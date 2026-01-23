Reggae Rise Up Oregon Announces 2026 Lineup For Second Annual Festival

Connect with us

Following a hugely successful debut, Reggae Rise Up Oregon is officially returning for its second annual edition from June 12–14, 2026, bringing three sun-soaked days of world-class reggae, roots, hip-hop and genre-blending sounds to the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center in Redmond, Oregon.

Quickly becoming a destination festival in the Pacific Northwest, Reggae Rise Up Oregon blends immersive live music with art, culture, camping and community, all set against the breathtaking high desert landscapes of Central Oregon.

Dirty Heads, Burning Spear And Rebelution Lead Star-Studded Lineup

The 2026 lineup showcases an impressive mix of global reggae legends, modern crossover stars and fan favourites. Headliners include Dirty Heads, Rebelution, 311, Iration, SOJA, Tash Sultana and roots reggae icon Burning Spear, promising a weekend that spans generations and styles within the reggae universe.

They are joined by a deep and diverse undercard featuring Common Kings, J Boog, Lettuce, The Movement, Tribal Seeds, Brother Ali, HIRIE, Lila Iké, Mihali, Mike Love, Shwayze, Tropidelic, Through The Roots, BALLYHOO!, Bombargo, Sol Seed, Makua, Native Leaves, The Holdup, Fayuca, Tribe of I and Aaron Wolf, among many others—underscoring the festival’s commitment to showcasing both established names and rising talent.

A Festival Experience Rooted In Nature And Community

Set beneath Central Oregon’s wide-open skies, Reggae Rise Up Oregon is about far more than music alone. On-site camping allows fans to fully immerse themselves in the experience, while the surrounding region offers endless opportunities for adventure before and after the shows.

Reggae Legend Jimmy Cliff Dies at 81: A Global Icon Whose Music Spanned Generations

Festival-goers can explore nearby natural landmarks such as Smith Rock State Park, float or kayak along the Deschutes River, or take advantage of world-class hiking, biking and skiing at Mt. Bachelor. The nearby towns of Bend, Sisters and Redmond also offer a thriving craft beer, food and arts scene, making the festival an ideal anchor for a longer summer getaway.

Music, Adventure And Culture Collide

Beyond the stages, attendees can unwind beneath the stars, enjoy curated local food vendors and connect with a welcoming, music-loving community. Whether it’s zip-lining through the forest, fly fishing, kayaking Tumalo Creek or exploring the High Desert Food Trail, Reggae Rise Up Oregon uniquely fuses live music with outdoor exploration.

Tickets And Sale Dates

With demand expected to surge following last year’s debut, tickets are likely to sell fast. Early access tickets go on sale January 22 at 11 AM PT, followed by public on-sale on January 23 at 11 AM PT, exclusively via EventLive.

With its genre-spanning lineup, immersive camping experience and stunning natural setting, Reggae Rise Up Oregon 2026 is shaping up to be one of the standout music festivals of the summer season.

Album Announcement

Bruno Mars Is Back, Robyn Hits the Dancefloor Again, and Zach Bryan Gets Reflective
