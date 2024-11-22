Kendrick Lamar Drops Surprise New Album GNX to Close Out 2024

Kendrick Lamar has capped off his incredible 2024 with a bold and unexpected move—releasing a brand new album titled GNX on November 22, 2024. In true Kendrick fashion, the announcement came without warning, leaving fans to digest the surprise drop and explore the 12-track album just hours after it hit streaming platforms. This unexpected release marks a definitive statement from Lamar, who continues to redefine the boundaries of rap and music at large.









Kendrick Lamr’s new album GNX was first hinted at earlier with the drop of a one-minute teaser on YouTube. Fans speculated that this might be the beginning of a slow rollout for a new project, but Kendrick quickly dispelled any notion of a drawn-out promotional campaign. Instead, he followed up the teaser with the full album, keeping his audience on their toes and delivering his latest project directly to them.

One of the standout tracks on GNX features a collaboration with SZA, who returns to work with her former Top Dawg Entertainment labelmate on the track “Luther.” The smooth, atmospheric track allows both artists to shine, with SZA’s angelic vocals complementing Lamar’s intricate verses. Another key moment from the album is the song “Squabble Up,” where Lamar flips a sample of Debbie Deb’s 80s classic “When I Hear Music.” Initially teased as “Broccoli,” the track embodies Lamar’s signature ability to rework and elevate samples, creating something both nostalgic and fresh.

The timing of GNX’s release also draws attention, coming on the heels of Lamar’s public and increasingly heated Drake feud. The rivalry, ignited by Drake’s assertion in his lyrics that he, Lamar, and J. Cole are rap equals, has fueled much of Lamar’s recent creative output. While GNX isn’t overtly a diss album, the track “Not Like Us” directly responds to this competitive energy, adding another layer of intensity to the ongoing tension. Lamar’s decision to release GNX just before the end of the year suggests that he’s eager to finish 2024 with a bang, sending a message not just to his fans but also to his peers in the rap game.

The release of Kendrick Lamar’s new album GNX also marks his first full project since his 2022 album, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers. The latter album debuted at number one on the Billboard 200, earning 295,000 units in its first week and solidifying Lamar’s status as a dominant force in the industry. GNX seems to pick up where Mr. Morale left off, but with a more aggressive tone. Where Mr. Morale was deeply introspective, dealing with themes of trauma and personal growth, GNX feels like a reassertion of Lamar’s place at the top of the rap game.

Looking ahead, Kendrick Lamar will perform at the Super Bowl LIX halftime show in February 2025, further solidifying his influence in music and popular culture, which, of course, was also surrounded by controversies when Nicki Minaj, Drake and others came out in support of Lil Wayne, the New Orleans’ own, who was overlooked. With a new album in tow, he will have plenty of new material to showcase on the world stage. Additionally, Lamar earned seven Grammy nominations earlier this month, five of which were for his hit song “Not Like Us,” a further testament to his artistic impact in 2024.

As GNX lands, fans and critics are diving into the album, eager to dissect its layers and uncover the depths of Lamar’s storytelling and musical innovation. Lamar’s surprise drop serves as another reminder that he is a master of surprise, always keeping his audience guessing and engaged.

Track List, go stream.