘Life-Threatening’ NYPD Footage Jordan McGraw Eric Adams
  • NYC Sues Dr Phil’s Son to Block Release of ‘Life-Threatening’ NYPD Footage Jordan McGraw Eric Adams

Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in News

US Officially Withdraws from World Health Organization, Ending Decades of Membership WHO RFK Jr Donald Trump Leaves US WHO MArco Rubio

US Officially Withdraws from World Health Organization, Ending Decades of Membership
By January 23, 2026
Ferrari Launch SF-26 as Lewis Hamilton Leads Charge Into F1’s New Era Charles Leclerc 2026 F1 Season Regulations

Ferrari Launch SF-26 as Lewis Hamilton Leads Charge Into F1’s New Era
By January 23, 2026
NYC Sues Dr Phil’s Son to Block Release of ‘Life-Threatening’ NYPD Footage Jordan McGraw Eric Adams

NYC Sues Dr. Phil’s Son to Block Release of ‘Life-Threatening’ NYPD Footage
By January 23, 2026
Scarlett Johansson and Cate Blanchett Back Campaign Accusing AI Firms of Theft Deepfakes Hollywood AI Theft Copyright

Scarlett Johansson and Cate Blanchett Back Campaign Accusing AI Firms of Theft
By January 23, 2026
Washington-Filmed ‘Train Dreams’ Earns Four Oscar Nominations in 2026 Denis Johnson Clint Bentley Netflix

Washington-Filmed ‘Train Dreams’ Earns Four Oscar Nominations in 2026
By January 23, 2026
Masters of the Universe Trailer Unleashes He-Man and Skeletor Jared Leto

Masters of the Universe Trailer Unleashes He-Man and Skeletor
By January 22, 2026
Rainmatter by Zerodha Backs PolyCycl’s Push for Plastic Circularity

Rainmatter by Zerodha Backs PolyCycl’s Push for Plastic Circularity
By January 23, 2026
Microsoft Confirms Microsoft 365 Outage Has Been Resolved Microsoft Outage Down Cloud Services Outlook 365 Micorsoft

Microsoft Confirms Microsoft 365 Outage Has Been Resolved
By January 23, 2026
Masters of the Universe Trailer Unleashes He-Man and Skeletor Jared Leto

Masters of the Universe Trailer Unleashes He-Man and Skeletor
By January 22, 2026
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Ubisoft Cancels Prince of Persia Remake in Major Studio Reset Sands of Tims Assassin's Creed

Ubisoft Cancels Prince of Persia Remake in Major Studio Reset
By January 23, 2026
Sony and TCL Announce Strategic Home Entertainment Partnership Sony Bravia OLED Tvs

Sony and TCL Announce Strategic Home Entertainment Partnership
By January 22, 2026
Roblox Faces Backlash Over Disturbing Jeffrey Epstein Island map Build Recreation

Roblox Faces Backlash Over Disturbing Epstein Island Recreation
By January 22, 2026
X Suffers Global Outage, Leaving Thousands of Users Locked Out

X Suffers Global Outage, Leaving Thousands of Users Locked Out
By January 13, 2026
Meta Removes 550,000 Accounts as Australia Enforces Under-16 Social Media Ban

Meta Removes 550,000 Accounts as Australia Enforces Under-16 Social Media Ban
By January 13, 2026
Hong Kong Tech Firms Win Big at CES 2026 with Frontier Innovations

Hong Kong Tech Firms Win Big at CES 2026 with Frontier Innovations
By January 9, 2026
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Soul Chef – Feasts From The North East
By August 17, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
BugSpeaks Launches Enhanced 2026 Gut Microbiome Report

BugSpeaks Launches Enhanced 2026 Gut Microbiome Report
By January 23, 2026
Dr Vaidya’s and Baba Sehgal Launch Bold Rap Campaign to Break Intimacy Taboos

Dr Vaidya’s and Baba Sehgal Launch Bold Rap Campaign to Break Intimacy Taboos
By December 9, 2025
BugSpeaks Expands into Europe with Strategic Launch in Bulgaria

BugSpeaks Expands into Europe with Strategic Launch in Bulgaria
By November 18, 2025
Pennsylvania Grave Robbery Case Uncovers Over 100 Human Remains Jonathan Christ Gerlach Skulls

News

Pennsylvania Grave Robbery Case Uncovers Over 100 Human Remains
Mark Ruffalo Slams Donald Trump at Golden Globes, Says “This Is Not Normal Anymore”

Golden Globes

Mark Ruffalo Slams Donald Trump at Golden Globes, Says “This Is Not Normal Anymore”
Bruno Mars Is Back, Robyn Hits the Dancefloor Again, and Zach Bryan Gets Reflective

Album Announcement

Bruno Mars Is Back, Robyn Hits the Dancefloor Again, and Zach Bryan Gets Reflective
To Top
Loading...