Clipse Reunites on Let God Sort Em Out , Serving Up a Brutal, Brilliant Rap Masterpiece

After a 15-year hiatus, Virginia rap duo Clipse—comprised of brothers Pusha T and Malice—have made a thunderous return with Let God Sort Em Out. This blistering new album refuses to play by industry rules. Released via Jay-Z’s Roc Nation after a dispute with Universal Music Group-owned Def Jam over a Kendrick Lamar feature, the record is already being hailed as one of the best rap albums of 2025.

The drama surrounding Let God Sort Em Out only adds to its legend. The label allegedly balked at including the track Chains and Whips, which features a scathing verse from Lamar. Although the song doesn’t mention Drake, tensions from the now-iconic 2024 Lamar-Drake beef cast a long shadow. Clipse reportedly bought themselves out of their UMG contract to preserve the track’s integrity. And if that wasn’t enough controversy, Pusha T takes open aim at Travis Scott on So Be It Pt II, proving he’s lost none of his venom.

A Legendary Duo Finds New Fire

This isn’t just a nostalgia trip. Let God Sort Em Out is sharp, unrelenting, and deeply layered. Malice, now dropping the “No” from his name after years spent pursuing Christian rap, dives back into the drug-laced storytelling that once made Clipse cult icons. On POV, he reflects on the hypocrisy of his return: “Came back for the money, that’s the devil in me.”







The brothers’ contrasting deliveries—Pusha T’s surgical aggression vs. Malice’s meditative cool—still strike sparks, especially over Pharrell Williams’ otherworldly production. From warped gospel samples to distorted horns and jagged beats, Pharrell’s work here is as experimental and bold as anything he’s ever done.

Guests Who Show Up, But Don’t Show Out

Star collaborators like Nas and Tyler, the Creator drop memorable verses, but never overshadow the core duo. Even John Legend’s pop-leaning hook on the opener The Birds Don’t Sing—which might’ve felt out of place, ends up anchoring one of the album’s most emotionally raw moments. Detailing the death of their parents, it’s a rare glimpse of vulnerability from Clipse, landing like a gut punch: “The way you missed mama, I guess I should have known.”

A Timely, Timeless Statement

In a rap landscape dominated by melodic vibes and social media antics, Let God Sort Em Out feels refreshingly grounded in lyrical skill, narrative grit, and unfiltered truth. It’s a reminder of what elite hip-hop sounds like, and a warning to anyone who thought Clipse had softened.

With Pharrell back in the producer’s seat and the brothers more lethal than ever, Clipse proves that greatness isn’t just about a comeback—it’s about commanding the game on your own terms. And an attempt to ride on Kendrick Lamar’s Not Like Us success with Chains and Whips.