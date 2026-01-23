News
NYC Sues Dr. Phil’s Son to Block Release of ‘Life-Threatening’ NYPD Footage
New York City has filed a lawsuit against Jordan McGraw, the son of television personality Dr. Phil McGraw, seeking to block the release of a controversial behind-the-scenes reality series featuring the New York Police Department. City officials argue that the footage poses an “imminent threat to life and safety” if distributed in its current form.
The lawsuit, filed Wednesday by the City Law Department under Mayor Zohran Mamdani, targets McGraw and his production company over a multi-episode project titled Behind the Badge. The series was filmed during the final months of former Mayor Eric Adams’ term, after Adams granted Jordan McGraw unprecedented access to active-duty NYPD officers.
Unusual Access Sparks Internal Alarm
According to the complaint and sources familiar with the deal, Jordan McGraw was allowed to trail on-duty officers at close range, capturing sensitive operations on camera. The arrangement was reportedly approved directly by Eric Adams, despite objections from then-NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch and other senior officials.
“Everyone was wildly concerned,” one administration insider told NBC New York, citing fears that operational details, undercover identities and confidential police procedures could be exposed. Those concerns now sit at the center of the city’s lawsuit.
NYPD Detective Melissa Mercado Sparks Controversy After Raunchy Pole-Dancing Video Goes Viral
‘Extremely Problematic’ Footage Alleged
City lawyers claim that rough cuts of Behind the Badge include footage revealing faces, voices and names of undercover officers, along with unblurred images of crime victims, witnesses and people in custody. The filing also alleges that one episode exposes a secret passcode to a precinct station house and discusses encrypted police communications.
Under the contract signed with City Hall, the city retained the right to review and veto any footage deemed unsafe or unusable. The lawsuit alleges Dr. Phil’s son Jordan McGraw “blatantly disregarded” that clause and attempted to sell the series for distribution in 2026 despite repeated objections.
A judge has since issued a temporary injunction preventing Jordan McGraw from distributing the footage while the case proceeds.
Political and Financial Questions
The controversy is further complicated by Dr. Phil’s son Jordan McGraw’s alleged financial ties to Eric Adams’ reelection campaign. Campaign finance filings show that a firm linked to Jordan McGraw received $500,000 in consulting payments, though McGraw’s identity was not initially disclosed. Watchdog group Reinvent Albany has raised concerns over payments made to LLCs with unclear ownership structures.
Eric Adams, however, has defended the project publicly, praising Jordana McGraw’s work and calling the show a tribute to “the real story of our brave police officers.”
Free Speech vs. Public Safety
Jordan McGraw’s attorney argues that the city’s lawsuit amounts to unconstitutional prior restraint under the First Amendment, claiming the footage addresses matters of public concern. City officials counter that public safety outweighs any broadcast value.
The case now sets up a high-stakes legal battle over transparency, media access and the limits of reality television inside America’s largest police department.