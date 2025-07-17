Connect with us

Drake and Sexyy Red Kick Off Morning at 'Wealth and Hellness' Retreat

Drake and Sexyy Red Kick Off Morning at 'Wealth and Hellness' Retreat

Hip Hop/ Rap

Drake and Sexyy Red Kick Off Morning at ‘Wealth and Hellness’ Retreat

Sound Plunge
Published on

What happens when Drake throws a wellness retreat? Shots before sunrise, surprise performances, and viral mayhem. The Toronto megastar proved again that he knows how to blur the lines between self-care and turn-up at his exclusive “Wealth and Hellness” gathering, where the day began with a toast, not green juice. A now-viral Instagram clip from the early morning hours shows Drake clinking glasses with rapper Sexyy Red, comedian BenDaDonn, retired NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel, and nightlife staple DJ Zack Bia. In the video, the group is seen laughing and vibing at a luxury hilltop bar as the clock barely passes 9 AM.

“I’m about to be f***ed up, man—it’s like 9 o’clock,” Drake quipped before giving in to the energy and throwing back a shot, echoing his own lyric from Signs: “You can’t drink all day if you don’t start in the morning.”



It’s a now-iconic moment that perfectly sums up the retreat’s ironic theme—wellness, but make it wild.

Wealth, Wellness, and a Whole Lot of Shots

The “Wealth and Hellness” retreat, shrouded in exclusivity, has become an annual playground for the elite in music, sports, and fashion. While traditional wellness retreats offer yoga and meditation, Drake’s version involves celebrity-packed mornings, gourmet food, curated vibes, and impromptu ragers.

Drake’s Private Jet for Streamers Ahead of Wireless Festival Headlining Run

Sexyy Red, who has quickly become one of rap’s most magnetic personalities, was front and center all weekend. Her chemistry with Drake was on full display, first at the retreat and then again on stage in London at Wireless Festival on July 12.

Drake shocked fans by bringing Sexyy Red out during his headlining set. The crowd erupted as she tore through hits like “SkeeYee,” “Pound Town,” and “Get It Sexyy.” The two then joined forces for their rising collab, “Rich Baby Daddy,” igniting a frenzy that lit up social media.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi)

What makes these moments stand out is their authenticity. Drake, whether sipping tequila at sunrise or sharing the stage with friends, continues to demonstrate that he’s not just a rapper—he’s a cultural curator, seamlessly blending music, lifestyle, and celebrity into one cohesive brand.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Wireless Festival (@wirelessfest)

And with Sexyy Red riding high on multiple hits and internet-breaking moments, the duo might just be the next power pair in hip-hop—equal parts chaos and charisma.

Whether it’s “Wealth and Hellness” or the Wireless Festival stage, one thing’s for sure: Drake and Sexyy Red know how to set the tone, no matter the time of day.


Air France AF136’s Oceanic U-Turn Stuns Passengers and Sends Aviation Industry Scrambling Chicago O’Hare Paris to Chicago on Air France Flight AF136 Charles de Gaulle Airport

Aviation

Air France AF136’s Oceanic U-Turn Stuns Passengers and Sends Aviation Industry Scrambling
Ozzy Osbourne’s Final Show With Black Sabbath to Be Livestreamed Globally — Here’s How to Watch

Metal

Ozzy Osbourne’s Final Show With Black Sabbath to Be Livestreamed Globally — Here’s How to Watch
Elon Musk’s Daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson Makes Drag Debut at Anti-ICE Fundraiser

E! News

Elon Musk’s Daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson Makes Drag Debut at Anti-ICE Fundraiser
