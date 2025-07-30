Connect with us

Drake & Central Cee Set to Shatter Records with "Which One" on Billboard Hot 100

Drake is once again rewriting the rulebook on Billboard chart dominance—and this time, he’s bringing rising UK rap star Central Cee along for the ride. Their collaborative track “Which One” is set to land at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100, a move that will mark 6God’s 84th top 10 hit and Central Cee’s first significant entry into the U.S. charts.

The significance? Monumental. With 84 top 10 hits, Drake is leaving fellow hitmaker Taylor Swift (with 59) in the dust, making it clear that no artist currently operating in pop or hip-hop comes close to his chart dominance. And with Central Cee breaking into the American market, the UK rapper is set for a major glow-up that could redefine transatlantic rap in 2025.



“Which One”: The Hit That Sparked a Global Wave

The buzz around “Which One” began long before its chart run. Fans first heard snippets when Drake posted cryptic teasers online. Then came a surprise live debut in Manchester, where the duo lit up the stage during Drake’s $ome $pecial $hows 4 U tour. The performance confirmed what fans were already guessing—Drake was previewing tracks from his upcoming album Iceman.

The track itself taps into the icy, introspective aesthetic of the Iceman era, with lyrics centered on betrayal, loyalty, and the cost of fame. According to industry insiders, the album will lean into personal themes, with heavy nods to figures like George Gervin and Chuck Liddell, both known for the nickname “Iceman.”

 

Central Cee’s Breakthrough Moment

For Central Cee, “Which One” linked to Iceman is more than just a feature—it’s a passport into global stardom. While he’s already a certified name in the UK drill scene, this Billboard debut opens the door for future crossovers and mainstream appeal in the U.S. rap landscape.

Drake’s OVO x Chelsea FC Capsule Fronted by Central Cee Blends Football with Streetwear Heat

With fellow rappers like Lil Wayne (27 top 10s), Nicki Minaj (24), Eminem (24), and Kendrick Lamar (23) trailing behind, Drake continues to widen the gap in hip-hop’s numbers game. His July 5 release “What Did I Miss?” peaked at No. 2 on the charts, and as the Iceman rollout heats up, fans expect even more chart domination ahead.

On Billboard, Drake remains coy about the full release date of Iceman, but a cryptic “9PM” post gets fans speculating that something major is coming soon. As the tour winds through Europe and anticipation builds, it’s clear that Drake isn’t done yet—and neither is Central Cee.


To Top
Loading...