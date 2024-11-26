Drake Sues UMG, Spotify Over Alleged Plot to Boost Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Not Like Us’

Drake has launched legal proceedings against Universal Music Group (UMG) and Spotify, accusing them of artificially boosting the popularity of Kendrick Lamar’s song “Not Like Us.” The legal move follows a tense feud between the two artists that unfolded through diss tracks earlier this year. The allegations, filed by Drake’s company, Frozen Moments LLC, suggest that UMG orchestrated a scheme involving bots, payola, and deceptive practices to inflate the song’s streaming numbers and visibility. The petition, submitted to a Manhattan court on November 25, claims UMG’s actions violate the federal Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) and New York state laws on deceptive business practices. The timing of this Drake legal action is interesting as it comes a day after Kendrick Lamar dropped his album ‘GNX’, to ride on the Not Like Us wave before it fades.









The Legal Claims

Drake’s lawyers allege that UMG used multiple tactics to manipulate the popularity of Not Like Us, including:

Reduced Licensing Rates: Offering Spotify lower licensing fees to recommend the song to users searching for unrelated tracks or artists.

Social Media Campaigns: Paying influencers to promote the song online.

Bot Usage: Employing automated accounts to inflate streaming numbers artificially.

One of the most surprising allegations involves UMG purportedly paying Apple to make its voice assistant, Siri, misdirect users. According to the filing, when users requested Drake’s album Certified Lover Boy, Siri would instead play Lamar’s Not Like Us, which contains disparaging lyrics aimed at Drake.

Drake’s Timing

The timing of Drake’s legal filing is particularly notable, as it coincides with the release of Kendrick Lamar’s latest album, GNX. It was expected that Drake would make some move once this album by Kendrick Lamar drops, but the choice of action is exciting as this can take over the headlines and create suspicion in listeners’ minds if the same is being done with GNX. Are the numbers still being bumped up so that Kendrick Lamar can ride the dying wave of Not Like Us with GNX?

Feud Spills into Business

Drake’s legal action marks an unusual escalation of the feud between the two artists linked to UMG through their respective labels. While Drake has been affiliated with UMG through Republic Records, Lamar is connected via Interscope and his company pgLang.

Drake’s attorneys claim UMG’s actions were driven by financial incentives, particularly at Interscope, where executives allegedly prioritized their division’s performance over UMG’s broader success. They argue that the campaign to promote Not Like Us benefited the track and Lamar’s older catalogue, boosting revenue for Interscope executives.

UMG Denies Allegations

UMG has vehemently denied Drake’s accusations. In a statement, the company said: “The suggestion that UMG would do anything to undermine any of its artists is offensive and untrue. We employ the highest ethical practices in our marketing and promotional campaigns.”

Spotify has declined to comment, while Apple has not been accused of legal wrongdoing and has yet to respond publicly.

Industry Implications

Drake’s petition seeks to secure information as a precursor to an entire lawsuit. The outcome could have significant implications for the music industry, especially regarding transparency in streaming and promotional practices.

The case also highlights the growing tension between artists and the influential labels that represent them. Drake alleges that UMG and Spotify have refused to address his grievances, even terminating employees who are perceived as loyal to him. According to the filing, UMG advised Drake to sue Lamar instead, suggesting they would take legal action against Kendrick Lamar if he did so.

Looking Ahead

This legal battle is the latest chapter in an already heated rivalry between two of hip-hop’s biggest names. As the story develops, it raises questions about ethics and competition in the music industry, particularly in the digital streaming era.

Drake’s petition is a bold move that could redefine how record labels and streaming platforms operate in an increasingly scrutinized ecosystem.