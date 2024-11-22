Kendrick Lamar Takes Shots at Lil Wayne on GNX, Sparking OG Debate

Kendrick Lamar’s surprise album GNX has ignited fresh controversy, not only for its unexpected drop but also for its pointed lyrics directed at New Orleans rap icon Lil Wayne. Released on November 22, the 12-track album is Lamar’s latest statement in a year marked by feuds and industry upheavals. While the project features collaborations and introspective themes, one hard aspect to ignore is Kendrick Lamar’s critical take on Lil Wayne and other “outdated” artists. On the album’s opening track, wacced out murals, Lamar raps,

“Used to bump Tha Carter III, I held my Rollie chain proud/ Irony, I think my hard work let Lil Wayne down.”









The line reflects both respect and critique, acknowledging Lil Wayne’s influence while suggesting that Kendrick Lamar’s rise has cast a shadow over the New Orleans legend. The timing and location of this lyric on wacced out murals carry weight, as the upcoming Super Bowl LIX—where Lamar will headline the halftime show—will be held in Lil Wayne’s hometown of New Orleans. But then, it wasn’t the Super Bowl that mattered to Lil Wayne; New Orleans did, for which Wayne openly expressed that it broke him. But in this tough little guy reincarnation, everything goes for Kendrick, even if it means disrespecting the OGs.

Lil Wayne had openly expressed disappointment earlier this year about not being selected as the halftime performer, calling it a missed opportunity to represent his city. In an emotional Instagram post in September, Wayne said, “I thought there was nothing better than that spot, that platform in my city, so that hurt. It hurt a whole lot.” Lamar’s lyrics seem to respond indirectly to Wayne’s sentiments, fueling the debate over who deserves the rap throne.

Disrespecting OGs, a shortcut to success?

Kendrick Lamar’s GNX critique doesn’t stop at Lil Wayne. On the same track wacced out murals, he takes broader shots at veteran rappers, rapping, “Quite frankly, plenty artist but they outdated/ Old (expletive) flows trying to convince me that you they favorite.” While he doesn’t name names, the line seems to call out the older generation of hip-hop for failing to evolve.

This isn’t the first time Kendrick Lamar has taken shots at the rap hierarchy. Earlier this year, his feud with Drake intensified after Lamar’s verse on Future’s Not Like Us not only hijacked the Atlanta rapper’s album but directly responded to Drake’s assertion that he, Kendrick Lamar, and J. Cole were equals in the industry. While knowing very well that Drake carried Kendrick Lamar along and gave him much bigger stages at the start of his career. Not Like Us not only dominated charts but also ignited debates about legacy and artistry in hip-hop.

The Super Bowl and Cultural Shifts

The controversy surrounding Lamar’s halftime performance adds another layer to the conversation. While many celebrated his selection as a no-brainer given his chart dominance and critical acclaim, others felt it was a slight to Lil Wayne, who has long advocated for the New Orleans hip-hop scene. In this mix, the one who probably did strictly business was Jay Z through Roc Nation, who emerged as the puppet master.

However, Kendrick Lamar seems unbothered by the backlash. On heart pt. 6, a continuation of his heart series, Lamar revisits his feud with Drake while doubling down on his position as the voice of a new era in rap. The track also underscores his ability to dominate cultural conversations through music or social commentary.

K Dot’s Plot

GNX seemingly reaffirms Kendrick Lamar’s most desired status as a cultural force and attempts to highlight the generational shifts in hip-hop. By addressing his perceived rivals and predecessors, Kendrick Lamar cleverly tries to position himself as both a student and a disruptor of the genre’s legacy.

As the world awaits his performance at Super Bowl LIX in February 2025, one thing is sure: Kendrick Lamar is trying to reshape the future of rap and represent the culture that is now far beyond the West Coast. Whether fans agree with his critiques, GNX proves that Lamar is unafraid to challenge even the legends who came before him or disrespect and trample over them.