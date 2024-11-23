7 Key Takeaways from Kendrick Lamar’s GNX

Kendrick Lamar’s new album GNX is bound to captivate the music world with its bold themes, innovative production, and sharp commentary. Released on November 22 with little prior notice, the 12-track album is clever. It stokes the right amount of controversies using Drake feud, Lil Wayne, Tupac and Super Bowl Halftime in New Orleans that will work for Kendrick Lamar, marking a triumphant end to his ‘Not Like Us’ 2024.

A Personal Connection in the Title

The album title GNX draws inspiration from the Buick Grand National GNX, a car released in 1987, the year Lamar was born. Known for its power and exclusivity, the GNX serves as a metaphor for Lamar’s career—a rare and exceptional force in hip-hop. The album cover even features Lamar standing beside the iconic car, trying to draw parallels between his legacy and the vehicle’s legendary status.









Reclaiming The Heart Series

One of the standout tracks on the album is “Heart Pt. 6,” a continuation of Lamar’s Heart series. Traditionally released as standalone singles to preview new projects, this is the first time a Heart track has debuted as part of an album since “Heart Pt. 2” on 2010’s Overly Dedicated. The song addresses Lamar’s former label, Top Dawg Entertainment, and his Black Hippy crew while taking direct aim at Drake, who controversially released his own “The Heart Part 6” earlier this year. Many felt that Drake with his Heart Part 6 bowed out of the beef, but the very fact that ‘Not Like Us’ tried to paint Drake as a paedophile muddied Kendrick Lamar’s legacy until then.

Super Bowl Controversy Reignited

Lamar tackles the debate surrounding his selection as the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show headliner, a position many felt should have gone to New Orleans native and OG Lil Wayne. On the opening track, “wacced out murals,” Lamar raps, “Irony, I think my hard work let Lil Wayne down. Got the Super Bowl, and Nas the only one congratulate me.” These lines underline Kendrick Lamar’s unapologetic stance while adding fuel to the ongoing discourse. He even indirectly referred to Lil Wayne as outdated.

Limited but Memorable Guest Features

GNX is a minimalist project when it comes to collaborations. SZA’s soulful presence graces two tracks, “luther” and “gloria,” while mariachi singer Deyra Barrera brings a unique sound to “wacced out murals,” “reincarnated,” and “gloria.” The album also features verses from underground artists like AzChike, Wallie the Sensei, and Dody 6, adding a raw, fresh edge to the record.

Jack Antonoff Steps Into Hip-Hop

Much of the production on GNX is credited to Lamar’s trusted collaborator, Sounwave, but an unexpected name on the roster is Jack Antonoff. Known for his work with pop icons like Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey, Antonoff’s contributions mark a significant step into rap. His involvement, alongside producers like Terrace Martin and Mustard, creates a dynamic and diverse sonic landscape.

Paying Tribute to Tupac

Kendrick Lamar’s track “reincarnated” pays homage to Tupac Shakur by sampling the late rapper’s 1996 song “Made Niggaz.” This move subtly responds to Drake’s earlier use of an AI Tupac voice filter for a diss track, for which Drake alleged that Kendrick Lamar pushed Tupac’s estate to force Drake to take it down. The desire for Kendrick Lamar to crown himself as the West Coast king requires him to invoke Tupac.

K Dot’s Plot

Kendrick Lamar ‘reincarnated’ is evidence that he can be both prolific and petty, frown on Tupac invoked but samples (Made Niggaz) him, acts as a student but disrespects OGs, positions himself as someone who makes music to electrify but continues to pacify the West Coast. Before the Drake beef, Kendrick Lamar was not just a mere entertainer packing in the great mix of direct shots and controversies but a poet. Now he is reincarnated.

GNX is a quality work by Kendrick Lamar, but if he is again searching for a ‘Not Like Us’ moment in GNX- he might not get one. How the culture beyond the West Coast reacts is yet to be seen.