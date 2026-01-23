Mahindra Blues Festival Continues To Champion Young Blues Talent

The Mahindra Blues Festival (MBF) has once again reinforced its reputation as India’s most influential blues platform by crowning Grace n’ the Cliches as the winners of the 9th edition of the Big Blues Band Hunt. The announcement comes ahead of the 14th edition of the Mahindra Blues Festival, scheduled to take place on February 14 and 15, 2026, at Mumbai’s iconic Mehboob Studios.

Since its inception in 2015, the Big Blues Band Hunt has served as a launchpad for emerging blues artists across the country, nurturing the next generation of musicians while preserving the genre’s rich cultural essence.

A Fierce Competition With Esteemed Judges

This year’s competition witnessed hundreds of bands from across India, eventually narrowed down to three finalists after a rigorous selection process. The judging panel featured some of India’s most respected music voices—Ehsaan Noorani and Loy Mendonsa of the celebrated trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, alongside Zubin Balaporia, the legendary keyboardist of Indus Creed.

The final showdown took place at antiSOCIAL, Lower Parel, where Grace n’ the Cliches, a Bengaluru-based jazz and R&B collective, competed against The Mojo Tribe and Ahmedabad’s rebellious quintet One Nation. With their distinctive sound and confident performance, Grace n’ the Cliches emerged as clear standouts.

Winning The Garden Stage At Mahindra Blues Festival

As winners of the Big Blues Band Hunt, Grace n’ the Cliches earned the opportunity to perform on the Garden Stage at Mahindra Blues Festival 2026, a platform dedicated to showcasing diverse young talent. They will share the stage with internationally acclaimed blues artists such as Matt Schofield, Blackstratblues and Shemekia Copeland, marking a significant milestone in the band’s journey.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahindra Blues Festival (@mahindrablues)

Judges Emphasise The Importance Of Platforms For Blues

Speaking about the initiative, Zubin Balaporia highlighted the genre’s influence, saying that blues has played a foundational role in shaping music forms like rock ’n’ roll and jazz. He emphasised that many talented musicians from smaller towns lack opportunities, and initiatives like the Band Hunt give them both freedom and visibility.

Ehsaan Noorani echoed this sentiment, noting that the Band Hunt has spent nearly a decade enabling local talent to carve its niche. He added that the platform empowers young musicians to shape the future of the Indian blues scene while keeping the spirit of the genre alive.

Loy Mendonsa described blues as a music of raw emotion and truth, stressing that while the genre has evolved, its essence must be protected. He praised Mahindra Blues Festival for not only hosting global legends but also nurturing homegrown talent.

Grace n’ the Cliches Look Ahead

Expressing their gratitude, Grace n’ the Cliches called the win a dream come true. The band said the victory would open new avenues and pledged to support the wider blues community while bringing a progressive edge to the genre.

With initiatives like the Big Blues Band Hunt, the Mahindra Blues Festival continues to build a democratic, creative space for young artists—ensuring that the blues revolution in India not only survives, but thrives.