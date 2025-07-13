Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Bryce Hall Calls Out 50 Cent After $5M Lawsuit Over ‘Skillhouse’ Horror Movie

Bryce Hall Calls Out 50 Cent After $5M Lawsuit Over ‘Skillhouse’ Horror Movie

Hip Hop/ Rap

Bryce Hall Calls Out 50 Cent After $5M Lawsuit Over ‘Skillhouse’ Horror Movie

Screen Plunge
Published on

TikTok star Bryce Hall just landed his biggest plot twist yet — and it didn’t come from a horror script. In a new interview, Bryce Hall opened up about his legal battle with rapper 50 Cent over their horror film Skillhouse, calling the $5 million lawsuit filed by the hip-hop mogul “weird” and even claiming he handed 50 “his first L.”

The social media star sat down with Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast to break his silence following a dramatic courtroom clash with 50 Cent, aka Curtis Jackson III, who had tried to block the release of Skillhouse just days before its theatrical premiere. “I mean, I feel like I gave him his first ‘L,’” Hall, 25, said. “He’s been winning longer than I’ve been alive. It was cool handing him an ‘L.’”



50 Cent vs. Skillhouse: What Went Down?

In April, 50 Cent filed a lawsuit against the producers of Skillhouse, alleging they used his name, voice, image, and likeness without proper authorization. The rapper also claimed that he never signed a final deal for the project and that neither he nor his 12-year-old son, who appeared in the film, received payment. The “In Da Club” icon sought $5 million in damages and a preliminary injunction to block the movie’s July 11 release.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DJ Akademiks (@akademiks)


But last week, a federal judge denied 50 Cent’s request, allowing the film to proceed as planned. And Bryce Hall isn’t missing the moment to gloat just a little.

Inside the Tumultuous Saga of Daphne Joy: From 50 Cent to the Diddy Trial

From On-Set Respect to Legal Shock

Bryce Hall also shared how blindsided he was by the lawsuit, especially since his on-set experience with 50 Cent had been positive. “He was really cool on set,” Hall recalled. “He was producing, really a part of it. Then, randomly… two weeks before the release, he tries this $5 million thing. I don’t know. It was really weird.”

Despite the 50 Cent and Bryce Hall lawsuit, Hall is using the moment to boost his social media content, even posting a TikTok featuring 50 Cent’s iconic track, “Many Men.”  “It gave me good content,” Hall said with a grin.

Now officially hitting theaters, Skillhouse marks Bryce Hall’s biggest acting project to date — a horror film satirizing influencer culture and online fame. It was produced by Ryan Kavanaugh, the Hollywood executive named in the lawsuit, and is being billed as a brutal social media slasher.

The controversy might have given Skillhouse more pre-release buzz than any PR campaign could buy — and Bryce Hall knows it.


Related Topics:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Drake Covers Up LeBron James Tattoo, Honors Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Amid Fallout Kendrick Lamar Not Like Us Wireless Festival

Drake Covers Up LeBron James Tattoo, Honors Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Amid Fallout
By July 14, 2025
Christian Horner’s F1 Exit: Massive Net Worth, Geri Halliwell’s Telling Moves, and Ferrari Speculation Swirl Red Bull Racing

Christian Horner’s F1 Exit: Massive Net Worth, Geri Halliwell’s Telling Moves, and Ferrari Speculation Swirl
By July 13, 2025
Trump Threatens to Strip Rosie O’Donnell’s Citizenship — But Legal Experts Say He Can’t Elon Musk Donald Trump US Citizenship

Trump Threatens to Strip Rosie O’Donnell’s Citizenship — But Legal Experts Say He Can’t
By July 13, 2025
Bryce Hall Calls Out 50 Cent After $5M Lawsuit Over ‘Skillhouse’ Horror Movie

Bryce Hall Calls Out 50 Cent After $5M Lawsuit Over ‘Skillhouse’ Horror Movie
By July 14, 2025
Drake Covers Up LeBron James Tattoo, Honors Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Amid Fallout Kendrick Lamar Not Like Us Wireless Festival

Drake Covers Up LeBron James Tattoo, Honors Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Amid Fallout
By July 14, 2025
Karl Urban Bids Emotional Farewell as ‘The Boys’ Season 5 Wraps: “What a Farkin Ride” Billy Butcher Hughie Jack Quaid Eric Kripke Antony Starr Homelander

Karl Urban Bids Emotional Farewell as ‘The Boys’ Season 5 Wraps: “What a Farkin Ride”
By July 13, 2025
Range Rover’s New Logo Underwhelms: A Jaguar Rebranding Déjà Vu in the Making? Motif

Range Rover’s New Logo Underwhelms: A Jaguar Rebranding Déjà Vu in the Making?
By July 14, 2025
Borderlands 4 Reveals Brutal New Siren Vex in Gory Trailer—and Fans Are Already Sold

Borderlands 4 Reveals Brutal New Siren Vex in Gory Trailer—and Fans Are Already Sold
By July 11, 2025
Ferrari Loses Trademark Lawsuit in Malaysia Over Local Energy Drink’s ‘Wee Power’ Horse Logo Sunrise-Mark Sdn Bhd Trademark horse

Ferrari Loses Trademark Lawsuit in Malaysia Over Local Energy Drink’s ‘Wee Power’ Horse Logo
By July 10, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Air India Dreamliner Crash Sparks Fresh Crisis for Boeing, Stock Plunges 4.8% TATA Sons Air India Crash Craig Wilson Boeing’s new CEO, Kelly Ortberg,Dave Calhoun

Air India Dreamliner Crash Sparks Fresh Crisis for Boeing, Stock Plunges 4.8%
By June 13, 2025
Borderlands 4 Reveals Brutal New Siren Vex in Gory Trailer—and Fans Are Already Sold

Borderlands 4 Reveals Brutal New Siren Vex in Gory Trailer—and Fans Are Already Sold
By July 11, 2025
Linda Yaccarino Resigns as CEO of X, Capping Tumultuous Tenure Under Elon Musk xAI Grok

Linda Yaccarino Resigns as CEO of X, Capping Tumultuous Tenure Under Elon Musk
By July 10, 2025
NASA Spots Rare Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Racing Through Our Solar System

NASA Spots Rare Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Racing Through Our Solar System
By July 9, 2025
Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts

Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts
By June 5, 2025
Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans

Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans
By May 18, 2025
Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts X Parody Accounts

Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts
By April 8, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
New Mexico Flash Floods Kill 3, Including Two Children, Just Days After Texas Deluge Donald trump Climate Change

New Mexico Flash Floods Kill 3, Including Two Children, Just Days After Texas Deluge
By July 10, 2025
Ted Cruz Slammed for Slashing Weather Forecasting Funds as Texas Floods Kill 100+ Big Beautiful Bill Climate Change Donald Trump Budget Cuts

Ted Cruz Slammed for Slashing Weather Forecasting Funds as Texas Floods Kill 100+
By July 8, 2025
Was It the Air? ‘Murderland’ Author Links Tacoma Pollution to Rise of Serial Killers Like Ted Bundy and Gary Ridgway Caroline Fraser

Was It the Air? ‘Murderland’ Author Links Tacoma Pollution to Rise of Serial Killers Like Ted Bundy and Gary Ridgway
By June 20, 2025
‘Wheel of Time’ Cancelled — But Fans Are Fighting Back With a Global Billboard and Sky Campaign Robert Jordan SaveWOT

Amazon Prime Video

‘Wheel of Time’ Cancelled — But Fans Are Fighting Back With a Global Billboard and Sky Campaign
Air France AF136’s Oceanic U-Turn Stuns Passengers and Sends Aviation Industry Scrambling Chicago O’Hare Paris to Chicago on Air France Flight AF136 Charles de Gaulle Airport

Aviation

Air France AF136’s Oceanic U-Turn Stuns Passengers and Sends Aviation Industry Scrambling
Ozzy Osbourne’s Final Show With Black Sabbath to Be Livestreamed Globally — Here’s How to Watch

Metal

Ozzy Osbourne’s Final Show With Black Sabbath to Be Livestreamed Globally — Here’s How to Watch
To Top
Loading...