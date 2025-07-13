Bryce Hall Calls Out 50 Cent After $5M Lawsuit Over ‘Skillhouse’ Horror Movie

TikTok star Bryce Hall just landed his biggest plot twist yet — and it didn’t come from a horror script. In a new interview, Bryce Hall opened up about his legal battle with rapper 50 Cent over their horror film Skillhouse, calling the $5 million lawsuit filed by the hip-hop mogul “weird” and even claiming he handed 50 “his first L.”

The social media star sat down with Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast to break his silence following a dramatic courtroom clash with 50 Cent, aka Curtis Jackson III, who had tried to block the release of Skillhouse just days before its theatrical premiere. “I mean, I feel like I gave him his first ‘L,’” Hall, 25, said. “He’s been winning longer than I’ve been alive. It was cool handing him an ‘L.’”







50 Cent vs. Skillhouse: What Went Down?

In April, 50 Cent filed a lawsuit against the producers of Skillhouse, alleging they used his name, voice, image, and likeness without proper authorization. The rapper also claimed that he never signed a final deal for the project and that neither he nor his 12-year-old son, who appeared in the film, received payment. The “In Da Club” icon sought $5 million in damages and a preliminary injunction to block the movie’s July 11 release.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ Akademiks (@akademiks)





But last week, a federal judge denied 50 Cent’s request, allowing the film to proceed as planned. And Bryce Hall isn’t missing the moment to gloat just a little.

From On-Set Respect to Legal Shock

Bryce Hall also shared how blindsided he was by the lawsuit, especially since his on-set experience with 50 Cent had been positive. “He was really cool on set,” Hall recalled. “He was producing, really a part of it. Then, randomly… two weeks before the release, he tries this $5 million thing. I don’t know. It was really weird.”

Despite the 50 Cent and Bryce Hall lawsuit, Hall is using the moment to boost his social media content, even posting a TikTok featuring 50 Cent’s iconic track, “Many Men.” “It gave me good content,” Hall said with a grin.

Now officially hitting theaters, Skillhouse marks Bryce Hall’s biggest acting project to date — a horror film satirizing influencer culture and online fame. It was produced by Ryan Kavanaugh, the Hollywood executive named in the lawsuit, and is being billed as a brutal social media slasher.

The controversy might have given Skillhouse more pre-release buzz than any PR campaign could buy — and Bryce Hall knows it.