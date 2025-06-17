Kanye West Controversial Virgil Abloh Diss on Upcoming Album ‘Cuck’

Kanye West is once again under fire after previewing a shocking new song titled “Virgil Abloh”—a track named after the late fashion icon and longtime collaborator. The rapper debuted the song during a livestream with Sneako over the weekend, where fans were stunned to hear Ye belt out the line: “Virgil let me down.”

The track is expected to feature on Kanye West’s forthcoming album, provocatively titled Cuck, which is already generating buzz for all the wrong reasons. In the song, West refers to Abloh—who died of cancer in 2021 at age 41—as his “protégé,” saying: “I did everything I could to put you on.”

This isn’t the first time West has made unsettling comments about his relationship with the late Louis Vuitton artistic director. In a recent livestream, he disturbingly quipped: “I gotta use the bathroom… where’s Virgil’s grave?”

A Legacy Undone? Kanye West vs. Virgil Abloh’s Memory

Virgil Abloh, one of the most influential Black designers in fashion history, maintained a complex relationship with Kanye. The two came up together creatively, with Abloh working under West before blazing his own path with Off-White and eventually landing the coveted menswear role at Louis Vuitton.

But Ye has long expressed feelings of betrayal over Virgil Abloh’s meteoric rise—particularly his appointment at Louis Vuitton, a position Kanye himself reportedly aspired to. Now, those grievances are being aired in public, and some say Ye has gone too far.

In a recent interview with DJ Akademiks, West doubled down on his bitterness, calling himself “evil” and posting on X: “Imagine a na steal your dream and is given your crown because he ain’t wear a red hat…*”

Ye previewed a new song called ‘Virgil’ on Sneako’s stream 🔥 pic.twitter.com/HJp8OiiW5d — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) May 5, 2025

Disturbing Confessions in Album Rollout

The Cuck rollout is turning heads not just for its aggressive tone toward Abloh, but also for West’s deeply unsettling personal confessions. In a now-deleted post promoting another track titled “Cousins”, Kanye West described a traumatic childhood incident involving pornography and incest, blaming himself for his cousin’s later violent crime. “My name is Ye and I sucked my cousin’s d*ck till I was 14,” he wrote, in a message many are calling “disturbing,” “unfiltered,” and “deeply inappropriate.”

Backlash and Mental Health Concerns Mount

While Kanye West has never shied away from controversial expression, Cuck may mark a new level of self-exposure and confrontation. Fans are expressing concern over his mental health, with some calling for intervention and others urging platforms not to promote the album.

With the album still unreleased and its content already making headlines for all the wrong reasons, many are asking: Has Kanye West finally gone too far?