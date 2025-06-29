Unreleased Drake & Playboi Carti Collab With Kanye Sample Teased at LA Afterparty — Will It Ever Drop?

Just when fans thought they’d heard everything from Drake and Playboi Carti, a new surprise dropped—literally—on the dance floor at Zouk nightclub in LA. During an After Hours Til Dawn Tour afterparty, DJ Swamp Izzo stunned the crowd by premiering an unreleased collaboration between Drake and Carti, igniting immediate buzz across the internet.

The track, which remains untitled and unreleased as of press time, features a nostalgic twist: a sped-up sample of Luther Vandross’ cover of Dionne Warwick’s “A House is Not a Home”, made famous by Kanye West’s “Slow Jamz.” That signature chipmunk soul touch links the surprise track to early-2000s Ye vibes—bringing back warm memories while introducing a fresh Carti x Drake spin.

Despite being showcased publicly for the first time, neither Drake's nor Playboi Carti's teams have confirmed any plans to release the song. But that hasn't stopped fans from flooding X (formerly Twitter) and TikTok with clips, reactions, and speculation.







Originally Meant for “For All the Dogs”?

According to media commentator DJ Akademiks, who spoke about the track on a recent livestream, Drake had originally intended the song for his 2023 album For All the Dogs, but it didn’t make the final cut. Whether due to creative differences, sample clearance issues, or timing, the track was shelved until now.

The revelation has only increased fan hunger for a proper release, with many speculating that it could land on either Drake’s upcoming solo album or Playboi Carti’s long-teased Baby Boi project. The latter has been teased for months and was recently confirmed by producer Cardo as a “real thing,” though it’s unclear when—or if—it will be released.

This isn’t the first time Drake and Carti have linked up. Their 2020 hit “Pain 1993”, produced by Pi’erre Bourne, was a cult favorite on Dark Lane Demo Tapes. There’s also an alternate version of Drake’s “No Face” that originally featured a Playboi Carti verse, but it was removed from the streaming version without explanation.

Fans are now calling this new leak the “sequel” to their earlier success, pointing to the smooth chemistry and genre-defying blend of flows as proof that Drake and Playboi Carti are due for a full-fledged joint effort.

Whether this track with the Kanye West sample finds its way to official platforms or remains a club-only gem, it’s clear the demand is high. For now, fans can only hope that the “6 God” and the Whole Lotta Red star decide to bless streaming services next.

One thing’s for sure: when Drake and Playboi Carti unite, the culture listens.