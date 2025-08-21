Connect with us

Drake to Cover Funeral Costs of French Streamer Jean Pormanove With Adin Ross

Hip Hop/ Rap

Drake is once again showing his philanthropic side. The Canadian rap superstar will be teaming up with streamer Adin Ross to cover the funeral expenses of Jean Pormanove, the French content creator who tragically died during a 10-day streaming marathon.

Jean Pormanove — whose real name was Raphaël Graven — passed away on Aug. 17 or 18 at the age of 46. According to Reuters, the streamer was in the middle of a marathon broadcast when he died, sparking widespread concern and an investigation by French authorities. Prosecutors in Nice have said there is “nothing suspicious” so far, but an autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.



Adin Ross Breaks the News

The news of Drake’s involvement came via Adin Ross, who took to X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, Aug. 19, to express his grief and frustration.

“This is horrible and disgusting. Whoever was apart of this deserves to face severe consequences,” Adin Ross wrote. “I just spoke with Drake. Drake and I will be covering the funeral costs. This won’t bring his life back, but it’s the least we can do. Prayers go out to Jean’s family.”

Adin Ross has also publicly called for accountability, though French prosecutors have emphasized that no foul play has been found yet.

Drake Teases New Solo Album During Kick Livestream With Adin Ross

Drake’s History of Giving Back

For Drake, this is not the first time he has stepped in to help grieving families during moments of tragedy. Back in 2022, he and rapper The Game each pledged $10,000 to help cover the funeral expenses of Anna Angel’s partner and her five children, who were killed in a devastating Ohio house fire.

“What [The Game] is doing will never be forgotten. Honored to be able to help people alongside my brother,” Drake wrote at the time.

The rapper, known for his generosity in and outside the music industry, has long used his platform to assist individuals and families during crises.

A Tragedy That Sparks Larger Conversations

Jean Pormanove’s death has sparked debate within the streaming community about the pressures of extreme content creation. Extended marathon streams, while popular for attracting audiences and donations, also pose risks to mental and physical health. His passing is already fueling discussions about whether platforms should enforce stricter guidelines on maximum stream lengths to protect creators.

Drake Balances Tour With Charity

Meanwhile, Drake continues his European tour with PARTYNEXTDOOR, with upcoming stops in Stockholm and Copenhagen. Even while on the road, his commitment to stepping up in times of tragedy highlights why he remains one of the most influential figures in global entertainment.

As investigations into Jean Pormanove’s death continue, fans and fellow creators are mourning the loss of a beloved streamer. Thanks to Drake and Adin Ross, his family will at least not bear the financial burden of funeral costs—a gesture that underscores the rapper’s ongoing legacy of compassion.


