Michael Jackson Estate Accuses Former Manager Frank Cascio of $213 Million Extortion Plot

Michael Jackson Estate Accuses Former Manager Frank Cascio of $213 Million Extortion Plot

Michael Jackson Estate Accuses Former Manager Frank Cascio of $213 Million Extortion Plot

In a bombshell legal filing that has sent shockwaves through the music and entertainment world, the Michael Jackson Estate has accused Frank Cascio, a longtime confidant and former manager of the late pop icon, of orchestrating a $213 million extortion scheme. The estate alleges that Cascio is attempting to profit from fabricated claims about the King of Pop, years after he had staunchly defended him.

Filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, the petition by the Michael Jackson Estate and The Michael Jackson Company, LLC contends that Frank Cascio is violating a 2020 confidential agreement that included non-disparagement and arbitration clauses. According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Cascio, alongside unnamed accomplices, allegedly demanded hundreds of millions of dollars to prevent the release of what the estate describes as “false and defamatory” claims against Jackson.

“For over 30 years, Mr. Cascio proudly described himself as part of Michael’s ‘second family,’” a spokesperson for the estate said. “Now, years after Michael’s passing, he’s reversing his stance to exploit the legacy he once vowed to protect.”



The estate’s attorney, Martin D. Singer, condemned the move, labeling it a “straightforward case of civil extortion and breach of contract.” Arbitration proceedings reportedly began in September 2024 and are still underway.

Scandal Grows: Gambling Debts and Instagram Models

The legal drama comes amid separate allegations of unpaid gambling debts and dubious encounters with Instagram influencers. Frank Cascio, 45, has allegedly been contacting women through platforms like Seeking Arrangement, offering luxury outings and payment for companionship.

Two Instagram influencers, Grace Glenn and Julia Geraci, shared disturbing experiences involving Cascio. Grace recalled that after a lavish night out, they were confronted outside their hotel by men claiming Cascio owed over $200,000 and offering money for information on his whereabouts.

“We thought it was a joke,” Grace said. “But it got very real, very fast.”

Julia Geraci, who met Frank Cascio via Seeking Arrangement, added, “He didn’t have an Instagram or Facebook. We thought it might be a fake account until we FaceTimed. After that night, he ghosted us—and blocked me.”

Frank Cascio has not issued any public statement regarding the accusations, and he has no active social media presence.

Janet Jackson Crowned an Icon at 2025 AMAs, Delivers Stunning Comeback Performance

From Inner Circle to Legal Enemy

Cascio’s connection to Michael Jackson dates back to 1984, when he met the singer as a child. By age 18, he was working with Jackson and was often seen as part of the family. In his memoir, My Friend Michael, Cascio fondly recalled their holidays together and his unique access to the star’s inner circle.



But now, that once-celebrated bond has fractured into a high-profile legal war, as Jackson’s estate fights to protect the singer’s legacy from what it deems a betrayal driven by greed and falsehoods.

As the legal proceedings unfold, one thing is clear: Michael Jackson’s legacy continues to be fiercely defended—both in court and in public opinion.


