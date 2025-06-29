Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Unreleased Drake & Playboi Carti Collab With Kanye Sample Teased at LA Afterparty — Will It Ever Drop?

Unreleased Drake & Playboi Carti Collab With Kanye West Sample Teased at LA Afterparty — Will It Ever Drop? For All the dogs DJ Swamp Izzo

Hip Hop/ Rap

Unreleased Drake & Playboi Carti Collab With Kanye Sample Teased at LA Afterparty — Will It Ever Drop?

Sound Plunge
Published on

Just when fans thought they’d heard everything from Drake and Playboi Carti, a new surprise dropped—literally—on the dance floor at Zouk nightclub in LA. During an After Hours Til Dawn Tour afterparty, DJ Swamp Izzo stunned the crowd by premiering an unreleased collaboration between Drake and Carti, igniting immediate buzz across the internet.

The track, which remains untitled and unreleased as of press time, features a nostalgic twist: a sped-up sample of Luther Vandross’ cover of Dionne Warwick’s “A House is Not a Home”, made famous by Kanye West’s “Slow Jamz.” That signature chipmunk soul touch links the surprise track to early-2000s Ye vibes—bringing back warm memories while introducing a fresh Carti x Drake spin.

Despite being showcased publicly for the first time, neither Drake’s nor Playboi Carti’s teams have confirmed any plans to release the song. But that hasn’t stopped fans from flooding X (formerly Twitter) and TikTok with clips, reactions, and speculation.



Originally Meant for “For All the Dogs”?

According to media commentator DJ Akademiks, who spoke about the track on a recent livestream, Drake had originally intended the song for his 2023 album For All the Dogs, but it didn’t make the final cut. Whether due to creative differences, sample clearance issues, or timing, the track was shelved until now.

The revelation has only increased fan hunger for a proper release, with many speculating that it could land on either Drake’s upcoming solo album or Playboi Carti’s long-teased Baby Boi project. The latter has been teased for months and was recently confirmed by producer Cardo as a “real thing,” though it’s unclear when—or if—it will be released.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DJ Akademiks (@akademiks)

This isn’t the first time Drake and Carti have linked up. Their 2020 hit “Pain 1993”, produced by Pi’erre Bourne, was a cult favorite on Dark Lane Demo Tapes. There’s also an alternate version of Drake’s “No Face” that originally featured a Playboi Carti verse, but it was removed from the streaming version without explanation.

Iggy Azalea Calls Out Ye for Dragging Her Son Into Playboi Carti Feud: “Can I Please Have Some Peace?”

Fans are now calling this new leak the “sequel” to their earlier success, pointing to the smooth chemistry and genre-defying blend of flows as proof that Drake and Playboi Carti are due for a full-fledged joint effort.

Whether this track with the Kanye West sample finds its way to official platforms or remains a club-only gem, it’s clear the demand is high. For now, fans can only hope that the “6 God” and the Whole Lotta Red star decide to bless streaming services next.

One thing’s for sure: when Drake and Playboi Carti unite, the culture listens.


Related Topics:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

UFC x Drake OVO Collab Is Selling Out Fast — Here’s Where to Buy Before It’s Gone

UFC x Drake OVO Collab Is Selling Out Fast — Here’s Where to Buy Before It’s Gone
By June 30, 2025
Anna Wintour Is Stepping Down as Editor-in-Chief of Vogue — But This Isn’t the End of Her Reign

Anna Wintour Is Stepping Down as Editor-in-Chief of Vogue — But This Isn’t the End of Her Reign
By June 30, 2025
Lorde’s NSFW Vinyl Photo Sparks Viral Debate on Gender, Art, and “Virgin” Vision Heji Shin and Talia Chetrit

Lorde’s NSFW Vinyl Photo Sparks Viral Debate on Gender, Art, and “Virgin” Vision
By June 29, 2025
Anna Wintour Is Stepping Down as Editor-in-Chief of Vogue — But This Isn’t the End of Her Reign

Anna Wintour Is Stepping Down as Editor-in-Chief of Vogue — But This Isn’t the End of Her Reign
By June 30, 2025
Brad Pitt’s F1 Shatters Expectations With $144M Global Box Office Debut — Apple’s Biggest Movie Launch Ever 28 Years Later Danny Boyle

Brad Pitt’s F1 Shatters Expectations With $144M Global Box Office Debut — Apple’s Biggest Movie Launch Ever
By June 30, 2025
Brad Pitt’s Real F1 Drive in McLaren Leaves Him “On a High” — But He’s Not Done Yet Lando norris F1 Car F1 : The Movie

Brad Pitt’s Real F1 Drive in McLaren Leaves Him “On a High” — But He’s Not Done Yet
By June 29, 2025
Brad Pitt’s F1 Shatters Expectations With $144M Global Box Office Debut — Apple’s Biggest Movie Launch Ever 28 Years Later Danny Boyle

Brad Pitt’s F1 Shatters Expectations With $144M Global Box Office Debut — Apple’s Biggest Movie Launch Ever
By June 30, 2025
Indian Army Signs ₹137 Crore Deal With ideaForge for Battle-Tested Surveillance Drones Amid Anti-China Push

Indian Army Signs ₹137 Crore Deal With ideaForge for Battle-Tested Surveillance Drones Amid Anti-China Push
By June 27, 2025
Star Power Fuels EV Disruption as Suniel Shetty, KL Rahul, and Ahan Back Ebike Brand Exelmoto Akshai Varde

Star Power Fuels EV Disruption as Suniel Shetty, KL Rahul, and Ahan Back Ebike Brand Exelmoto
By June 27, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Air India Dreamliner Crash Sparks Fresh Crisis for Boeing, Stock Plunges 4.8% TATA Sons Air India Crash Craig Wilson Boeing’s new CEO, Kelly Ortberg,Dave Calhoun

Air India Dreamliner Crash Sparks Fresh Crisis for Boeing, Stock Plunges 4.8%
By June 13, 2025
India’s $4 Trillion Claim: Has It Really Overtaken Japan as the World’s 4th Largest Economy? BVR Subrahmanyam Niti Aayog International Monetary Fund (IMF)

India’s $4 Trillion Claim: Has It Really Overtaken Japan as the World’s 4th Largest Economy?
By May 29, 2025
Fortnite Players Can Now Claim Part of $126 Million FTC Refund—Here’s How to Get Your Money

Fortnite Players Can Now Claim Part of $126 Million FTC Refund—Here’s How to Get Your Money
By June 27, 2025
IndiaBonds Raises ₹32.5 Crore in Maiden Funding Round to Transform Bond Investing in India

IndiaBonds Raises ₹32.5 Crore in Maiden Funding Round to Transform Bond Investing in India
By June 25, 2025
A Portless Apple iPhone Might Be Closer Than You Think—And That’s a Good Thing USB C type

A Portless iPhone Might Be Closer Than You Think—And That’s a Good Thing
By June 23, 2025
Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts

Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts
By June 5, 2025
Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans

Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans
By May 18, 2025
Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts X Parody Accounts

Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts
By April 8, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Was It the Air? ‘Murderland’ Author Links Tacoma Pollution to Rise of Serial Killers Like Ted Bundy and Gary Ridgway Caroline Fraser

Was It the Air? ‘Murderland’ Author Links Tacoma Pollution to Rise of Serial Killers Like Ted Bundy and Gary Ridgway
By June 20, 2025
IOC, Abhinav Bindra Foundation, and Reliance Foundation : Campaign for Olympic Day 2025 Lets Move + 1 Campaign

IOC, Abhinav Bindra Foundation, and Reliance Foundation : Campaign for Olympic Day 2025
By June 20, 2025
Elon Musk’s Daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson Makes Drag Debut at Anti-ICE Fundraiser

Elon Musk’s Daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson Makes Drag Debut at Anti-ICE Fundraiser
By June 18, 2025
‘Wheel of Time’ Cancelled — But Fans Are Fighting Back With a Global Billboard and Sky Campaign Robert Jordan SaveWOT

Amazon Prime Video

‘Wheel of Time’ Cancelled — But Fans Are Fighting Back With a Global Billboard and Sky Campaign
Inside the Tumultuous Saga of Daphne Joy: From 50 Cent to the Diddy Trial 50 Cent’s Ex Daphne Joy in Sean Diddy Combs Trafficking Lawsuit

E! News

Inside the Tumultuous Saga of Daphne Joy: From 50 Cent to the Diddy Trial
OceanGate CEO Allegedly Orchestrated Fatal Titan Sub Disaster to Cement Legacy, Says Friend OceanGate Titan sub disaster, OceanGate,  Stockton Rush, suicide plot, Titan implosion, Titan sub, Karl Stanley Submersed book, Matthew Gavin Frank, Featured 

Books and Authors

OceanGate CEO Allegedly Orchestrated Fatal Titan Sub Disaster to Cement Legacy, Says Friend
To Top
Loading...